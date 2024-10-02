Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

The Defense Production Act has played a role in the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19 (from about November 1st 2019 US virus release date ) pandemic.

President Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, making the pandemic eligible for government action under the Defense Production Act.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

Trump’s campaign speech in Las Vegas in which the presumptive GOP presidential nominee rambled about sharks and electrocution, claimed insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are “warriors” and more - not this "old man" for President of anything, or Biden either.

Updated 1.10.2024

If you think that electing Trump will finally address vaccines as possibly #1 reason for the epidemic of chronic illness, think again. The Trump campaign is not thinking about this issue AT ALL. Not even for 1 second like it was shown in the political ad posted by Nicole Shanahan.

Trump did answer the question why he is still pushing covid vaccines. His answer dispels the myth that he isn’t aware of the damage they cause. This is the link to his answer in an interview by Sharyl Atkinson. Interestingly, he said he was “mandated” to deliver the mRNA shots. Meaning he openly admits he is following orders, presumably from the group of lizards presiding over the global “shadow government”. I am quite certain this entity is real and it controls the elected government actors (Trump is a member of the Screen Actors Guild), although I am not insisting they are actually lizards. He also said that he needs to woo Democrats who love covid vaccines (presumably that means lying about injectable poison is ok), and that “they are doing studies on safety” which will be available AFTER the elections, in 2025. Now, this part is a blatant lie. Nobody is doing any long term safety clinical trials. The original vaccine trials were supposed to run until 2025, but were unblinded in the first 2 months, thus eliminating the control group. The FDA subsequently revoked the EUAs for the “Wuhan variant” versions of the mRNA injections. Health Canada and other health authorities are destroying the evidence, ahem, the vials remaining on the shelves! In any case, “studying” the long-term safety of something that has THIS kill rate in the short term is just figuring out how long the poisoning effects will last. And maybe that’s what Trump means when he says “they are studying”… who are “they” by the way?

“It was easy to implement and spread when they had the available resources on hand to do that, what you might call a slam dunk:

According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States.

AUKUS Covid-19 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States Military Operation - Not A Civil One. AUKUS supplying Nuclear Submarines to Australia too.

Senator Roberts points to the International Medical Countermeasures Consortium and states that covid was a [US DOD-lead] military operation (probably linked to The World Health Organisation through some unseen back door):

Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012.

‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with … chemical and radiological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics.’ It includes drugs and diagnostics.

Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, in place since the Gillard Labor government—an AUKUS for pandemics?

The medical countermeasures unit within the United States Department of Defense has been in the vaccine business for many years and has been injuring people for many years through GOF —and getting away with it. So, it should come as no surprise that the American Department of Defense signed the first contract between the United States government and Pfizer for the purchase of $11 billion worth of vaccines.

President Trump gave the order to the "Department of Defense to commence vaccine development" and even gave it a cool name: Operation Warp Speed. The Australian, American, British & Canadian military forces formed Medical Countermeasures Stakeholders (MCM) consortium to dominate COVID response.

This is the US Army contract with Pfizer for the supply of the vaccines which Trump signed after giving himself sole responsibility to do that under the Defense Production Act and which the US Army then supplied to all - for Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which you will see referenced third paragraph down.

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the AUKUS Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the AUKUS Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the AUKUS military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

Since December 2020, 5.5 billion people, 72 per cent of the global population, have been injected with Covid-19 vaccines commissioned under Operation Warp Speed by the AUKUS Army "as countermeasure prototypes", by 2024 at least 8 billion people out of 8.5 billion people have been vaccinated with these bioweapons.

By the AUKUS military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

Trump followed on by Biden. Excuse me for saying so, but after the world populations have been decimated down to 250 million, more or less by 2025/26, by this AUKUS Army bioweapon, who will be left to use it on?

The Military AUKUS Great Reset will occur and nothing can stop it now.

Me: When you sup with the Devil, use a long spoon.