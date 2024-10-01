Bill Gates uses vaccines and genetically modified crops to impoverish and reduce the world’s population

By Rhoda Wilson on October 1, 2024

Bill Gates, through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has funded various scientific research programs and vaccination initiatives, such as “Grand Challenges Explorations.”

It’s not only his investment in vaccines globally that is the problem. He has also invested in companies that contribute to poverty and pollution and seeks maximum returns on his investments regardless of the social cost.

Gates’ advocacy for vaccines is intertwined with population control, with many concluding his true interest is in reduced fertility or even the elimination of a significant portion of the world’s population.

In addition to vaccines, he has also supported genetically modified organisms in food, which have been linked to health and environmental issues such as the development of super-bugs and super-weeds.

His Foundation has invested in genetically modified crops research, claiming to help African farmers grow their own food but it has led to dependence on large corporations for seeds, pesticides and equipment.

You probably think the above is an introduction to an article written fairly recently, but it’s not. The article that follows was written 9 years ago.

Although Google may give the impression that there is only one online encyclopaedia, Wikipedia, there are numerous online encyclopaedias for us to use.

There is, for example, the well-known Britannica which has managed to escape recent political influence, Justapedia, which started last year as a way of correcting Wikipedia articles that have been brutalised by the Globalists’ narrative, and Wikispooks, which focuses on the business of deep state groups. Another useful tool in the online encyclopaedia realm is Encycloreader, a web application designed to search multiple online encyclopaedias at once and it currently searches 33 online encyclopaedias simultaneously.

An encyclopaedia we have recently come across and hadn’t seen before is Truth Wiki, which seems to be, in the main, a summary of research by Natural News. Below is Truth Wiki’s page on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The article was posted on the site 9 years ago and is still relevant.

Bill Gates and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

By Truth Wiki, 17 June 2015

One of the world’s wealthiest people and owner of the world’s largest PC software company, William Henry Gates III, a.k.a. “Microsoft Bill,” is well-known as an inventor, business magnate and writer of computer code. Since as far back as 1987, Bill Gates was listed as a billionaire in Forbes magazine and one of the nation’s richest people. According to Forbes, Gates was ranked the fourth “most powerful person in the world” in 2012. His wealth increased $15 billion last year alone. Gates is widely criticised for being anti-competitive and for being a pro-vaccine zealot. He engages in many “philanthropic endeavours,” such as donating large amounts of money to various scientific research programs through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates has even gone so far as to fund technologies that are designed for mass sterilisation in order to address what he refers to as the world’s population problem.

One of these wildly acclaimed vaccination programs is called “Grand Challenges Explorations,” and is supposed to include major breakthroughs in global health, even though vaccines are now being regarded by the natural health community as unnecessarily toxic – still often carrying mercury, aluminium and formaldehyde, as well as live, untested viruses. Gates is also an avid supporter of GMOs, genetically modified organisms in food, which are time and again proving to cause cancer in animals and aid the development of “Super-bugs” and “Super-weeds” that are quickly becoming immune to carcinogenic pesticides.(1)

In 2007, the Los Angeles Times criticised the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for being hypocritical and investing in companies that actually worsen poverty and pollute the environment with chemicals. The LA Times also criticised the Gates Foundation for investing its assets in pharmaceutical companies that don’t even sell into the developing world. Gates has gained a reputation for seeking only maximum returns on his investments, no matter what the cost. The world’s youngest self-made billionaire may not be so generous after all.

In fact, Bill Gates recently went public with a very bizarre declaration, before a live audience, that vaccinations, when used strategically, could help reduce the world population by as much as fifteen per cent. Whether Gates meant population reduction through sterilisation of men and women, miscarriages of babies or newly deformed children who can’t procreate, nobody can be sure until he clarifies. Population control is part of the vaccine agenda, obviously, and a look at the OPV (oral polio vaccine)(3) and the MMR II vaccines serve as perfect examples. MMR II has been linked to autism (in African American boys under age three) by the leading, senior CDC scientist – Dr. William Thompson.(2)

