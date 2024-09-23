Chaos and controversy surges in the Republican Party

Donald Trump’s campaign over the past two weeks has been tumultuous.

This period began when Trump pushed baseless claims that immigrants in Ohio were stealing and eating household pets. It ended with him facing attacks over his support of the Republican candidate for governor in North Carolina, who referred to himself as a “black Nazi” on the message board of a pornographic website. And in between, he urged a government shutdown, elevated a Sept. 11 conspiracy theorist, declared “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on social media after she endorsed his rival and warned that “the Jewish people” would be responsible if he lost the election.

In the past, such a drumbeat of controversy in the final weeks of the campaign might have given voters pause, even prompting shifts in the race. But this year, the nation has met the crush of chaos with little more than a shrug and, some strategists say, a desire to tune out the campaign altogether.

Me: I read yesterday that Trump has refused to have another "review" with Harris by saying that it is too close to the POTUS to make any difference to him. I thought "genuine" politicians seized any opportunity to extend their fan base and efforts to win any POTUS or any other election - it's not over until the fat lady sings, sort of argument, or if you like, why have a football match, if you have already conceded defeat to the opposing side?

I don't care for Trump or Harris and Bobby turned out to be a damp squid, even if he had no hope of winning, he should have carried on regardless and tried to become the next POTUS - siding with Trump against his party, the Democrats, was suicide - perhaps, if Bobby had stayed with the Democrats, instead of branching off on his own to compete for POTUS against Biden, he would have been in the King seats instead of Harris now, not the back seats, as far away from POTUS, as he could possibly get!!