Well, we now know these vaccines were never intended to be anything other than a weapon, trialled and tested by the US Army on each of vaccinated you, so there was no need to test for any safety concerns: There’s a law on the books, 21-USC-360bbb, that says,Emergency use authorized countermeasures under public health emergency cannot constitute clinical investigation.If clinical investigation is not possible, then you cannot have clinical trials, you cannot have informed consent, you cannot have clinical trial subjects, or clinical trial investigators,explaining that the pharmaceutical companies had been commandeered to produce the non-Good Manufacturing Practice compliant injectables.

People were never told come over and get injected with a countermeasure prototype, were they? People were told, this is a vaccine. It’s safe and effective. It’s been tested rigorously,

(said Latypova). By the way, no testing of safety has been done. They have not done any animal trials, not even started them before they started mass injecting people in human trials, and that’s a complete violation of all regulations everywhere in the world, including FDA [the US Food and Drug Administration]. They just went straight into people.

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the US Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity” by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus” (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment”, by the US military’s own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned “amount to bioweapons” and the vaccinated are part of the US Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these “countermeasure prototype vaccines” which satisfy the US military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, “resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment”, by the US military’s own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned “amount to bioweapons”.

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

Since December 2020, 5.5 billion people, 72 per cent of the global population, have been injected with Covid-19 vaccines commissioned under Operation Warp Speed by the US Army “as countermeasure prototypes”, by 2024 at least 8 billion people out of 8.5 billion people have been vaccinated with these bioweapons.

By the US military’s own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides “the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity” by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

Trump followed on by Biden. Excuse me for saying so, but after the world populations have been decimated down to 250 million, more or less by 2025/26, by this US Army bioweapon, who will be left to use it on?

This is the US Army contract with Pfizer for the supply of the vaccines which Trump signed (TO 2027) and which the US Army then supplied to all – for Trump’s Operation Warp Speed, which you will see referenced third paragraph down.

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

If nothing happens and the population numbers remain the same – there is hope yet, but if the numbers of deaths and injuries continue to occur without reason, then the damage has been done, can’t be changed and the above is true – but I really, really hope not (shudder)

The Great Reset will occur and nothing can stop it now.