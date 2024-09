Self-replicating vaccines due to be rolled out next month in Japan could result in a worldwide disaster

By Rhoda Wilson on September 1, 2024

On Wednesday, Japan’s largest broadcaster, NDK, read out messages from viewers about their injuries from covid vaccines at the end of an hour-long special coverage on the adverse effects of covid vaccines.

However, the harms and deaths caused by covid vaccines that we have known up until now won’t compare to the devastation the new replicon vaccines could and will most likely cause, according to Dr. Daniel Nagase.

It could be a worldwide disaster. “Because [if] an artificial gene [from the vaccines] out in the environment is proven, especially if it is in birds or insects … The man-made gene could spread around the world across multiple species and become nearly impossible to eliminate,” he said.

A replicon vaccine is a type of vaccine that uses a self-amplifying RNA as its antigenic component. Replicons are derived from viruses, such as alphaviruses.

There are 32 alphavirus species which infect various vertebrates, including humans, rodents, fish, birds and larger mammals, as well as invertebrates. Some are species-specific while others are not. Transmission between species and their vertebrate hosts, including humans, occurs mainly via mosquitoes.

The use of alphavirus-derived RNA technology in vaccines is where the danger lies. The man-made genes in the replicon vaccines, if introduced into humans, are likely to spread not only to other humans but also to other species.

In November 2023, Japan approved the use of the first self-amplifying mRNA (“saRNA”) vaccine against covid. The vaccine is called Kostaive and is also known as ARCT-154 or, in Vietnam, VBC-COV19-154. At the time of the approval, researchers were hopeful that this was only the beginning for saRNA treatments for infectious diseases and even cancers.

The difference between a covid mRNA vaccine and a covid saRNA vaccine is that with the former, a cell’s machinery produces the spike protein for as long as these instructions persist while the saRNA goes a step further. It integrates the genes needed for the replication and synthesis of the spike protein-encoding RNA, effectively establishing a biological printing press for fabricating the vaccine inside cells.

The replicon vaccine is due to be rolled out in Japan in October 2024. Earlier this year, Japanese citizens protested in their thousands against the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Treaty and also against mRNA flu vaccines and the manufacturing of replicon vaccines.

It’s not only Japanese citizens who should be worried about the replicon vaccines. As Dr. Nagase explains, we should all be worried.

Before getting to Dr. Nagase’s article, it’s worth mentioning a Note posted by Ni52ko on 19 June. It is a letter from Motoyoshi Tokuna to the embassies of various countries in Japan. We don’t know who Tokuna is but the letter echoes Dr. Nagase’s warning

Evacuation from Japan and a ban on entry into Japan must be implemented before vaccinations with the replicon vaccine begin. This is because once vaccinations begin, it may become impossible to prevent the “multiplied vaccine from entering the bodies of others.” This is because mistakes in the vaccine’s replication within cells may increase the vaccine’s ability to “infect others.”

Replicon vaccines and Individual Number Cards will destroy Japan, Note, 19 June 2024

Japan`s Plan to Destroy the World

By Dr. Daniel Nagase

Over the past months, the Japanese truth community has been sounding the alarm over a new type of vaccine that will be first released en masse on humans in Japan this fall, perhaps as early as October. The new type of vaccine is known commonly in Japan as a Replicon.

What is Replicon?

It is a “self-amplifying” RNA “vaccine,” that makes copies of itself, allegedly before producing the proteins that the patient is supposed to make antibodies to. This is different from the current spike protein mRNA “vaccines” from Pfizer and Moderna which have become notorious for their side effects. Deadly side effects that range from blood clots to cancer as I predicted in November 2021:

The current covid-19 mRNA injections don`t "officially" have the ability to self-replicate; unless they get integrated into a person`s DNA. If the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA is reverse transcribed and alters a cell`s DNA, only then does it attain the ability to replicate through cell division. Every time a gene-altered cell divides, it makes a copy of the Pfizer or Moderna gene(s).

The new “self-amplifying” replicon vaccines are different in that they have the innate ability to make copies of themselves without altering a cell`s DNA, even though reverse transcription and DNA alteration can happen as well. The full magnitude of the dangers of Replicon “self-amplifying” technology, I only realised over the past couple of days. The choice of alphaviruses as the foundation template of Replicon vaccines made it not only possible but likely that the new man-made genes in Replicon vaccines, if ever introduced into people, would also spread to not just other humans, but also other species.

Why are the Replicon “Vaccines” Due to be Released in Japan As Early As Next Month (October 2024) Worse Than Nuclear Weapons?

How could they result in a worldwide disaster?

