I am me. I accept no payment for what I publish, so I can't be got at, nor can I be deflected or diverted by what I choose to publish and obviously, I am not in the pay of anyone, to try and influence any of you, or to tone down my investigations in any way, or to listen to what others think - I have a mind of my own and I use it - and since I'm not interested in money, or getting any of you to pay to my substack, that is not how I earn my living, nor would I want to.

I don't care if you like or don't like what I publish. I am not here to make friends, my sole purpose is to stop all of you who read my posts from getting any vaccines, or getting any more vaccines and I am the only person who publishes my free alternative to vaccines and viruses and for those who catch them, as I occasionally do - and my free salt water cure has kept me safe for over 31 years - so why not you too?

We know that the US Supreme Court with World Wide Applications (2013) has defined a person who is injected with anything not of nature, but patented, where the vaccines, for example, are all patented and thus not of nature and change your Genome and DNA in 6 hours from injection according to a Swedish Study - so the vaccinated are no longer Human and all Human Rights are lost.

They are now a new species which never existed on Earth prior to 2020 and they are called Trans Human (Transforming From Human?) and no Rights exist for them, by the US Supreme Court with World Wide Applications (2013) - so really, they have the same lack of Rights as the Slaves prior to 1865 - legally speaking, although this has not been tried in Law, that I know of.

Well, back in 2020 Thomas Renz, Lawyer had several cases before the Geneva Convention for "Crimes Against Humanity" for those vaccinated, but all were thrown out and none made it to Trial - I speculate that the problem was probably 2 fold:

1) They volunteered

2) After volunteering they became Trans Human and were no longer Human, so they did not qualify for the Geneva Convention Laws which is for Humans only and not any other species - although no explanation was given, by the Geneva Convention Judges of why all cases were dismissed without Trial.

Well, with all of the Police, Governments, Law and most other work and service organizations including the Army, Airforce and Navy now vaccinated and everyone now Trans Humans, with zero Human rights, that poses an interesting question about the validity of making decisions where you, or your superiors, are no longer Human and they have zero Rights, by US Supreme Court with World Wide Applications (2013) Law, don't you think?

Perhaps some sort of Legal application should be made to ascertain the validity of any Trans Human being able to give orders or pass judgements after vaccines which have changed them totally and they can't be Human ever again - not having the Human Legal Rights to be able to do even that?

Since Trump started the vaccines drive in America and Biden followed on - perhaps they should be asked questions to explain - followed by the governments in your country and WHO, who instigated the Disinformation Laws to get everyone vaccinated, beween early 2020 and 2023, when they were allowed to expire.