White, fibrous clots - what sort of Vaccinated Clot are you?

What is Chemical Toxicity and how does it differ from Biological Toxicity?

There appear three methods of potential chemical damage from MRNA injections

1. Lipid Nano Particles causing initiation of Endothelial Layer damage (Phosphorus Head Exposure leading to aberrant Phosphorylation)

2. Spike Protein – causing Monomeric Spikeopathy damage propagating White Clot formation via aberrant phosphorylation leading to Polymerisation

3. White “Clots” condensing, leading to polymerised agglomerates via Phosphorus/Sulphur/Tin/Fibrinogen/Haemoglobin Polymer Formation

From Twitter/X –

“Very compelling theory describes how the notorious "white, fibrous clots" form in the body. (1/2) Polymer chemist Greg Harrison outlines the theory on an episode of Tony Lohne’s podcast, noting that Mike Adam’s analysis of the white fibrous clots, which went viral in 2022, surprised him, due in large part to the abundance of the element phosphorus.

Studying clot samples at two separate laboratories, Harrison says that his colleagues "found exactly the same results that Mike Adams found." "We found aberrantly high levels of sulfur, tin, sodium, and carbon," Harrison says of the analysis he and his colleagues performed.

Harrison notes that he and his colleagues next performed an analysis using HPLC, or high performance liquid chromatography. This analysis, which "pulled apart" the white clots as part of a way to determine their protein makeup, found a relatively high level of fibrinogen. "Fibrinogen forms fibrils," Harrison says. "This is exactly why when John O'Looney first described the white clots as being calamari like, he is exactly correct. That's exactly the texture that fibrin will bring into a white clot."

The polymer chemist adds, "my colleagues ran an amino acid analysis, and they've learned a high level of praline, aspartic acid, lysine, and a whole range of 18 amino acids, all that have a phosphorus affinity. And as we said in the white clot, the element that has the highest concentration that we could confirm...is phosphorus."

He goes on to note: "When we administer the injections, there is a lipid nanoparticle carrier. It's called a phospholipid. We found by our analysis that when the phospholipid releases the mRNA core of the lipid nanoparticle, at that very moment that it releases the core, it actually exposes a phosphorus head of the phosphorus lipid. The phosphorus lipid reacts within the bloodstream's naturally formed fibrinogen, and that's what's nucleating [catalyzing] the white clot formation."

The polymer chemist goes on to note that the phospholipids used for the mRNA injections' lipid nanoparticles "will liberate 80 to 90% of raw phosphorus heads as it releases the mRNA core." He adds that "those phosphorus heads [then] all react with the fibrinogen in the bloodstream, and they cause sandy blood." He adds that the reason whistleblowing embalmers "are seeing sandy blood and coffee grounds is that's the nucleation pathway to the final white-clot formation."

Harrison goes on to note that "when the body is generating spike [protein], that spike in the bloodstream then starts to coagulate with the phosphorylated fibrinogen, and that feeds what we call a monomeric reaction that continues to grow. Those particles are free flowing in the blood, and they find an anchor point. The anchor points they find are, in fact, the damaged endothelial layers." (That is, the inner linings of blood vessels that have been damaged from other negative immune effects caused by the COVID injections.) "When an endothelial layer of the vascular system is damaged via inflammation and the cytokine storm that the spike protein generates opens up...that forms anchor points for these nuclei," Harrison says. "From these anchor points, that's when the clots begin to grow."

Harrison says he and his team "can prove all this," and have 200 peer-reviewed studies that support their theory.”

Short Video Explanation – 8 minutes

https://x.com/sensereceptor/status/1815614910807630168

Full Video – 1 Hour 40 Minutes

https://rumble.com/v57fkwc-funeral-embalmers-directors-and-new-evidence-on-white-clots-presented-in-pr.html

