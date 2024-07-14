Donald Trump in the Bullseye 9 Attempted Assassinations

July 14, 2024

On July 13, 2024, a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks shot at Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was injured and bleeding from his right ear, while one person at the rally was killed and two others were critically hurt. Secret Service agents quickly responded and shot Crooks dead. However, it was not the first; as documented by GreatGameInternational, this shocking incident marked the ninth assassination attempt on Trump’s life.

Donald Trump Assassination

Table of Contents

Mr Sandford was dramatically arrested during a Las Vegas rally for Mr Trump

JUNE, 2016

Assassination Attempt 1

At a June 18, 2016, rally for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Michael Steven Sandford tried to grab a police officer’s pistol to kill Trump and stop him from becoming president. After his arrest, Sandford admitted his plan and was charged with disorderly conduct and being an “illegal alien in possession of a firearm” because he had rented a gun at a shooting range. On September 13, 2016, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to just over a year in prison. He served 11 months before being deported to the UK.

Sandford, a British citizen with a long history of mental health issues, sparked criticism of the UK’s mental health care system. Although the incident didn’t get much media attention in the U.S., it was the focus of a BBC documentary in February 2017.

Gregory Lee Leingang

Gregory Lee Leingang

SEPTEMBER, 2017

Assassination Attempt 2

On September 6, 2017, in Mandan, North Dakota, Gregory Lee Leingang stole a forklift from an oil refinery and tried to drive it toward President Trump’s motorcade during a visit. The forklift got stuck, and Leingang fled on foot but was quickly caught by police. In custody, he shocked authorities by revealing he intended to flip the president’s limousine with the forklift. They had assumed he was just stealing it for personal use. Leingang pleaded guilty to the attempted attack, stealing the forklift, and other unrelated crimes. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with his defense attorney citing a “serious psychiatric crisis.”

A member of the Secret Service stands guard as Marine One, with President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House on March 23. A new report by National Geographic details an attempted assassination last year by ISIS operatives against Trump that was stopped by the Secret Service.

A member of the Secret Service stands guard as Marine One, with President Donald Trump on board, departs the South Lawn of the White House on March 23. A new report by National Geographic details an attempted assassination last year by ISIS operatives against Trump that was stopped by the Secret Service.

NOVEMBER, 2017

Assassination Attempt 3

In Manila’s Rizal Park, a man linked to ISIL was arrested by the Philippine National Police for plotting to assassinate Trump during the ASEAN Summit in November, 2017. The Secret Service had been on high alert due to ISIL’s presence in the Philippines and numerous online threats against Trump. Just before Trump’s plane landed, they identified a serious threat from a man who had posted his intentions on social media. The Secret Service swiftly located and arrested him. The government kept the incident under wraps for a year before revealing it in a television documentary.

William Clyde Allen III was 39-years-old when he tried to "send a message" to the US President Donald Trump in 2018. He sent letters with envelopes laced with ricin addressed to the White House and wrote “Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder” on the top of the envelopes.

OCTOBER, 2018

Assassination Attempt 4

On October 1, 2018, an envelope containing ricin was sent to President Trump but was intercepted at a mailing facility. Similar letters, marked with “Jack and the Missile Bean Stock Powder,” were also sent to the Pentagon. Two days later, William Clyde Allen III, a 39-year-old Navy veteran from Utah, was arrested. He was charged with sending threats to the president and mailing threatening communications to U.S. officials. Allen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

BREAKING

Just a day before assassination attempt on Trump, a US Air Force helicopter used to transport VIPs and dignitaries around the D.C. area and also assigned President Donald Trump’s security was shot at from the ground over Virginia.https://t.co/gyAd01XvMv

— GreatGameInternational (@GreatGameIndia) August 12, 2020

AUGUST, 2020

Assassination Attempt 5

A U.S. Air Force helicopter, used to transport VIPs including President Trump, was shot at while flying over Virginia, injuring a crew member in August of 2020. The UH-1N Huey helicopter, assigned to Joint Base Andrews just outside of Washington, D.C., was conducting a routine training flight roughly 1,000 feet above the ground before it was forced to make an emergency landing, after being struck by a bullet. The helicopter was assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, which supports the movement of the president to and from Andrews, where Air Force One is also based.

TRUMP EVACUATED from White House press briefing room by US Secret Service. An agent locked the briefing room doors from the exterior. pic.twitter.com/El9Xi4lAlE

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 10, 2020

AUGUST, 2020

Assassination Attempt 6

A day later in August of 2020, another assassination attempt on President Donald Trump was thwarted by the Secret Service when shots were fired outside the White House. After a press briefing, Trump revealed that someone was shot and taken to the hospital, but the Secret Service assured that the White House was never in danger. The incident heightened tensions, especially as Trump had promised to declassify the remaining JFK files. Interestingly, the incident coincided with Bob Dylan’s new song referencing the JFK assassination and the mysterious deaths of Kennedy family members, sparking further intrigue.

