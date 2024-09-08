DIED SUDDENLY: Secret CDC Report confirms Fauci Lied & Hundreds of Thousands of Children Died due to COVID Vaccination

By The Exposé on September 8, 2024

Time and time again throughout 2021, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stood at the podium, the bright lights of the cameras blinding him as he faced the nation. With a steady hand, he held up a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, promising it would be the key to protecting America and its children from the “deadly” COVID-19 disease supposedly ravaging the country.

But little did the public know, the truth about the Covid vaccine’s safety had been buried deep within Fauci’s own lies and deceit and confidential U.S. Government and Pfizer documents.

Fauci used propaganda, lies and manipulation to coerce parents into getting their children vaccinated.

But the weight of the lives lost has quickly come crashing down on him and the nation, as a secret Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report has revealed that nearly half a million children and young adults died within a year of his fateful announcement with over 118,000 of those deaths suspected to be due to the Covid-19 vaccine’s dangerous side effects.

The CDC report should spark widespread outrage and be on the front page of every single major newspaper. But instead, it has been and will continue to be met with a deafening silence. Despite the staggering death toll the report will be buried and swept under the carpet.

The mainstream media, consumed with working overtime to distract the public with propaganda on the war in Ukraine, alleged climate change and the cost of living crisis, has paid and will pay no attention to the devastating consequences of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s deception.

The public will continue to be kept in the dark, and the U.S. Government will move quickly to cover up its own involvement in the tragedy. With Dr Fauci quietly announcing his “retirement” in August 2022.

It’s all business as usual and simply just another day at the office. But it is also a shocking failure of transparency and accountability, and the people of the United States should be forever haunted by the lives lost due to the Covid-19 vaccine scandal.

Compared to other countries, the U.S. Government has been terrible at publishing relevant and up-to-date data allowing us to analyse the consequences of rolling out the Covid-19 injections. However, we have finally managed to stumble upon it thanks to an institution known as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OEC).

The OEC is an intergovernmental organisation with 38 member countries founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade. And for some reason, they host a wealth of data on excess deaths. You can find that data for yourself here.

The following chart has been created using the figures found in the OEC database. Figures that have been provided to the OEC by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). And it shows excess deaths among children and young adults aged 0-44 across the USA by week in 2020 and 2021.

Source Data

The official figures reveal that there was a slight increase in excess deaths among children and young adults when the alleged Covid-19 pandemic hit the US in early 2020.

However, with the introduction of a Covid-19 injection, one would have expected deaths to have fallen significantly among the age group in 2021. But instead, the opposite happened.

Excess deaths among children and young adults were significantly higher every single week in 2021 than they were in 2020 except for weeks 29 and 30. But then in week 31, something drastic happened to cause excess deaths to rise significantly among children and young adults.

And official figures provided by the CDC, unfortunately, show that trend has continued in 2022.

Source Data

The most recent data released by the CDC covers up to week 40, the week ending October 9th, and it should be noted that the last few weeks of data are subject to change. But as you can see from the above, 2022 has also been a significant year for excess deaths among children and young adults.

Just for comparison, here’s how the figures for 2022 so far compare to the figures up to week 40 in 2020 and 2021.

Source Data

The CDC has confirmed that there have been 7,680 more excess deaths among children and young adults in 2022 so far than there were during the same time frame in 2020 at the height of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

The year 2021, was by and far the worst, however, with 27,227 more excess deaths by week 40 following the roll-out of the Covid-19 injection than what occurred in 2020 at the height of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

The following chart shows the official CDC figures for all deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults across the USA prior to the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine, and after the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines on the 14th Dec. 2020.

Source Data

The above figures reveal that the year 2022 so far has only seen 1,352 fewer excess deaths among 0-44-year-olds by week 40 than what occurred by week 51 in 2022, despite the year 2020 being the alleged height of the COVID pandemic and also including an extra 11 weeks worth of deaths.

But the most concerning figures revealed in the above chart are the overall number of deaths and excess deaths among children and young adults since the roll-out of the Covid-19 injections.

