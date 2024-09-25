Zelensky at the UN – No Peace Talks Just Conquer Russia

Posted Sep 24, 2024 by Martin Armstrong

Zelensky’s Victory Plan is World War III. He wants unrestricted access to long-range missiles and to attack Russia on a major scale. He is telling everyone that peace talks are out of the question. This is the time to destroy Russia. Everything he says has been just a lie. There were peace negotiations, and both sides were ready to sign. His Victory Plan depends entirely on the West handing him long-range missiles.

If Putin does not respond forcefully, he will be overthrown, and the Russian Neocons will seize control, and our computer shows a flatline on Ukraine until 2027. It will be wiped out. I have never seen this pattern show up in any country in our modern era.

Zelenskyy Johnson

Borris Johnson flew to Kiev and told Zelensky he was NOT ALLOWED to have peace with Russia. This has been about creating World War III so they can default on all debts, institute the new central bank digital currency, impose Biometric ID, and restrict travel worldwide.

Ukraine signed the Minsk Agreement. The Donbas were to be allowed to hold their elections and separate from Ukraine. It was to split according to ethnic lines, the same way Yugoslavia broke up. The Neocons wanted war, and the Donbas were not to be allowed to split, so they lied and negotiated a treaty to only allow Ukraine time to build an army and then refused to honor the treaty.

These people will take us into World War III no matter what. Zelensky is just an actor, and what he is doing is a crime against all humanity. How many millions will die for what he is proposing?

Here is the Neocon Lyndsey Grachm. He told the truth. This is not about democracy, the sovereignty of Ukraine, or the Ukrainian people. This is about a huge gas field under Crimea that he admits is $10 to $12 trillion, and they do not want Russia and China to get their hand on it.

Lyndsey could care less if any Ukrainian is still alive when this is done. His personal hatred of Russians is famous.

Welcome to the Neocon World of Authoritarianism!