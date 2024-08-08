If you signed up for a vaccine, what follows is what you volunteered to be part of and nothing can change your status now, or ever again. If you have not volunteered or agreed to be vaccinated, then what follows is what will happen to you and your body, if you do volunteer.

I say refuse vaccines. "No I refuse vaccines" and stay with that, no matter what pressures are put on you to comply - if you are held down and vaccinated, then I have my other option for you to consider, which will stop the change to your Genome and DNA, though how effectve that will be, I have no idea, but it is what I will do, if I must.

All vaccines are voluntary and you must volunteer to have them, before they are injected and you might have signed a form to that effect, so that you consented, whether you knew of the outome, or not, because these vaccines have always been "Experimental Test Vaccines" and because of that, the Government has given the makers and those who ordered them, "Blanket Immunity From Prosecution".

The US Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that anything of nature (mRNA DNA) could not be patented, that these vaccines are patented, which means they are totally alien to our species and "not naturally occurring mRNA DNA at all", but a ModRNA DNA Bio-Warfare Weapon and they have lied by pretending they are mRNA DNA when they never have been.

ModRNA DNA

The only problem is that everything we were told about what the mRNA ‘vaccines’ ARE; is a misnomer and a lie, down to the very term mRNA vaccine. The COVID-19 injections are not mRNA vaccines. The COVID-19 mRNA shots are nanotechnology injections.

For example, the lipids and phospholipids in the mRNA injections are not lipids. Lipids are are naturally occurring molecules that make up fatty compounds such as fats and cholesterol. Lipids are part of our cells’ membranes to help control what goes in and out of cells. The ‘lipids’ in the mRNA injections are electronically charged synthetic molecules (not natural) and can host electromagnetic fields. They are electronic devices.

Pfizer’s website states that without the cationic lipid (electronic nanotechnology) there, “could be no Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine.” Electronic Nanoparticles are Not Lipids, They’re Nanotechnology

BTW- a synthetic substance that carries an electronic charge is NOT a lipid. It’s a nanotechnology/electronic device. Being injected with lipids just sounds a heck of a lot better than being injected with electronic nanotechnologies. We were told electronic nanotechnologies are lipid encapsulated mRNA vaccines because no one in their right mind would agree to be injected with an electronic nanotechnology device (activated by 5G transmission)

Have Cationic Liposomes Ever Been Considered a Nanotechnology?

According to the December 2020 paper, Nanomedicine for COVID-19: The Role of Nanotechnology and Diagnosis of COVID-19, liposomes were considered nanotechnologies/(nano-medicine delivery devices) per the FDA’s 2007 Nanotechnology Task Force Report.

Karen Kingston

Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175 and Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Supreme Court: Pfizer, Moderna et al own your genes once you’re injected with their lab-created mRNA, DNA - Simplification

“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, affirmed. It ruled, in part:

Living, man-made micro-organism is patentable subject matter as a “manufacture” or “composition of matter” within the meaning of the Patent Act of 1952. The fact that the organism sought to be patented is alive is no bar to patentability.

Patentability of human genes (mRNA and DNA)

Ultimately the Supreme Court ruled that only cDNA (synthetic DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA is not patentable, But in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally-occurring.

That means The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified" but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that

1) the shots change your genetic code and

2) The shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19.

3) He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life”

Carbon Particles and Viral vectors do the same thing.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions.

Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being.

Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se.

But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human.

Dr. Madej

Gene therapy is irreversible, but now described as a forced medical treatment, which BionTech/Pfizer said "should have been licensed as a Gene Therapy Injection (2015)" and which" targets the Dentric Cells in the Lymph Nodes (2023)"

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Background of the Covid-19 virus

DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 ) and these Spike Proteins replicate constantly.

ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats

Moderna wins Covid-19 shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe May 18, 2024, 07:01 PM Pfizer-BioNTech who used Moderna Virus 2013: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG to make their vaccine from.

On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.

“To advance the social and commercial interests of scientists that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented "injected trillions of LNP viral vectors" and Graphene Oxide

Biological Weapons: “The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple.

Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented: there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic.

A) we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …

B) the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = SV40?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SV40 Cancer Story Questioned – It’s not a Virus, But What’s the Connection to Cancer?

