Covid Vaccines cause Monkeypox? Shingles? Sudden Adult Death Syndrome? Hepatitis? Something is very wrong and it’s due to the COVID Vaccines

By The Exposé on August 23, 2024

It feels like we can’t go a single week without hearing about the re-emergence, or emergence of a disease or ailment at the moment.

We’ve had a mysterious outbreak of hepatitis among children, a rise in “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”, and the UK Government declaring a ‘national incident’ after allegedly discovering the polio virus in England.

And now, the Director General of the World Health Organization has overruled the World Health Organization to single-handedly declare the alleged monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

All of these outbreaks follow an alleged Covid-19 pandemic, and all of them are “coincidentally” occurring after millions of people worldwide have been injected with an experimental mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.

But this is precisely why we shouldn’t really be that surprised. Because all we’re witnessing is the consequences of the damage done to millions of immune systems around the world by these experimental vaccines.

Official Government data proves it and indicates that the damage is so severe that the Covid-19 vaccinated are actually developing Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome.

Let’s take a look at just a few of the recent diseases and viruses being publicised in the mainstream media.

On the 22nd June, the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA), working with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), announced it had found poliovirus in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works.

The last case of wild polio contracted in the UK was confirmed in 1984. The UK was declared polio-free in 2003. Wastewater surveillance is being expanded to assess the extent of transmission and identify local areas for targeted action.

Since around the middle of May 2022, you will have most likely heard or seen the word Monkeypox mentioned numerous times in the mainstream media. If you haven’t then you’re about to.

This is because on Saturday 23rd July 2022, the Director General of the World Health Organization, Dr Terdros, overruled the World Health Organization to single-handedly declare the alleged monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. (Source)

Allegedly, for the first time since its discovery among humans in Africa over 50 years ago, the monkeypox virus is circulating throughout several countries including the USA, UK, Canada, Brazil, Australia and most of Europe all at the same time.

But it just so happens that every single country where monkeypox is allegedly circulating is also a country that has distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection to its population; excluding some countries in Africa where the disease has been endemic for the past 50 or so years.

Click on the below image and take a good long look to compare which countries have reported cases of monkeypox to the W.H.O. since May 2022, and which countries have distributed the Pfizer Covid-19 injection.

Every single country that has reported cases of monkeypox has also distributed the Pfizer jab. And there are only a handful of countries where the Pfizer jab has been administered that haven’t reported a case of monkeypox to the W.H.O.

Next up we have hepatitis.

On April 15 2022, the World Health Organization issued a global alert about a new form of severe acute Hepatitis with an unknown aetiology (cause) affecting previously healthy children. Tests have excluded all previously known Hepatitis viruses.

The announcement came after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) recently detected higher than usual rates of liver inflammation (hepatitis) in children.

The hepatitis infections had been confirmed to have hit children in at least twelve different countries, with the majority of those cases spiking in the UK.

Do you remember that old saying?

‘You wait one hundred years for a pandemic and then three to four come along at once.’

Of course, you don’t. And these health emergencies aren’t all occurring due to some unfortunate coincidence. They’re occurring because the Covid-19 injections cause recipients to develop Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, and we can prove it.

For months on end, Governments have been publishing data that strongly suggest the Covid-19 injections damage the immune system so much that recipients are developing some new form of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS). The most reliable example of this has come from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The following chart shows the Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness among the triple vaccinated population in England in the Week 3, Week 7 and Week 13 UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance reports of 2022 –

This is certainly nowhere near the claimed 95% effectiveness by Pfizer, is it?

The following chart shows the Covid-19 death rate per 100,000 individuals by vaccination status between 28th Feb and 27th March 22. The unvaccinated case rate has been taken from page 45 of the UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance Report – Week 13 – 2022, and the double vaccinated case rate has been calculated with the number of deaths provided on page 44 of the same report –

The above figures prove the Covid-19 injections are damaging the immune system because vaccine effectiveness isn’t actually a measure of a vaccine, it’s a measure of the immune system.

The Covid-19 vaccines instruct the body to produce the spike (S) protein of the original Covid-19 virus. The immune system is then supposed to rid the body of these manufactured spike proteins and remember to do so if it ever encounters the “real” virus in the future.

Therefore, the UKHSA figures prove the immune systems of the vaccinated are performing far worse than the immune systems of the unvaccinated.

A scientific study also found Covid-19 Vaccines suppress the Innate Immune System.

The study titled ‘Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes and microRNAs‘ was published on the 21st Jan 22, and presents a raft of evidence that the genetic modifications introduced by the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines have diverse consequences to human health.

These include –

a potentially direct causal link to neurodegenerative disease;

myocarditis;

immune thrombocytopenia;

Bell’s palsy;

liver disease;

impaired adaptive immunity;

increased production or formation of a tumour or tumours;

and DNA damage

A full breakdown of the study can be read here.

It’s a common misconception that Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is only caused by the HIV virus. This simply isn’t true.

Acquired (or secondary) immunodeficiency is one of the major causes of infections in adults. These immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system partially or as a whole, making your body an easy target for several diseases and infections. (Source)

When immunodeficiency disorders affect your immune system, your body can no longer fight bacteria and diseases. (Source)

Several factors in the environment can cause secondary immunodeficiency disorders. ‌(Source)

Some common ones are:

Radiation or chemotherapy, which can lead to a secondary immunodeficiency disorder known as neutropenia

Infections due to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) can result in acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Leukaemia, a cancer that begins in the cells of the bone marrow that can lead to hypogammaglobulinemia—a type of secondary immunodeficiency

Malnutrition, which affects up to 50% of populations in underdeveloped countries and leaves people vulnerable to respiratory infections and diarrhoea

But some of the less common causes include Drugs or medications. (Source)

So it’s perfectly possible for a medication or drug to cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. And the above evidence suggests the Covid-19 injection should be added to the list.

How else do you explain data from the USA showing fifty-one per cent of all adverse reactions associated with AIDS reported since the year 2000 being reported in 2021, and a further 16% being reported in 2022 so far?

How else do you explain a 1,919% increase in common cancer associated with AIDS being reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System in 2021 compared to the 2000 to 2020 average?

Are we really to believe that this is just an unfortunate coincidence? Or are we witnessing the American public report to the Centers for Disease Control that the Covid-19 injections are causing them to develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome?

Judging by the fact we can’t go a single week without hearing about the re-emergence, or emergence of a disease or ailment, we’re going to go with the latter.

The real-world data does not lie. Something is very wrong, and it is because of the Covid-19 Injections.

The Expose