SEPTEMBER, 2020

Assassination Attempt 7

On September 20, 2020, Pascale Cecile Veronique Ferrier was arrested in Buffalo, New York, while trying to cross into Canada. The Canadian woman had sent a letter to Trump laced with ricin, urging him to drop out of the 2020 presidential race and calling him an “ugly tyrant clown.” She faced eight charges related to biological weapons and making threats across state lines, potentially leading to life in prison. On August 17, 2023, a U.S. court sentenced Ferrier to nearly 22 years for the ricin letter sent to then-President Trump.

OCTOBER, 2020

Assassination Attempt 8

In October 2020, Barry Croft Jr., a man from Delaware, was arrested for plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Shocking details revealed that he wanted to hang several politicians, including Trump. Fast forward to December 2022, and Croft was sentenced to 19 years in prison for his dangerous actions.

JULY, 2024

Assassination Attempt 9

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States and the leading Republican candidate for the 2024 election, was shot in the upper right ear on July 13, 2024, during a campaign rally near Butler, Pennsylvania.

The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, climbed onto a roof and fired eight rounds from an AR-15–style rifle before being taken out by a Secret Service sniper.

After the shot, Trump hit the ground but quickly got back up, bleeding from his ear. Surrounded by Secret Service agents, he asked for his shoes, pumped his fist in the air, and shouted “fight, fight” before being rushed to a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and released in stable condition, then flew to New Jersey.

Local police officer encountered shooter before he fired towards Trump, AP sources say

Not long before shots rang out, rally goers noticed a man climbing to the top of a roof of a nearby building and warned local law enforcement, according to two law enforcement officials.

One officer climbed to the roof and encountered Crooks, who pointed his rifle at the officer. The officer retreated down the ladder and Crooks quickly took a shot toward former President Donald Trump, and that’s when the U.S. Secret Service counter snipers shot him, said the officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

KCRA3 News

The audience member who was pointing, trying to warn police about the rooftop camouflaged shooter said at an interview five shots were fired, and audio revealed they were fired in succession indicating a semi-automatic rifle was used.

A dopey media have cited an AR 16 type assault firearm as the weapon seized by police from the reportedly dead shooter. Notably, Biden has desperately been trying to ban AR assault weapons in the United States for several years.

No respectable assassin would use a Colt AR weapon, which is notoriously inaccurate at any range. It comes in military calibres of .223 and .308. US media quoted an unnamed source claiming the shooter took a shot at 120 metres.

Figuratively speaking an experienced shooter could not hit the side of a bus at 120 metres with an AR 16 or AR10. These rifles are designed as lead pelters heralding the first mistake made by those involved.

Biden will soon roll out the rhetoric to support his banning of assault rifles. The treacherous Democrats will try to blame Russia for the assassination attempt and barking mad Australian media, led by the ABC will echo the Russian ramblings just like a talking cockatoo.

CairnsNews

Sadly, one rally attendee was killed, and two others were critically injured. The incident is being investigated as an attempted assassination, marking the first time a U.S. president has been injured in such an attack since Ronald Reagan in 1981, and the first for a candidate since George Wallace in 1972.

Background

Former President Donald Trump is set to be the Republican nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Just two days before the 2024 Republican National Convention, Trump held a rally on July 13, 2024, at the Butler Farm Show Grounds in Pennsylvania, aiming to win votes in this crucial swing state.

The rally, part of Trump’s campaign to secure Pennsylvania’s 19 Electoral College votes, drew an estimated 50,000 people according to Butler County Republican Committee chairman James E. Hulings. Despite concerns from U.S. Representative Mike Kelly about the venue’s capacity, the Trump campaign decided to go ahead with the location.

Security at Trump’s rallies is tight, with attendees screened for prohibited items, including weapons.

How far was the suspected gunman from Donald Trump?

A remarkable photo captured by my former White House Press Corps colleague Doug Mills. Zoom in right above President Trump’s shoulder and you’ll see a bullet flying in the air to the right of President Trump’s head following an attempted assassination. - Haraz N. Ghanbari

Shooting

At 6:11 p.m. EDT during a campaign rally on July 13, 2024, former President Donald Trump was shot. Just six minutes into his speech, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots from an AR-15–style rifle from a roof about 200 to 400 feet away, outside the security perimeter. A Secret Service sniper immediately took down Crooks.