By Patricia Harrity on April 30, 2024 The Expose (Shortened by me)

It has been claimed for the last few decades that Simian Virus 40 (SV40) infections cause cancer in humans. this is mainly because the genetic sequence attributed to SV40 has been found in various cancer cells in humans and lab animals. According to medical doctor Professor Anita Baxas this is because ‘lab animals developed cancer when injected with a concoction thrown into the Vero cell cultures claimed to contain SV40.’ However, SV40 is not a virus, but may well be plasmid (circular DNA) either purposely constructed or naturally from Vero cell cultures that creates a protein which blocks tumour suppressor genes, claims Professor Baxas.

Circular DNA of SV40

In the following article Professor Baxas Questions the sv40 cancer story and explains that major carcinogens such as Graphene Oxide and EMFs are received and emitted by nano technology inside the body and along with government approved exposure to known carcinogens in the environment is what could actually be what is causing the “explosion of cancer.’

According to Phillip Buckhaults, Ph.D. Professor of Cancer Molecular Genetics University of South Carolina, Pfizer jabs were “contaminated” with plasmids, and he suspects they were integrated into the DNA and modified the genome.16

Graphene Oxide found in the Covid jabs is a massive free radical that depletes the body’s antioxidants Glutathione and SOD within a few hours leaving it defenseless against this monstrous free radical which then can go on a rampage and destroy chromosomes, break and mutate DNA, cut up cell membranes and cause massive inflammation. We all know that mutating DNA is a major cause for cells to turn cancerous.

Dr. Tennant discovered that cancer cells and placental cells in pregnant women basically react the same way. Both invade other tissues and organize their own blood supply through angiogenesis. Microscopically placental cells and cancer cells look alike, and both secrete chorionic gonadotrophic hormone. So, cancer is nothing more than the body making a placenta in the wrong place and at the wrong time. The stimulus to make a placenta is the cellular increase to a positive voltage. Normal cellular voltage in humans is -20 to -25 millivolts. When the cell needs to repair itself, the voltage even goes to -50mV. Dr. Tennant theorizes that if the voltage increases further than +25 to +30mV the adult stem cells continue to dedifferentiate to become cancer cells. When you insert enough electrons to return the voltage to as low as -60mV, the cancer cells should differentiate back into adult stem cells and then back into normal tissue cells.

Destroyed and malfunctioning cell membranes too are causing cancer. Let me explain how that works: When we connect the information17 of Dr. Jerry Tennant, MD in his book called Healing is Voltage and of Dr. Robert O. Becker, MD in his book The Body Electric we find that changing the voltage of a cell to positive causes the cell to regress/de-differentiate into an adult stem cell.

Chronic inflammation18 is also thought to be a reason that cells turn cancerous which might have to do with the malfunctioning sodium-potassium pumps in cell membranes damaged by inflammation. Graphene Oxide causes massive inflammation19, elevating certain inflammatory markers such as the Cytokines IL-6, IL-12, TNFa and NFkb.

Graphene Oxides causes destruction of immune cells, particularly of T1 and T2 Helper cells which are the primary cells involved in tumor elimination.

In summary SV40 is not a virus, but it may well be a plasmid (circular DNA) either naturally from Vero cell cultures or purposefully constructed that creates a protein which blocks tumor suppressor genes. In addition, Graphene Oxide is a major carcinogen as are EMFs received and emitted by nano technology inside the body. This is on top of the increased exposure to known carcinogens in the environment.

by Anita Baxas MD

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Graphene Oxide in the vaccines

Video transcript of English subtitles (quoting Dr. Noack):

“There is a professor Dr. Pablo Campra from the University of Almeira who studied the vaccines for the presence of graphene oxide using Micro-Roman Spectroscopy. It is the study of frequencies. There are frequency bands, two of those bands are important.

They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer and Moderna is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Dr Noack was killed shortly after posting the above in 2019.

From NotOnTheBEEB

Further confirmation of graphene in dental anaesthetics.

The analysis was conducted at the University of Boulder, Colorado, confirming the presence of graphene in Articaine.

Many of you will know the most widely used anaesthetic is Lidocaine.

Articaine is a type of dental amide local anaesthetic. It is extensively used in various European countries and is widely accessible worldwide.

To quote the researcher Jessica C. Hankins

Conclusion

■ Based on spectral results portraying D, G, and 2D peaks, I can affirm the presence of graphene oxide particles in this anaesthetic with high confidence.

– Although I have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide in this anaesthetic, the concentration or amount of graphene oxide particles in the anaesthetic is unclear.

■ Spectrum acquired from the dried-liquid anaesthetic produced inconclusive results, indicating a need for further testing for determination of lipid nanoparticles or hydrogels in the solution

IMO, this means the C19 unvaccinated are being injected with the very same biotech as those who agreed to the so-called 'mRNA vaccines'.

