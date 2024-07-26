Closure of 3G network will affect 1 million devices

Pressure is increasing on the Federal Communications Minister to intervene and delay the 3G Mobile Network shutdown as it is revealed 1 million devices will be affected.

Senator Roberts said: ‘The next CrowdStrike style disaster is around the corner with the looming shutdown of the 3G network.

‘Telstra, Optus and TPG confirmed today a total of 1 million devices will be affected next month when the network is taken offline.

‘This disaster is still looming despite the telco companies claiming they’ve completed a huge education and public awareness campaign.

‘The Communications Minister must intervene and defer the planned shutdown of the 3G network.

‘Affected devices also include more than 50,000 4G mobiles and an unknown number of pacemakers still reliant on the 3G network to call 000. The shutdown is still a matter of life and death.

‘While telcos claim to have done all they can to make mobile owners aware, the Senate Inquiry has heard witness after witness testify that very few people realise how many other critical devices rely on 3G and will be useless in just over a month.

‘These affected devices include water and power meters, medical refrigeration units, agriculture equipment, pacemakers, medical alarms, airport lifts and many others.

‘Witnesses across the two days of public hearings at the One Nation initiated Senate Inquiry included the Royal Flying Doctor Service sounding the alarm on behalf of regional communities, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry as the country’s largest business network, government complaints authorities, technical experts and many others.

‘Are the telcos only pursuing the 3G shutdown for their own profits and to sell new mobile phones?

‘The Minister will be responsible for CrowdStrike 2.0 in just over a month unless she immediately makes it clear she will intervene and put the public interest before telco profits.’