One bullet hit Trump in the upper right ear. He ducked as Secret Service agents shielded him. After about 25 seconds on the ground, Trump stood up, blood on his ear and face, and asked for his shoes. He then pumped his fist, prompting the crowd to chant “U-S-A!” before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Three rally-goers were hit; one died, and two were critically injured. Among the injured was U.S. Representative Ronny Jackson’s nephew, who was grazed by a bullet.

Shooter

On July 14, the FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, about an hour’s drive from the rally site. Crooks, a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School, had once won a $500 award from the National Math and Science Initiative and had no criminal record.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old man identified as shooter at Trump rally

Although Crooks was a registered Republican, he made a small donation of $15 through the Democratic platform ActBlue on January 20, 2021. He last voted in the 2022 Pennsylvania elections. Photos showed him wearing a shirt linked to Demolition Ranch, a popular YouTube channel about firearms.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Aftermath

After being shot, Trump was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. He left the hospital around 9:30 p.m. EDT, heading to Pittsburgh International Airport, and then flew to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, arriving early on July 14. Both Trump and a Secret Service spokesman confirmed he was safe.

The FBI, along with the Department of Justice, Secret Service, and ATF, is investigating the incident as an assassination attempt. This marks the first time a current or former U.S. president or presidential candidate has been shot since Ronald Reagan in 1981.

Trump released a statement on Truth Social, thanking law enforcement and the Secret Service, and expressing condolences to the victims’ families. He described the moment he was shot: “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country. I heard a whizzing sound and immediately felt the bullet rip through my skin, causing much bleeding.”

In response to the shooting, the NYPD increased security at Trump Tower.

Investigation

After the shooting, authorities retrieved Crooks’s body from the rooftop. He had no identification on him. The FBI and the Department of Justice’s National Security Division launched investigations and confirmed Crooks’s identity through fingerprint biometrics and DNA profiling.

GreatGameIndia

Me: Speachless - I had no idea, it must be an American thing. Trump in prison maybe, yes, but dead, assassinated no, no way.

Trump Beware – This Maybe only the First

Posted Jul 14, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

McCain Hillary

The country is so polarized by this demonization of Trump that, beginning with Hillary calling half the country “deplorables,” what has set in motion is the decline and fall of our country. It was McCain who handed the fake dossier Hillary paid to have written against Trump all because the two of them were Neocons, and as I have reported before, I was asked to invest $10 billion into Hermitage Capital to take over Russia, which Edmond Safra and Bill Browder owned.

Trump Putin Puppet

This has always been these Neocons and their hatred of Russians. They have been waging endless wars with no victories, and more than 50% of the national debt is all because of them and their abuse of American power. We are still paying interest in the funding for every war, including World War II, because they NEVER pay anything off. They hate Trump because he is anti-war, just like JFK. This is why countless money was wasted on propaganda that was created about RussiaGate all to be able to seize the wealth of Russia. I was offered 10x my investment to join.

Clintons Russia Coup

They tried to get Gorbachev to join NATO, which set off the coup against him in Russia, ending with Yelsin becoming Russia’s leader. When they tried to blackmail Yeltsin to stick in their puppet, Boris Berezovsky, that is when Yeltsin turned to Putin because the Communists were also trying to impeach him. Putin was neither an oligarch nor a communist. That is why Hillary blamed Putin for interfering in the 2016 election, for they had interfered in the Russian 2000 election. Those fake allegations have resulted in nobody will accept the results of this election, regardless of who wins.

Map PA Rally Trumps assassin

Donald Trump MUST be careful. I question how someone could be on that roof in shooting distance without the Secret Service’s awareness. What happened to video drones or helicopters? Just because Trump has survived one assassination attempt, with the Democrats trying to pull his Secret Service protection and denying RFK Jr Secret Service protection, one must face the reality that there is a very dark side to Washington that never sees the light.

Most people are not aware, but there have been multiple attempts against other presidents also during periods that have often been disconcerting. The assassin was 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who Secret Service agents killed at the scene after the shooting. He had donated $15 to a progressive Democrat movement. The FBI identified him as a resident of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania – about 35 miles south of Butler, where Trump was holding his rally.

Trump shot 7 13 24

There were two tries against Abraham Lincoln with the second one succeeding.

There were also two attempts against William Howard Taft in 1909 and again in 1910.

There were also two attempts against Franklin Roosevelt.

There were two against Harry Truman as well as against Richard Nixon and George W. Bush.

Gerald Ford had three attempts on his life. Even Jimmy Carter had two attempts.

The record for attempted assassinations is held by Obama, with eight attempts on his life. Even Bill Clinton had five attempts. We must be aware that the Democrats have so polarized this election with hatred that we must be deeply concerned that if Trump is assassinated, this country will be torn apart.

Armstrong Economics

Me: Biden must allow RFK Junior Secret Service protection, after the try on Trump.