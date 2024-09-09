I am not sure how to write this, but I'll give it a go - when you understand how the vaccines work and their purpose it raises some pretty difficult questions which we, the not vaccinated, might one day have to find a solution for.

The vaccines were released through AUKUS and it was done that way by making Moderna's Covid-19 virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG. patented by Moderna in 2013, a weapon which needed emergency protocols to get the vaccines injected into everyone's arms as quickly as possible and to circumvent the Laws which otherwise made those injections impossible, because the Covid vaccines were untested and unproven, as time has shown and they have an ulterior motive, to dehumanize the humans and make them more legally disposable, presumably.

According to The US Supreme Court Law of 2013, once a person is Covid vaccinated, their Human Genome and DNA, if changed (which occurs within 5 hours from Covid injection) making them a new species, which never existed before and thus they are Trans Humans with zero Rights of any kind - you can read my previous substack articles which covers this pretty substantially, but not the "thrust" I am aiming this article at.

Once everyone who volunteered, has been vaccinated, you have to ask yourself what the bottom line is - well, there have been lots of new bio labs installed at all Universities and the bio labs will be experimenting with genetic modifications of the Human makeup and trying to find now cures and diseases that can be inflicted, to improve the new Trans Human species and also dictate the length of life they can be allowed to have - and well, the bio labs will want lots of Trans Humans to experiment on, which is why the populations adjacent to those bio labs are the probable natural resources which will be used, because the new Trans Humans don't have any rights, so they have no protection from modifications or extermination wrought on them by the bio labs, or those who control them.

I'm thinking that an ideal situation would be to take photo's of everyone who works in those places and begin an extermination process of them, so that the work they do, comes with dangers of its own - but that's just my opinion.

We know that everyone vaccinated now has nanotechnology installed and that includes a transmitter receiver which connects them to the cell towers and i won't go into that here, but my question is how will the Trans Humans get rounded up for modifications and extermination and how are we not vaccinated going to survive without the controls and lifestyles we have enjoyed, all of our lives, not being there anymore, when (hopefully) we get left behind to survive with what is left?

Food, medication, electricity, gas, providing food for pets left behind, break into homes to let them out and a whole heap of problems we never had before, or the means to survive on our own merits, in ways we never had to, ever before?

That time might not be that far away, after all, why do what has been done, to then do nothing to complete the purpose of the whole strategy, which is to take ultimate control and enact The Great Reset, according to whatever criteria, those behind this, have in mind - we can't trust them to look after us, so we are on our own with that one.

Hopefully, I'll update as time passes - I think I could be very easily in the more immediate firing line (Unfortunately).