First, we need to look a little into the background of the Replicon vaccines that the Japanese government funded the development of.

The current first generation of “self-amplifying” (replicating) RNA vaccines appear to be based on naturally occurring alphaviruses. As far as the literature goes, specific development of alphavirus-based Replicon “vaccines” against covid-19 goes back to 2020 and likely well before the date that this study was published.

Read more: An Alphavirus-derived replicon RNA vaccine induces SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody and T cell responses in mice and nonhuman primates, Science Translational Medicine, 5 August 2020

What is an Alphavirus?

It`s a family of viruses that can infect humans and animals. Some species are transmitted by mosquitoes, and some alphavirus species can be very sturdy in that they can survive outside in the environment for extended periods of time, still remaining infective (i.e. able to multiply and spread again).

Overview of alphaviruses here: Alphavirus Infection, Science Direct

While I knew that a self-replicating vaccine was dangerous, I initially thought that if people had pre-existing antibodies to naturally occurring alphaviruses (that the self-replicating vaccine is based upon), healthy people might be able to carry enough alphavirus antibodies to neutralise any self-replicating RNA shed from people who took the Replicon or other self-amplifying RNA “vaccines.” Obtaining natural alphavirus antibodies would be most easily done by frequent natural exposures to mosquito bites. However, my thoughts about natural ways to protect against the Replicon “vaccines” only looked at a part of the problem. There was another much greater danger that only occurred to me in the past couple of days.

Me: See my suggestion below. I note that when I go shopping amongst the vaccinated, I always come home with "something in my nasal passages" and the way to clear that out, is in my below salt water cure, which I have to use to remain clear and on top of my health, same I suspect, as above, as it won't be a mosquito bite which gets me (we don't have many of those).

What I found suspicious was the fixation of the research community about using alphaviruses for replicon-type vaccines since 2020. Take this one published in 2023 as an example: ‘Self-Amplifying RNA Vaccine Candidates: Alternative Platforms for mRNA Vaccine Development’.

Why was there so much research into this particular family of viruses for self-replicating “vaccines”?

It took me over a week to realise that the natural properties of the alphavirus family could have a much more sinister purpose. That is, environmental hardiness (i.e. the ability to survive outside a host for extended periods) and the ability to cross between species made alphaviruses effective candidates for permanently introducing artificial genes into the entire ecosystem.

Has This Been the Intentional Plan All Along?

I don`t know.

But the researchers in the Vietnamese human trial of self-replicating vaccines in August 2021 did ignore the person-to-person and person-to-environment spread of the Replicon “vaccine” in their paper. See: ‘Safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the self-amplifying mRNA ARCT-154 covid-19 vaccine: pooled phase 1, 2, 3a and 3b randomized, controlled trials’.

Entirely missing from this article was monitoring of the environment.

There was no published follow-up with the people who were exposed to Replicon patients to see if they developed side effects. There was no published protocol for monitoring of the entire environment surrounding the people injected with the new Replicon “vaccine” for leakage of the ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA into the surroundings. If it was checked for, the results were not published. Animals, pets and insects, particularly mosquitoes, around the human test subjects, should all have been examined for the presence of the artificial ARCT-154 genes.

Since replicon-type vaccines are based on alphaviruses, the species they are most likely to recombine with are other alphaviruses.

Because alphaviruses in the wild cross species into other animals and mosquitoes, any human who gets a Replicon injection can transmit Replicon genes not just to other people, they can transfer Replicon genetic material to other species. This can happen either through a mosquito or through recombination when a Replicon patient gets an infection with another species like coronavirus, influenza virus or other alphavirus species. Every instance when someone infected with a Replicon gets another virus while that Replicon is still in the body presents the Replicon an opportunity to exit the patient and infect another person or animal using that other virus.

Me: Kill the virus in your head, while it is still a virus with my free salt water cure, below. Of course, if you don't believe in viruses, then don't bother, do something else instead?

If the Replicon only piggybacks itself into the shell of another virus, then there will be a spread of the normal virus + the unwanted Replicon. If there is recombination with another virus, then the result is a supervirus that is a hybrid of man-made Replicon genes together with the virus`s natural genes.

What would be the side effects of a Replicon + influenza or a Replicon + corona supervirus? Who knows.

How Likely is Interspecies Transfer?

Well, it happens often enough to warrant a chapter in most virology texts.

Here is an interspecies viral transmission chapter on ScienceDirect. Alphaviruses are named as one of the paradigmatic viruses of this phenomenon particularly with respect to their ability to activate an immune response: ‘Emerging viruses: intraspecies transmission – Viral Immunology’.

What`s the Problem With Interspecies Transfer?

