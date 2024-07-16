Pfizer and Moderna injections causes the over production of fibrinogen and the fibrous white blood clots – ante- and postmortem.

Jul 16

The content analysis of Kevin McKernan and the work of Mexican Argentinian scientists on the contents of the vials plus the work of Dr Ana Mihalcea on treatments for damages caused in the vaxxed and unvaxxed might be synthesized into a “cause and effect” document.

Unfortunately, no cures have yet been developed to mechanistically reverse or eradicate the all the causative agents at play – from endotoxins, e coli, frame shifting, adulteration and contaminants from the appallingly manufactured experimental injections.

From the 24-minute mark of this 100-minute video – (h/t Ranger71):

Unfortunately, unlike Dr Campbell’s videos there are no bullet points or listed references to refer to.

Funeral embalmers/ directors and new evidence on white clots presented in presentation (rumble.com)

Here’s a few cliff notes and some slides from the presentation from chemical engineering expert Greg Harrison.

“This morning on the Nova Scotia Free Speech Bulletin Podcast host Tony Lohnes welcomes Deborah George from Australia she is a funeral director. John Olooney and Richard Hirschman and a surprise guest Greg Harrison who shares a presentation with us on the white clots! Lots of new information to share with our audience. Please subscribe and share our podcasts.”

A dew cliff notes:

21 major proteins found in the fibrous clots.

Confirms the work of Mike Adams in 2022.

The presenter worked as an engineer in the field of polymer additives.

High levels of tin (943 parts per billion) v 100 parts in a normal red blood cell (RBC).

Even worse were the levels of phosphorus – 82-100 to 1,000 parts per million in a normal RBC v 4,900 parts per million in the white clots.

Actual ingredients published by the Mayo Clinic:

Both Pfizer and Moderna have large concentrations of glycerol and phosphate – 10-20% of the formulation.

Only ICP analysis can pick up the phosphor content.

The body generates fibrinogen to heal wounds - but the injections cause over-production.

Cheap and easy to manufacture but phosphor lipid generates the phosphor heads that form the white clots.

Little blue dots cover the nano particles – the pseudo-uridine causes the release of the fibrinogen response that results in the formation of the white fibrous clots. The creation of the wound healing fibrinogen becomes aberrant and excessive and leads to a polymerisation pathway. Overproduction of fibrinogen.

These white clots are formed ante and postmortem. The more doses the higher the likelihood of fibrous white blood clots – these clots go from clear to white during the polymerization process.

Peter Halligan