Nearly half a million people aged 0 to 44 have sadly died since week 51 of 2020, and this has resulted in an astounding 117,719 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

The average life expectancy in the USA as of 2020 was 77.28 years. If we are to believe the official narrative that Covid-19 is a deadly disease then we could perhaps agree that 231,987 children and young adults up to the age of 44 dying in 2020 resulting in 40,365 excess deaths was an unfortunate consequence of this disease.

But if we are to believe the official narrative that Covid-19 injections are safe and effective, then how can one explain the further increase in death among children and young adults in both 2021 and 2022?

Because we know millions of Americans were coerced into getting the injections, and we know millions of parents were coerced into forcing their children to also get the same injections.

The answer lies in the fact that the official narrative is an outright lie. The Covid-19 vaccines are neither.

The data provided by the CDC, which has been incredibly hard to find, only gives us clues as to this being the case with so many deaths among young Americans. But further data published by the UK Government confirms it.

One of the pieces of evidence confirming this is a report published on the 6th of July 2022, by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which is a UK Government agency.

The report is titled ‘Deaths by Vaccination Status, England, 1 January 2021 to 31 May 2022‘, and it can be accessed on the ONS site here, and downloaded here.

Source

Table 2 of the report contains the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status by age group for deaths per 100,000 person-years in England up to May 2022.

We’ve taken the figures provided by the ONS for January to May 2022 and produced the following chart which reveals the horrific consequences of the mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The chart shows the monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status among 18 to 39-year-olds for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022 –

Source

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

In January, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were ever so slightly less likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 29.8 per 100,000 among the unvaccinated and 28.1 per 100,000 among the triple vaccinated.

But this all changed from February onwards. In February, triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 27% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds, with a mortality rate of 26.7 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 21 per 100k among the unvaccinated.

Things. unfortunately, got even worse for the triple vaccinated by May 2022 though. The data shows that triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds were 52% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds in May, with a mortality rate of 21.4 per 100k among the triple vaccinated and 14.1 among the unvaccinated.

The worst figures so far though are among the partly vaccinated, with May seeing partly vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds 202% more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds.

That same report also reveals the mortality rates for children, although the UK Government did try to hide them.

The following chart shows the mortality rates by vaccination status per 100,000 person-years among children aged 10 to 14 in England for the period 1st January 2021 to 31st May 2022, according to the figures provided by the ONS –

Source

In regard to Covid-19 deaths, the ONS reveals that the mortality rate among unvaccinated children aged 10 to 14 equates to 0.31. But in regards to one-dose vaccinated children the mortality rate equates to 3.24 per 100,000 person-years, and in regards to triple vaccinated children the mortality rate equates to a shocking 41.29 per 100,000 person-years.

Unfortunately, there is little improvement when it comes to non-Covid-19 deaths.

The all-cause death mortality rate equates to 6.39 per 100,000 person-years among unvaccinated children, and is ever so slightly higher at 6.48 among partly vaccinated children.

However, the rate goes from bad to worse following the administration of each injection. The all-cause death mortality rate equates to 97.28 among double-vaccinated children, and a shocking 289.02 per 100,000 person-years among triple-vaccinated children.

This means, according to the UK Governments’ own official data, double vaccinated children are 1422% / 15.22x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children. Whilst triple vaccinated children are 4423% / 45.23x more likely to die of any cause than unvaccinated children.

The figures provided by the Office for National statistics and both age-standardised and rates per 100,000 population. Therefore, they are definitive proof that the Covid-19 injections increase a person’s risk of dying. This means the Covid-19 injections have been and are continuing to kill people.

This is why it should come as no surprise to find that a secret CDC report confirms half a million American children & young adults have died following the COVID vaccine roll-out. resulting in nearly 118,00 excess deaths against the 2015-2019 five-year average.

Source Data

If happy endings existed in the real world then this nightmare would end with Dr. Anthony Fauci sitting alone in his prison cell, the weight of his actions weighing heavily on his mind. Not being able to do anything but think of the innocent lives lost because of his deceit.

He has been hailed as a hero, even a saviour, but he is nothing more than a monster who sacrificed the safety and lives of America’s children for his own ambition and greed.

He may have even thought he was doing the right thing. If you repeat a lie often enough then eventually you may come to believe it. But in the end, his actions had dire consequences for the nation and in time hopefully for his own soul.

The Expose