When a virus infects more than one species, it no longer suffers from self-extinction by killing one of its host species. So long as that virus can survive indefinitely in another host species, high mortality in one or more species doesn`t negatively affect that virus` overall existence. The evolutionary pressure to not damage the host is much less when a virus infects multiple species.

This means that a multi-species alphavirus can remain deadly to humans so long as it is not detrimental to another host species which can act as its “reservoir.” For example, Eastern Equine Encephalitis Alphaviruses can persist in birds without causing noticeable illness but it is sometimes capable of deadly harm in humans.

Was the choice of alphaviruses as the foundation of Replicons intentional (due to its ability to persist in the environment within multiple reservoir species)?

The Vietnam Human Trials

Over 9,000 people in Vietnam were infected with the alphavirus-based Replicon “vaccine” in Phase 1, 2 and 3 human studies.

Has there already been leakage of genetic material from the ARCT-154, a self-amplifying mRNA covid-19 vaccine into animals and insects in Vietnam?

Has anyone checked?

If there is proof of spread, that is someone found a cold or flu virus with ARCT-154 genes, or finding those genes suddenly showing up in natural populations of alphaviruses that infect animals and insects, is it already too late?

I wonder if any government scientist will even try to find out. Because once a single instance of an artificial gene out in the environment is proven, especially if it is in birds or insects, about the only thing that can be done is a complete quarantine of that area; in this case, all of Vietnam. To prevent spread it would have to be more than a quarantine of people; it would have to be animals and insects as well.

What is at stake if the area is not completely quarantined?

The man-made gene could spread around the world across multiple species and become nearly impossible to eliminate.

First Vietnam, What about Japan?

October 2024 is supposedly when the Japanese government was planning to allow Meiji corporation (Japan`s equivalent of Kraft foods), and VLP (the Japanese government-funded biotech startup) to start injecting Japanese people with Replicon.

More on how long VLP has been planning Replicons: ‘How to secure vaccines for billions? One Japanese biotech startup has an idea’

If less than 1% of Japan`s population, just 1,000,000 people, take the Replicon injection, that is already over 100 times more people than the Vietnam trial. If those 1,000,000 people become carriers capable of spreading artificial Replicon genes to other people and the environment, that is over 100 times the risk to the entire world compared with what occurred in the Vietnam trial. Every day that patients have functional Replicons alive in their bodies is a chance for the artificial genetic product to enter the environment.

By the time anyone proves person-to-person or interspecies spread of Replicons outside the body, it will be too late. The only way to protect the world would be for Japan to be under complete quarantine. Anyone who goes in would never be allowed out. No shipping containers with products, materials or anything capable of harbouring an insect could ever be allowed out of Japan for decades, maybe even centuries.

This quarantine would have to last until the artificial gene disappears completely. The Replicon self-amplifying “vaccine” genes would have to disappear from every single living organism in Japan before it would be safe to let anything out of the country.

Surely That`s Too Extreme. That Would Cause An International Economic Collapse!

Is it?

How is economic collapse compared with the genetic pollution of the entire world?

The entire ecosystem is not at stake thanks to the Japanese government and its corporate partners both in America and Japan.

As far as the rest of the world is concerned, what is worse: economic turmoil for a few years from the loss of one G7 country versus forever pollution of the planet with a man-made genetic construct?

Any country thinking of protecting itself and the rest of the world from a global disaster should start thinking about economic sanctions, complete export embargoes and travel bans against Japan until all self-amplifying gene experiments in both humans and animals are stopped.

Addendum

Until I wrote this article, I thought that the “No Virus” psyops that were directed at the freedom and truth movements were only created to cause division and distraction.

(More on why denying the existence of an entire kingdom of living organisms is a psyop here: Part 1: Psyop?. And here: What is a living thing?)

But now it seems that if someone becomes fixed in a belief that self-replicating DNA and RNA viruses don`t exist, then they will also deny any dangers from the spread of Replicons from people to people as well as the danger from contracting supervirus hybrids of natural viruses with man-made Replicons.

About the Author

Dr. Daniel Nagase is a Canadian emergency room doctor who has been practising medicine for over 15 years. In 2021, Dr. Nagase was banned from practising medicine in Alberta Health Services facilities after treating elderly covid-19 patients with ivermectin. In 2022, he faced a disciplinary hearing for speaking out about covid vaccine harms which was later deferred to February 2023. The British Columbia College disciplinary committee declined to show up at their own disciplinary hearing. So, Dr. Nagase conducted the disciplinary hearing without them. As of May 2023, the College was trying to reschedule another hearing.

The Expose

