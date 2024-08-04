Kamala’s Low IQ Prevents Her From Facing Real Issues

By Milt Harris ——Bio and Archives--August 1, 2024

Honestly, I can’t believe that there are American citizens out there who are seriously considering voting for Kamala Harris. Voted on polls consistently as THE worst vice president ever, Harris has demonstrated that she does what she wants and ignores what needs to be done. Vice presidents can typically get away with being background pieces with no real responsibilities, but Harris couldn’t even pull that off.

Tasked with regulating the flow of illegals into the country, Harris instead became the “Border Matador”

Tasked with regulating the flow of illegals into the country, Harris instead became the “Border Matador.” The reason for this is that everything that she does demonstrates her need for acceptance. Harris is a child mentally who loves appeasing the radical left. She totally ignored the border simply because she didn’t feel like dealing with it. She knew that radicals, who can’t think past their own gluttonous agenda, would have her back, so she just ran around like a chicken with its head cut off, doing whatever she felt like.

Harris’s positions on immigration/border security, meat consumption/farmers/

climate change and energy can only be described as absurdly liberal. However, now the media is attempting to do a Kamala facelift unlike any other. The MSM wants all of us to forget not only Harris’s ignorance of these important issues but also the demonstration of that ignorance by flitting around the country spewing tongue-tied word salads that had no meaning.

One subject that Harris loves to exploit is the destruction of American tradition, morals, and values, which will eventually lead to the destruction of American families. Harris is a narcissistic, childless instigator who spends her time desecrating these things while enjoying the radical wind at her back that supports the LGBTQ and transgender movements.

Harris was a pioneer on the transgender issue

Harris herself admitted as much during her failed 2020 presidential run:

“Way back when, with the power that I had, I used it in a way that was about pushing forward the transgender movement, frankly, and the agenda.”

As California’s attorney general, Harris forced a policy change that allowed male prison inmates who identified as women to undergo taxpayer-funded sex-change surgeries. Her office negotiated the deal enabling the first taxpayer-funded sex-change surgery for any inmate in the United States, a convicted murderer “Shiloh Quine.

Another inmate involved in the deal, convicted of second-degree murder, was quickly released on parole and went on to get the surgery under California’s Medicaid program. Ironically, he now believes the gender situation in California prisons has gone too far stating:

“I didn’t mean for this to happen. My case in 2015 opened up a doorway, and I am waiting for the states to apologize to women.” Harris, though, remains unapologetic. She meant for this to happen.

When Harris entered the Senate in 2017, she began to push the transgender agenda even further. She was a pioneer on this issue, cosponsoring bills to put transgender-identifying men in women’s sports, locker rooms, school bathrooms, domestic violence shelters, and elsewhere.

Harris has continued to promote her far-left cultural crusade

She also signed on to legislation to force hospitals and doctors, including those with conscientious objections, to perform sex-change procedures, even on minor children. Democrats would love voters to view the vice president as something new and shiny, but the truth is she’s just more of the same, the leading figure in the left’s culture war on families.

As vice president, Harris has continued to promote her far-left cultural crusade, by attacking any state that has dared to fight back against gender extremism. She condemned any laws protecting kids from sexualized content in schools. She’s minimized all policies protecting integrity and fairness in women’s sports. And she ambushed moves by states to protect children from the horrifying medical malpractice of “gender-affirming care.”

All the while, the Biden-Harris administration has been attempting to reinterpret existing laws to achieve goals Senator Harris was unable to accomplish. While serving as vice president, the administration has sought to compel doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies to finance or perform sex-change procedures on children. It has also tried to mandate that schools permit men to participate in women's sports and access private spaces.

Harris is a prominent figure in the far left's cultural battle against American families

Additionally, it has threatened to withhold funding from school lunch programs for underprivileged children unless schools comply with these directives.

It's no surprise that the American public strongly opposes men competing in women’s sports, sex-change procedures for minors, and inappropriate gender content in schools. Republicans like Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis have proven that candidates who focus on these issues can be very successful, even appealing to those beyond the traditional GOP base.

The Democrat Party is kidding itself if it expects voters to see Harris as a new face and a fresh start for the party's ticket. The truth is that she has been a prominent figure for years in the far left's cultural battle against American families.

The Democrat Party's extreme ideology on gender is one of its major flaws, and with Harris, the party has brought its crackling ringleader to the forefront. With the election now somewhat upended after last week's unprecedented events, Republicans cannot afford to miss out on this opportunity to highlight Harris’s love for the extreme and her very radical left preferences.

