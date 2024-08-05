James Carville Explains Why Donald Trump Is 'Shitting In His Pants' Right Now

Lee Moran

Updated Mon, 5 August 2024 at 7:50 pm AWST·1-min read

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville mocked former President Donald Trump for dodging a scheduled debate with his 2024 election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

The GOP nominee is “scared to debate a girl,” Carville taunted Trump on his “Politicon” show. Trump is “shitting in his pants because, as we pointed out before, all he does is shit and fart in his pants, and the whole thing is deteriorating, going to nothing,” Carville added.

Trump over the weekend bailed on ABC News’ Sept. 10 debate, which he’d originally agreed to participate in with President Joe Biden. Trump said he wants to go head-to-head with Harris on Fox News instead. Harris’ campaign hasn’t responded to the demand.

Carville later urged Harris to actually accept Trump’s Fox News debate plea and suggested it be held in New York City on Sept. 18.

“I think we should be gracious to former President Trump. He’s old, and he’s kind of losing it, but I happen to know he’s going to be in Manhattan on Sept. 18,” he explained. “Well, James, how do you know that? Because that’s the day they sentence his fat ass.” Trump will be sentenced that day after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial.

“So, tell Fox you’ll be glad,” he urged Harris’ campaign. “You’ll show up in Manhattan. They got a studio there. I’ve been in it before, and we’ll have the debate on Fox on the night of Sept. 18. That’s what we should do. I’ll be checking back with you.”

