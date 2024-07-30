What is Republican administration Project 2025?

Project 2025, a nearly 1,000-page document, outlines a comprehensive plan for the next Republican administration, including significant changes to federal departments and policies

You’ve probably started hearing about Project 2025 as the general election draws closer, but what is it?

Project 2025 is a nearly 1,000-page document. It was launched last year, and the people behind it call it a “presidential transition project.”

Basically, a number of conservative organizations got together to prepare a roadmap for the next Republican president.

The effort is led by a Washington, D.C., think tank – The Heritage Foundation – and involves a number of former Trump Administration officials like Ken Cuccinelli, Rick Dearborn, Christopher Miller and Peter Navarro.

Their idea is to have a plan ready to go on day one to reshape the government.

Much of this would happen by reinstating “Schedule F,” which is a Trump-era executive order that would reclassify tens of thousands of federal workers so they can be fired more easily.

There are about 2 million federal workers in government agencies across the country, and they remain in those jobs no matter who is the president. Right now, only about 4,000 of them are considered political appointees who typically change with each administration.

Schedule F would put a large number of government career employees at risk and, in many cases, replace them with political appointees.

That’s just one piece of the plan. Other parts call for dismantling the Department of Homeland Security and reassigning some of its functions, and even eliminating the federal Department of Education.

Also, included is a proposed top-to-bottom overhaul of the Department of Justice, including curbing its ability to operate independently from the White House.

Project 2025 isn’t just about how the government functions, but also who it reaches — with agendas that could have immediate effects on families. Page 592 of the plan outlines big changes to who earns overtime, saying that “overtime requirements may discourage employers from offering certain fringe benefits.”

The agenda advances the push for abortion restrictions, specifically calling for reversing the approval of chemical abortion drugs, such as mifepristone.

Project 2025 states that all of this could be enacted by installing top allies into acting administrative roles to bypass the Senate confirmation process.

That wouldn’t be the only part of the Project 2025 plan that would bypass Congress. Remember, presidents typically rely on both the House and the Senate to make laws and put policies in place. Many legal scholars say Project 2025 leans into a view of executive power that suggests the president has broad authority to act alone.