Proving graphene as an ingredient in the jabs has been possible due to its distinct makeup and the groundbreaking work of Dr Campra who led the way for everyone else.

Proving the existence of the highly advanced hydrogels, as seen in the C19 jabs, is harder.

Since multiple sources have confirmed graphene in several brands of dental anaesthetics it is logical to suspect the accompanying hydrogels that complete the biotech are likely to be present too.

It is the combination of the graphene and the hydrogels that make up the bioweapon - a technology designed to make us sensitive to certain frequencies.

This is a ghastly move, on an unprecedented scale worse than any previous experiment on the public, to try and connect non-consenting humans to the internet, and in turn AI.

If this seems is hard to believe, please see the government paper here on what they call Human Augmentation – The Dawn of a New Paradigm

The intentions and reasons are laid out for all to see.

This biotech is designed to make us more susceptible to man-made frequencies taking us to a new level of transhumanism.

To be blunt, to make us 'remote control' where our emotions can be controlled, making us either angry, docile, agitated or stressed.

More worrying these frequencies will be used to trick us into believing we have been infected with a pathogen, suffering from the symptoms, encouraging us in our media-induced panic to roll our sleeves up for the next cure-all-jab.

As I have said many times since investigating vaccine-induced magnetism, this introduction of undeclared and illegal ingredients is the greatest crime against mankind ever witnessed throughout recorded history - humanicide.

The NOTB magnetism films are here: https://www.notonthebeeb.co.uk/so/6eP4jF2sX/c?w=HsSk0Y0SJYYkgomGFVw7dCZt4cdApY8p0PyHV6N1lhw.eyJ1IjoiaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cubm90b250aGViZWViLmNvLnVrL21hZ25ldGlzbSIsInIiOiI4OWNjZmZlYS0yZGUyLTRmZTctODMyYi1jYTk0YTdkMzQxMmYiLCJtIjoibWFpbCIsImMiOiJlZjAwYzEwZC1iMGRmLTRiODMtYWEyOC1mNDg5MjI3MzY2MDYifQ

The work was to help the jabbed.

However, this now concerns all of us.

Eventually, we will all need a dental anaesthetic.

What about B12 injections?

What about saline drips?

What about insulin?

What about general anaesthetics?

We don't yet know, they migth be safe...

Meanwhile, we do know graphene is in ten out of thirteen dental anaesthetics tested.

With the new proof concerning the articaine anaesthetic, hw do we move forwards?

NotOnTheBeeb 7 August 2024

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Human biology versus military calculation

In the second stage of the project, the weaknesses of a mechanically structured military theory (vaccination protection against biological weapons) compared to dynamic human biology clearly come to the fore. The quality defects of the mRNA vaccines can no longer be overlooked - or covered up.

Comment: as stated above, nothing about covid is health or medicine related, and should not be construed as such. Once it is properly characterized as a worldwide military deployment of chemical-biological weapons and psychological warfare, everything becomes clear as day. Nor more “bafflement” at - but why did they approve it on 8 mice? Why don’t regulators look at the side effects! Why is immunity protection so small? All these questions answer themselves.

Original article above, in German: https://test.rtde.tech/international/150710-im-auftrag-pentagon-teil-2/

Commissioned by Pentagon - Part 2

Series of articles forwarded by a German journalist Beate Taufer. My commentary added.

Sasha Latypova

May 16

President Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, making the pandemic eligible for government action under the Defense Production Act.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

This is the US Army contract with Pfizer for the supply of the vaccines which Trump signed after giving himself sole responsibility to do that under the Defense Production Act and which the US Army then supplied to all - for Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which you will see referenced third paragraph down.

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAC address:

To Recap: “The Supreme Court (2013) ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means the Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified.” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life”

Viral vectors and Carbon Particles do the same thing.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots? Well, they own mice and bacteria created with their inventions. Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being.

Gene therapy is irreversible.

The American case will serve to raise awareness of how much skulduggery has been deployed by governments against their own people. Few people realise that the ‘vaccines’ were developed and coordinated by the military, through pseudo-legal mechanisms that enabled them to evade normal regularity processes designed to protect populations from potentially dangerous pharmaceutical products, to which private commercial companies are subject. The US case is a civil lawsuit for damages against the Department of Defense (DoD), which is the de facto developer and distributor of Covid vaccines, and names Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III as defendant. This case is important because for the first time it targets the Department of Defense at the top of the pyramid of malfeasance. Please see Sasha Latypova’s testimony and her discussion with bioweapons expert Dr Meryl Nass.

