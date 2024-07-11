I've been thinking quite a lot about how the Flu arrives each year, out of nowhere and it seems to me that the vaccines are the delivery agent, injected into you and enclosed, my free salt water cure and how to apply it.

Do the math, form your own conclusion and make you choice free of outside pressures, what you are going to do to remain well and safe.

They cause a Protein Factory in you, which infects your body with the vaccinated disease it carries, which then makes your body infectuous and anyone who comes within your body vicinity, catches whatever infection you have and passes it on - so that YOU become the cause of the infection from the vaccines you had, to prevent it.

Conclusion - no vaccines no infection - no Flu: “What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

Each vaccine is patented, thus you have no idea what the vaccine you have contains, or its purpose in your body, after vaccination, other than the one told to you by your Doctor or "injecting person".

Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …

Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?

In life, we can't avoid those who have been vaccinated or the potential infection they are carrying, or spreading unknowingly, so we have to have our own cure against any viral infection: My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

Pass my cure on to anyone who will listen and try it.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, a bit at a time, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

Of course, if viruses don't exist and you can't catch an infection from anybody, then my above cure is pointless for you, as you already have your inbuilt cure, don't you.