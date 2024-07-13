COVID Mass Genocide Stress Theory

American Geopolitical Institute Report #12

Richard C

Jul 13

Introduction by Richard C. Cook, Lead Investigator, American Geopolitical Institute:

It’s increasingly obvious that the COVID “plandemic” used the initial worldwide launch of the weaponized COVID-19 virus merely to get the ball rolling on the mass genocide plot that continues to devastate humanity. But the real objective of the release of the contagion was clearly to trigger the widespread administration of the mRNA “vaccine.”

The horrors of the mRNA assault are only beginning to be understood. The “vaccine” causes the release within the human body of “spike protein” and other substances that act as long-term systemic poisons. The main target is the human cardio-vascular system, with myocarditis appearing frequently, along with sudden death from heart failure. Even though the U.S. government gave Pfizer and other manufacturers immunity against lawsuits, the legal challenges have begun to unfold here and abroad. “Excess deaths” from heart disease, cancer, and other causes are being documented and studied worldwide.

The COVID mass genocide is without doubt the most important public event of the last decade, perhaps of the 21st century or even modern times. Yet it is being ignored by the mainstream media and their political favorites, including Joe Biden and Donald Trump during the run-up to November’s presidential election. Perhaps this is not surprising, since both Biden and Trump, during their respective presidencies, presided over the “plandemic,” its generation and spread, and its devastating results.

Despite growing public awareness of what our leaders have done to the people supposedly under their care, analysis of the medical aspects of the mRNA plague are all over the map. This is due, in part, to the lack of a unified theory of disease that explains what really happens when the human body is under the type of assault the “vaccine” causes. In particular, we lack detailed knowledge of how the insult to the cardio-vascular system proceeds from initial inoculation to heart failure and possible death.

Me: As the Supreme Court made clear, neither naturally occurring compositions of matter, nor synthetically created compositions that are structurally identical to the naturally occurring compositions, are patent eligible.

Pfizer, Moderna, et al. and your genes

“The Supreme Court ruled that if there is anything synthetic, not from nature, inside of our genome, then whoever owns the patent on those synthetic parts now owns part or all of you as a human. That means Bill and Melinda Gates, The Department of Defense, [and others] can literally own a human being. If this synthetic code is taken up into your genome, by law, you could be owned overnight.”

The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your genetic code, making you “genetically-modified", but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) the shots change your genetic code and 2) the shots do not stop the spread of COVID-19. He says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” (at the 0:43 second mark, but the whole video is…disturbing).

Viral vectors do the same thing - as do the Carbon Oxide particles = Graphene Hydroxide nanoscale razors.

So do these companies “own you” once you get the shots?

Once you get these shots, you are no longer a “naturally-occurring” human being. Prosthetic limbs, breast implants, etc. are not “natural” per se. But they are removable and not part of what fundamentally makes you human. Gene therapy is irreversible. Do the math yourself.

Dr. Madej

It seems inevitable to me that we all might be forced to have these vaccines at some stage - but I think I have an instant cure to destroy the vaccines and their contents, long before they reach the Blood Brain Barrier - but my method is untested.

More about that later - not to be used if vaccinated, way to late by then.