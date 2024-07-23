A case study, well documented, of how hospital staff murdered a 19 year old patient who was doing well, in cold blood

I did not believe this story when I first heard about it from my friend Vera Sharav. But I have examined the evidence and it is true.

Meryl Nass

Jul 23

This one post is not enough to tell the whole story. Grace Schara was a 19 year old girl, full of life, with Down’s syndrome. She drove a car and a tractor, played the violin, told lots of jokes and was altogether delightful.

She got COVID, her O2 level dropped, and she wound up in the hospital, like so many others. Everyone knows by now that hospitals collected huge $ bonuses for each patient who went to the ICU, was placed on a ventilator (still more $) and died with COVID (even more $).

Grace drew a bad hand. She was cared for by doctors and nurses in whom a switch had been flipped. We don’t know know what was going on in their heads. But we do know they were willing to (or perhaps got pleasure from their ability to) break the law and all ethical norms to murder this patient.

A physician placed a DNR on her chart, against her family’s and the patient’ wishes. A doctor told the family she was markedly improved and close to discharge. Then she was given huge doses of morphine and lorazepam in what is charitably called euthanasia. A doctor gave the order. A nurse administered the drugs. A pharmacist presumably dispensed death-sized doses of the drugs for a 19 year old.

I met up with Scott in Denver last month, and again at the Maine Health Choice retreat this weekend. Here is a part of his and Grace’s story. This premeditated murder case could be the one that blows up COVID hospital murders for good. More details are on the Amazing Grace substack.

Covid exposed the message in the title. I pray this article will open eyes and hearts to what is going on in the walled gardens we call hospitals.

She went in with a cold. Hours later, she was on a Vapotherm, then a BiPap. She was dead six and a half days later.

I went to a different hospital, three days after Grace’s death. The team put me on a steroid; a regular oxygen cannula; nebulized budesonide; and gave me a probiotic, multivitamin, Vitamin E, Vitamin D and fish oil. I was significantly worse than Grace. I had the same diagnosis: Covid-19 pneumonia with a d-dimer off the charts (> 20,000). I was turned around in 24 hours.

Why the different outcome? The hospital Grace was killed at treated the Covid diagnosis with the Standard of Care (SOC). The hospital I survived at treated the patient. I’m purposely staying away from motives at this point of the article.

We know that 1,200,000 Americans were killed in hospitals, during the “Covid” era. America was number one in this category of all countries on the planet. Second was India, with a population 400% of the U.S. and less than half the deaths.

Our medical industrial complex is drunk on the SOC model. Why? I’ll close with the answer to help warn others.

We finished up the first round of doctor and nurse depositions on May 23, 2024. Their attorneys required a last-minute gag order, just to take their depositions. So, I can’t share the video or transcripts until the judge rules on the matter.

I do want to share some important observations, from the depositions, to help others see what is going on behind the curtain, relative to “caring” for the patient:

Lies in the medical records – in my testimony, I stated we could make a highlight reel with all of the lies. This is an important fact because the burden of proof is on the plaintiff and medical records are presumed true unless you can prove otherwise – the records are called Prima Facie Evidence. This reality is another reason medical murder cases rarely see the light of day.

I believe the deposition record contains evidence of numerous lies under oath by the defendants. I had heard about doctors and nurses lying under oath, but when you see it for yourself it shows you how deep the corruption is.

The presumption of death in the Ascension Hospital System is appalling. Their internally developed Ascension Covid Guidelines start with the premise that they are managing a death outcome instead of treating the patient with a premise of living. Their ‘Covid experts’ bought the incentivized protocols—and took them all the way to the bank; they became state actors in the government’s scheme. Their arrogance led them to believe there would be no consequence for their actions.

We never received any notification or informed consent, whatsoever, relative to the med combination that killed Grace. However, we were asked about the use of Tocilizumab and the ventilator. Why? I learned this was because those protocols were ‘experimental’ so needed consent. They have adopted the idea that consent (much less informed) is no longer necessary in a hospital setting. I previously reported on this thought process after reading the following article regarding the 2016 Cures Act: https://dailyclout.io/no-need-for-informed-consent/.

The staff acted as if Grace was DNR because we refused the ventilator, even though ventilated COVID patients in NYC’s Northwell hospital system had an 88% death rate. She was written off because we disagreed with the $300,000 ventilator payday.

The SOC allowed doctors to sedate Grace on Precedex because of claiming she had anxiety related to the BiPAP

The irony related to participating in a lawsuit is that you cannot hold the individuals accountable unless they violate the Standards of Care they are sworn to uphold. Accordingly, a lawsuit has nothing to do with truth or justice. Praise God that we have the opportunity to share the truth because of the lawsuit. The resulting justice will be that those with ears to hear will be awakened to the reality that the doctors are no longer the gods we’ve made them into. If the doctors and nurses repent, this would be the ultimate justice as repentance means to ‘turn away from’ = stop killing with SOC.

Medical staff following the Covid Standards of Care killed patients. Bigger picture, Standards of Care hasten death. Strangely, they will someday kill themselves by following SOC. Truly, those who live by the law, will die by the law.

Motive? The entire medical industrial complex is built on this model. All of the training, insurance coding, Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement rates, doctor’s incentive pay structure, licensing, Joint Commission reviews, lawsuit immunity – all of it based on the SOC model designed to hasten our deaths. Satan has successfully sold the lie that we have too many people to sustain life on a planet with limited resources. He has played the ultimate long game with our lives.