So, that transport of nucleic acids is done inside graphene nanotubes

This study was carried out by the University of Almeria when I was in Spain at the end of June

At least, it was published at that time by a scientist from the University of Almeria who found that there is 95% graphene in each vaccine

And that there's a very little amoint of nucleic acids because there is no need for it to be very much

With very few acids, messages, RNA-DNA nucleic acids, it can achieve this process called transgenesis

It is the same as that of the corn, the horse, or the cow

So the person who receives this transgenesis with these compounds will become a transhuman (no longer human)

But there is more, my dear friends, there is more

These graphene nanotubes

Here we have one of the studies: Vaccine + Graphene + 5G = Brain Control

One of the companies producing graphene nanotubes

For your listeners: a nanometer is one millionth of a millimeter

Were talking about ultra microscopic nanotechnology

NanoGrafi company, a leader in graphene production, developed an intranasal Covid vaccine and PCR tests with nanoparticles then they make graphene nanotubes

And, in addition to that, there are the micrographs of the microscopic study that the physicist Kalcker did where you can clearly see perfect small quadrangular particles, in addition to several small dots of heavy metals

That small perfect square particle is a nanoprocessor

Is the information hard to swallow? Are you more or less following me?

Do you understand?

Now I'm going to read to you what graphene means at 5G frequencies

I'll start by clarifying that there is no reference on the internet to any such study

I think this is something very important, which I'll summarize as follows:

At 5G frequences of 42.6 Hz per second, the 1.2mm nanotubes injected into the vaccines resonate and propagate a high-energy signal at the average speed of human thought

Something struck me when I saw a catalog selling graphene nanotubes from the company NanoGrafi I was surprised at the precise nanotube length of 1.2 nanometers of 1.2x10-9 m.

Since I already knew the 5G microwave frequency in the 10 to 300 Hz range, I was stuck by the curious coincidence of how it cancelled out at those precise powers of 10 in the well known wave mechanics formula.

It catches the attention of anyone with an engineering background who is not asleep.

Study results are showing that an everage neuron sends signals about 180 km/h

When combined, these factors would increase the speed to 432 km/h

There is a lot of variation, some humans think faster than others and the thought speed propogation changes throughout life

This is basic to what follows

We'll take the average thought speed of 180 km/h, that is, 180,000 meters over 3,600 seconds: 50 meters per second.

This wave speed of the human brain is achievable for ordinary nanotubes and frequencies radiated by 5G antennas

Ths is not speculation, but science and combined techniques

The materials exist and so do microwaves of the correct frequences.

The speed of human thought fits both in a precise physical formula that's incontestable.

This is the worst news I can give you, but it is the product of what I have studied throughout this month

These graphene nanotubules are injected with a vaccine, act on the microwaves emitted by a 5G antenna at the same frequency that human beings think.

So, through these nanoparticles, 5G antennas can modify our thoughts.

It's that simple. It is physics and, well, you can't summarize it any other way, but I think you understand me clearly.

Which will be the nervous system of that country and will manage the thinking of human beings

That is, on the one hand, you are going to modify a person'e genome so that the person is no longer human but transhuman

As such, that person can be patented by whoever made that genome modification

But, in addition, that nucleic acids wrapped in graphene nanotubes makes that person's thinking is going to be modified by the 5G remote controlled antennas

Sort of Zombies, you might say, or robots.

Dr. Chinda Brandolino

Find your MAC address with Apple: BT Explorer. Android: Inpersona - or both with Bluetooth.

In this episode, I speak with Dr. Pedro Chavez, President of COMUSAV from Mexico. Dr Chavez explains his research of the MAC address phenomenon in the COVID19 vaccinated and the unvaccinated who received PCR swabs. He also documented the emission of MAC addresses from grave sites of the injected. His findings were shown in the documentary Bluetruth available here: https://comusav.com/usa/

You have to go to developer options (often hidden under system settings) and scroll through all the settings there until you find Bluetooth. it's hard to get more specific because it seems like every manufacturer and flavor of android has their own deviation on the stock settings.

the name of the setting on my Mojorola is "show Bluetooth devices without names." its description is "Bluetooth devices without names (MAC addresses only) will be displayed."

Although I got this on the playstore a few years ago, it looks like this is the same app. Same icon, screenshots look the same, and name "Nextgen". https://apkcombo.com/bluetooth-rssi-analyser/com.nextgen.bluetoothrssianalyser/

It has been reported that each vaccine injected is recorded by MAC Address and the date that was done.

