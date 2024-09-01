Who are Harris and Trump’s biggest donors?

🇺🇸 U.S. ELECTION 2024

The presidential election is less than 70 days away. This is what we’re watching.

The campaigns of Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, when combined with their super PACs, have raised at least $1.3 billion. And that’s just the beginning — donors write some of the biggest checks of the campaign season over its final two months.

Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon banking fortune, has spent the most on Trump this cycle, at more than $125 million. Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform X and is chief executive of Tesla, also has ambitions to spend as much as $180 million in support of the Republican Party.

Harris’s key donors include several powerful figures in Silicon Valley, including Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, and George Soros, the billionaire investor and philanthropist. Meet the biggest donors so far.

Some Harris’s donors from Silicon Valley and Wall Street, however, aren’t thrilled about her apparent support of a billionaire minimum tax, which would target America’s ultrawealthy, and are quietly pushing her to reconsider.

Here’s what else to know:

While the economy remains the top issue, a growing share of swing-state voters now say abortion is central to their decision.

After Trump used A.I.-generated images to falsely claim an endorsement from Taylor Swift, thousands of Swifties gathered in support of Harris’s campaign.