How is this documented culling even possible? As my friend, Vera Sharav (a Holocaust survivor), often reminds me, “the Holocaust could not have happened if they didn’t get the doctors to cooperate.”

Grace’s Dad

Scott Schara, President

Me: 1,200,000 Americans were killed in hospitals, during the “Covid” era - yes, but what about the rest of the world and how many of us, or them, have been also killed by hospitals and others deliberately - I theorize that over one BILLION lives have been lost to vaccines or deliberate murder schemes after 2020, so far, with the vaccinated killed off constantly, to meet target expectations, by, let's say, 2030 on the outside - which is not a life saving process in my book.

But why? Who ordered it and Why? Too many questions, no answers, just about sums it up.

Survive by refusing all vaccines and do my free salt water cure, if you have even the slightest inkling you have picked up a Nasal infection, the sooner you do it, the quicker and less pain free satisfactory result, to remain Covid free, naturally.

The common denominator here is that Grace had Down Syndrome where the other person did not and was allowed to recover.

It seems to me that the base line for these vaccinations is to remove those who have genetic illnesses or are "too old" and they are being exterminated by hospitals and others, as part and parcel of a Euthanasia program, which they have not signed up for having, which means that volunteering to have a vaccine, could, potentially, be signing up to your Euthanasia program "they" forgot to tell you about.

I also want to make another observation. Getting Covid from an infected person, by a viral infection is very different to getting a Covid infection from an injected vaccine, which seems to be the case and then that opens the door to a ventilator, set on too high to force air into your lungs, potentially scarring them, which results in a deliberate infection and death - the kill rate seems to be about 75% if placed on a ventilator, only 25% might survive it, bearing in mind the huge sums paid to hospitals for each death they achieved and Doctors, or those who prescribe of inject these vaccines, also being paid $250 per head, so we are told - it certainly seems to be an extermination program to me - what is your take on it?

We are told that the guy or girl in charge of your country is paid 10 cents per vaccine injection, each time one is given, there might be lesser amounts for lesser politicians in the feeding chain, at the trough and the feeding frenzy of free money income, unaccountable, but with unlimited funds available for distribution, my guess from the "donations made to WHO" said funding, which were increased recently, there is no accounting necessary, for what seems to be an unlimited expenditure with no pay back, except the continued deliberate extermination of us, also by those with staggering wealth, like Bill Gates, for one, who want to have a lot less of us - and they a longer life by owning more, by them and controlling their population increases by interbreeding, which does not include us Human Rubbish.

Let me discuss vaccines for a moment. To target a particular disease, you can't just inject water to combat it, so for your body to get a Covid infection, the Moderna Covid-19 virus made with the help of DARPA and patented in 2013 by Moderna, has to be in the vaccine which is injected into you, as well, which we now know, is a confirmed bio-weapon.

I theorize that our bodies don't know what an anti body is, or how to make them. We are fed a lot of shit, to make us believe those behind this apparent murder program know their stuff, but where is the proof that anti bodies actually occur, or that they know what a Moderna's Covid-19 virus is, let alone know how to combat it.

It has been published that the natural immunity of a body, after vaccination, goes down into the minus efficiency capability, sometimes as low as minus 50%, so that when a body recovers from a Covid vaccination, it does so, because the body has sufficient natural immunity to recover, but when it can't, it dies and this might occur with younger people having more natural immunity, than older people who don't, because as we age, our natural immunity defenses weaken, as part and parcel of getting older.

After 45, if you don't use it, you lose it - guaranteed. Take it from me, I know first hand, also if you mistreated your body in your youth, you get payback from your body as it ages, payback is a bitch and your body is very good at delivering it back, in pain filled days of "fun", on the whole - I looked after my body, so the payback is severely limited, lucky me.

One Hundred years ago the average age of a body might have been below 50, true, some reached their 80's but only few did and still do and not many reached their hundred's - I never expected, as a young person, to live beyond my 60's, yet here I am in my late 70's and still going strong, mainly because of clean living standards, a stress free life and good sensible food intakes, caused by me getting Diabetes Type 2 over 22 years ago - I'm still on pills, no injections.

So we are living longer lives because the conditions under which we live have improved considerably, as the basics of understanding clean and disease free habitats has also meant longer lives - which those behind these vaccines don't want us to have - they want to have us have, much quicker overall death rates and that seems to be why they are trying to hasten our deaths, in as many ways, within their remit, helped along by the governments who we thought were there to protect us, but are not, as past events have been showing.

Thus for those of us who have survived thus far, avoiding vaccines seems to have a two fold advantage, we live longer, potentially - and we don't become part of the presumed murder program, which seems to be going on, as above and which you have to volunteer for, because The Laws which apply for Humans, don't apply for those who volunteer for vaccination, because by that same Law, also from 2013, they cease to be Human and all Human Rights are lost, when the ModRNA DNA injected, which has never existed at any time previously, is synthetic and made in a laboratory and thus meets the Patent criteria, is injected, changing their Genome and DNA of those so injected, equalling Dirty Blood, where we remain Clean, Pure Bloods, and once vaccinated, it is a lifetime decision, there is no going back.

You not vaccinated, De Facto Brother's and Sister's mine.

My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

McCulloch is now offering a similar treatment to mine which I have successfully used and passed on these past 31 years for free, if you want to pay for it.