I theorize that by changing the DNA of each quantity of DNA vaccines made, it would be possible to control each of the recipients by age, sex, or any other derivitive added, so that overall control and disposal could be affected easily and by a signal to their MAC address, without any human control necessary - which would be a great tool for random population control and population reduction, to order, without anyone having any idea why or how that happened.

It seems to me that "scientifically" the idea of Heaven is ridiculed, because these scientists are hacking the software of life and make no bones about it, so they obviously don't believe in any God or Heaven, when to all intents and purposes, they are that God, by ModRNA DNA creation and injection.

If natural mRNA DNA is in the bodies of every living thing on this planet and is the key to Heaven, what key does the synthetic, laboratory made, patented, "alien", never existed on this planet ever before, ModRNA DNA, door open instead and where your Soul goes for ever, never able to return to this planet ever.

It is an unescapable fact that we all have to die sometime, so it is perhaps better to have a heads up, than go in blind, but at least you won't be alone there, there will be upwards of 8 Billion other Souls there, just like yours, all who volunteered to be vaccinated.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

List of 1,337 Side Effects by the Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 Vaccine include:

acute kidney injury,

acute flaccid myelitis,

positive antisperm antibodies,

brainstem embolism,

brain stem thrombosis,

heart attack,

heart failure,

cardiac Ventricular Thrombosis,

Cardiogenic shock,

central nervous system vasculitis,

neonatal death,

Deep venous thrombosis,

brain stem encephalitis,

hemorrhagic encephalitis,

frontal lobe epilepsy,

foam at the mouth,

epileptic Psychosis,

Facial paralysis,

fetal Distress Syndrome,

gastrointestinal amyloidosis,

generalized tonic-clonic seizure,

Hashimoto’s encephalopathy

hepatic Vascular Thrombosis,

herpes zoster reactivation,

immune mediated hepatitis,

interstitial lung disease,

jugular Vein Embolism,

juvenile myoclonic epilepsy,

Hepatic injury,

low birth weight,

multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,

myocarditis,

neonatal seizure,

pancreatitis,

pneumonia,

fetal death,

tachycardia,

temporal Lobe Epilepsy,

testicular Autoimmunity,

thrombotic cerebral infarction,

type 1 Diabetes Mellitus,

neonatal venous thrombosis

vertebral artery thrombosis

And many others

For Tom Shimabukuro, from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough recently revealed Doctors are paid $250 per newly vaccine injected person and On the Tommy T Podcast, Dr. McCullough claimed that a typical doctor could make an extra $250,000 if they injected a substantial portion of their patients - and were Emloyers paid $250 each employee, they got vaccinated, at work, too?

How much extra for Booster shots too then?

But I think we are missing the point here - Pfizer's vaccine current prices are $15-$30 per shot, of which $7.50 went to BionTech for their License fee and Pfizer kept $7.50 per shot for themselves - so where does the extra $250 per vaccinated person, bonus, get paid from?

We are talking about Billions of Dollars funded from an unknown source, not counting the sums paid to hospitals for their murder of the Covid infected, said to be around $500,000 per person, all treatments included, including being put on a ventilator with a 25% recovery rate.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The next Pandemic is Bird Flu and Flu virus combined vaccine injection - Bird Flu we can't get, Flu virus and the next one after that seems to be for VAIDS or Monkeypox between Gay men in Africa:

The ”deliberative process” to make GOF safer, called for by Congress and hundreds of scientists, which took 3 years and which was cleverly ended during the Trump administration, because some people knew gain-of-function research projects SARS-2, monkeypox and H5N1 bird flu were coming and the USG/Fauci establishment needed to be able to blame them on lab leaks? Meryl Nass

Bird Flu Symptoms range from asymptomatic or mild cases, with conjunctivitis or mild flulike "upper respiratory symptoms", to severe conditions requiring hospitalization, such as pneumonia. Commonly reported symptoms include fever or feeling feverish, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Less frequent symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or seizures - for a GOF Bird Flu which up to now, we can't catch, apparently.

Vaccine Medication Common side effects in adults include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, malaise, myalgia, and arthralgia. In children aged 6-18 years, prevalent side effects include injection site pain, myalgia, fatigue, malaise, headache, loss of appetite, nausea, and arthralgia. In children 6 months to less than 6 years old, tenderness at the injection site, irritability, sleepiness, changes in eating habits, and fever are the most common side effects.

UPDATED: 5 August 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

