And now we know who pulls Trump's strings: But don't forget Trump learned a lot when his "very good friend" Rothschild helped bail him out of his impending bankruptcy while he was still building Trump Towers....i think from memory he gave Trump somewhere near US$ One Billion dollars to bail him out and finish the towers;

"i will forever be indebted to my very good friend" said Donald J Trump... the Income Tax for that he discounted twice, from the American Taxpayer - one outstanding Lawful Trial for that, to go and outstanding - Trump the guy who never paid any income tax, ever.

AND for every dollar the US taxpayer paid for the shots, Trump himself got I believe 10c back from Pfizer; this is from (former) US Attorney David Knight, which means Trump probably got the same amount back from all of the vaccine makers, so with a population of 328,239,523 in 2019, of which let's say, 70% were vaccinated = 22,976,766 x 10c = $2,297,676.60 cents every 3 months because they got a booster too x 3 times a year = $6,893,029.80 yearly free handshake - no wonder Trump did not want Biden to get "his" bonus - it must have hurt Trump like Hell that Biden was getting Trump's vaccine bonus each year, equalling $27,572,119.00 for 4 years - no wonder he wants to be the American President again, with his own Presidential income on top, from all other indirect lurks and perks, which were paid to his businesses, so they did not show up as Trump Presidential income.

Hell, you would expect Trump to tell all of his Republican Party to get vaccinated too, to keep his vaccines cash incentive up - hang on a moment, he did, although Trump was "never seen" to have his vaccines, himself and of course, Trump never lies, does he?

Not to worry though Trump, your now vaccinated followers, ready for their extermination, by your hand (Defense Production Act), dug deep in their pockets and have refunded you almost US$400 Million, enough to cover your debts and be home free, with all of your cash and material assets, at no cost to yourself, with your yearly 10c per head vaccines payment intact, if you can "just" be made President again and a fat payment from your Masters, below, for directing their vaccines policy exterminations, presumably - might even get "knighted", not bad for a Convicted Sex Offender and Felon.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed. https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

Operation Warp Speed 3rd Paragraph down, contract signed by Trump, the only person with self imposed Presidential power, to be able do that, for the US Army.

And now we know who pulls Trump's strings “The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said

The Alex Jones Show: Dr. David Martin Interview – US Gov. Is Coordinating A Depopulation Programme Against The World (timestamp 16:43)

Biden was Pfizer's puppet - according to a whisteblower in Biden's office, Pfizer was in touch with Biden at least 3 times a day - I can't see Biden giving Pfizer orders, can you?

I can appreciate why Biden allows so many illegals over the border, can you? at 10c per head vaccinated, he can't go wrong, on top of his current vaccine earnings - knock regular American's off by vaccines and replace them with illegals, who work for practically nothing - win/win, who vaccinated, go the same way, eventually - keep the numbers up and the vaccines cash flow at 10c per head, in.

Once you are "vaccinated", you can't go back to being "not vaccinated" and whatever happens to your body happens, that was "Trump and Biden's deliberate genocide", which also involved you and which you volunteered to be part of.

As a "Confidence Trickster" Trump is in a class of his own - Biden just jumped on Trump's shirt tails and into the Presidency, when Trump lost it.

I wonder if Trump laughs himself to sleep at night, his followers "almost US$400 Million donated", given his thoughts on those who went to the Vietnam War and died, Trump not going, by ducking Call Up once and Biden FIVE times, according to Berenson? - but at least JFK went - PT-109 wasn't it, who RFK Junior is related to?

Trump or Biden for President again - Really?

At least RFK Junior does not need the extra 10c per head vaccines funding, with his running mate and will kill it and hopefully go after those responsible for your eventual, but Trump and Biden's, vaccinated extermination.

So with the US President getting 10c per head, it's not hard to work out how much your "Leaders" of your Country got paid, on the side either, is it? Just do a Google search to discover how many of you there were in 2019 x say 70% vaccinated x10 cents per head to arrive at a base sum x 3 times yearly including the boosters too, those people you elected to be paid from the Public Purse, huge incomes, with all of the lurks and perks, to keep them honest - much laughter - Honest - Really?

The facts, I feel, speak for themselves.

I always though that the person elected to the Presidency had to be impeccable - something slipped now?