The campaign called ‘Global Polio Eradication Initiative’ (“GPEI”) is also funded by the Gates (Bill and Melinda) Foundation – and to the total of $1.3 billion. Its primary “targets” are India, Pakistan and the Philippines, but oddly enough, oral polio vaccines have been banned in most industrial nations because they actually cause polio.(4) As reported by the 2012 Indian Journal of Medical Ethics, more than 47,000 cases of vaccine-associated polio paralysis (“VAPP”) and acute flaccid paralysis (“AFP”) arose in the year 2011, and those cases arose regionally in proportion to oral polio vaccine doses administered to children. This comes in light of the fact that only 42 cases of wild virus polio were even reported in India in 2010 and India had already declared that polio was no longer a health priority. In fact, in 2010 there were only 42 cases of wild virus polio reported in India. Plus, statistically, children infected with the AFP polio oral virus are twice as likely to die as those who just get the wild virus. On top of it all, less than one per cent of children with wild polio are likely to become paralysed in the first place, so why all the concern and commitment by one Bill Gates? Depopulation is one hypothetical, and coincidentally worldwide cases have risen steadily of AFP, including Guillain-Barre syndrome, traumatic neuritis and transverse myelitis. Bill Gates is not bothering to inform his fans about mega-doses of vitamin C – proven effective for curing polio. While India celebrated the eradication of polio in early 2012, the AFP victims and those statistics are all ignored.

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates donates hundreds of millions of dollars to new vaccine efforts and speaks on the issue of CO2 emissions affecting climate change. Gates has even invented his own formula for tracking emissions via people, services, energy per service and CO2 per energy unit. The world is just one large computer for Mr. Gates, and 6.8 billion people are too many people, by his maths. A reduction of 10 to 15 per cent is ideal for the world, Bill says, which equates to the elimination (genocide) of over one billion people. Which vaccines will work the best for that – only Bill Gates, the CDC and vaccine manufacturers know. However, at the “TED” Convention, Bill Gates was recorded on video as professing the following:

“The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 per cent.”(5)

Bill Microsoft Gates wants to get rid of one billion people – one of three ways

Vaccines containing dangerous heavy metal toxins like mercury (thimerosal) and aluminium, and known carcinogens like formaldehyde that could kill people slowly in an unnoticeable way, taking a whole generation to deteriorate the person with accelerating degenerative diseases. Vaccines could be used to reduce (or eliminate) fertility in order to lower birth rates around the world using a “soft kill” method, such as miscarriages or spontaneous abortions, and that’s more easily accepted by mainstream scientists. Lastly, a pandemic of some infectious disease could be deliberately planned or the result of carelessness, or even used as a bio-weapon, which could easily wipe out a billion to two billion people, especially those who are immune-deficient and more susceptible. This could be as simple as a virulent flu strain, such as swine, put into a “new” vaccine.

Bill Gates Pushes Hard for Genetically Modified (Pesticide) Food across Africa

In order to help African farmers who can’t afford fertilizer, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation gave $10 million (as a grant) to a group of British scientists working on new genetically modified (“GM”) crops that require no fertilizer.(10) This largest single investment in GM crops ever made in that country by a private organisation, is meant to help spread genetically modified corn, wheat and rice because they contain artificially inserted genes that pull nitrogen from the air. Bill Gates’ goal: to allow Africa to grow enough food for themselves. But genetic alterations of crops also lead to doing business with huge corporations like Monsanto, which do not allow farmers to keep their own seeds, but must rather purchase licenses every year to get more patented corporate GM seed, Monsanto’s herbicide and insecticide, and even down to costly crop system equipment rentals. Currently, GM crop systems are failing in America, being overrun by what is being termed super-bugs and super-weeds, and the quality of food has plummeted for conventional farmers who have to use up to ten times the amount of pesticide to try to keep their yields from diminishing.

Bill Gates and his Foundation’s Genetically Modified “Assistance” is Not Sustainable

A study published by Rodale Institute found that organic growing methods (traditional) produce higher crop yields and are far more sustainable than any of the GMO crops that have emerged from Monsanto research laboratories.(6) In an auspicious way the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is investing in chemical food research, development of untested food technologies, and possibly the spread of cancer in Africa. Organic poly-culture crop systems that use the natural environment are safe, healthy and sustainable.(7) Organic crops are still the safest and most nutritious crops available to mankind, but the Gates Foundation is only concerned with crops that grow without fertilizer, so all the donations go to fund that biotech research. In fact, Gates’ investment strategies assist African nations in producing “bio-safety laws” that promote agribusiness interests instead of protecting Africans from potential health and environmental threats posed by GM crops. Even Roundup herbicide has been proven toxic to the heart by renowned French scientist/team Seralini.(8)

GMO crops are not sustainable, as more farmers are using more toxic herbicides and insecticides, depleting soil nutrients and adding toxic waste to the water and surrounding communities. To date, only four African nations have released GM crops, but the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has its goals and aspirations. Since most African nations have no bio-safety regulations in place, Gates figures it’s a great place for a corporate takeover. Despite the GMO push in America, though, organic food consumption topped $42 billion in sales in 2014, up more than $10 billion from two years ago. Nations of Africa must address food security before even considering GM maize, soya or cotton, just look at the disease figures in America from its consumption. Cancer rates have skyrocketed since the introduction of genetically modified foods over twenty years ago.(9)

