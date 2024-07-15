Christine’s Newsletter

My Serious Concern - to the above - should you be pushing these: The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit with antibiotics…
when Dr Mike Yeadon and "you" don't know anything about the graphene hydroxide in the blood reported by Dr Noack who was killed by it, in 2019/20?
  
Christine
2
ENGLAND: Covid Vaccines MHRA drug scandal
Failing vaccines, perhaps? Time to hold those in charge's lives forfeit. A punishment best served, as a warning to others, of the no go point, in any…
  
Christine
2
immunity from a natural infection far superior
to any immune response to something that was injected - like ModRNA DNA Covid Vaccines.
  
Christine
Me: And now with ModRNA Patented DNA injected into most human life forms, they have been changed by Covid ModRNA DNA patented vaccines, once…
into what - a scientific preplanned march into death?
  
Christine
2
Assassination Attempts on American Presidents including Trump
Me: Speechless - I had no idea, it must be an American thing. Trump in prison maybe, yes, but dead, assassinated, no, no way.
  
Christine
13
Respiratory Viruses & RSV
McCulloch is now offering a similar treatment to mine, if you want to pay for it.
  
Christine
4
‘Eat fossil fuels’ Bill Gates-backed company makes butter out of thin air
Savor uses chemistry to add hydrogen and oxygen molecules to CO2 and make fats like butter and milk
  
Christine
10
Weaponized COVID-19 virus merely to get the ball rolling on the mass genocide plot that continues to devastate humanity
But the real objective of the release of the contagion was clearly to trigger the widespread administration of the mRNA patented “vaccine.”
  
Christine
7
Deepfakes and their threat to global democracy
A deepfake is audio or visual content that uses generative AI to mimic a person’s likeness or voice. Faked videos and clips can then be circulated on…
  
Christine
4
Olena Zelenska has become the first owner of the brand new Bugatti Turbillon
In fact, the video is a deepfake, the invoice is falsified and the entire site is part of a Kremlin-linked influence operation, using AI-generated…
  
Christine
2
Countries are purchasing vaccines in preparation for a bird flu pandemic - of course they are, it is the next big thing
My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus enclosed, below
  
Christine
4
Moderna's DARPA Assisted Covid-19 patented 2013 Pandemic Excuse for a Corporatist Coup (my Title)
It was a George W. Bush initiative. The conclusions are startling.
  
Christine
4
