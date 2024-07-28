A puppet president who works six hours a day and doesn't ask questions

Don't be misled; I am not saying Biden and his team could have had a more proficient administration. They could not. What I am saying is that we are no longer living in a democracy or even a constitutional republic. We live and have lived under an oligarchy: government by committee, faceless, unelected bureaucrats, and a military industrial complex that wants globalism and permanent war. The administration was being used and manipulated because they were and remain the dumbest people they could find.

These oligarchs are depositing as many different ethnic groups into our country as possible. They know that extreme diversity does not strengthen nations. It kills them. Nations like Nigeria have as many as 250 different ethnic groups, all killing one another. We're not talking about tacos vs. lasagna. We're talking about basic belief systems that are antithetical to each other.

We currently have a presidency custom made for what the 'committee' has in mind. A puppet president who works six hours a day and doesn't ask questions. Does anyone believe Biden would have been or remained president if he didn't follow the script and at least pretend to be cognitive? And Kamala Harris, their new DEI candidate, is their next puppet. She will be built up as the diamond no one has recognized before. Democracy will have nothing to do with it. Heck, Biden's departure was a coup. They lied about him from day one. The 14 million votes for Biden in the primary meant nothing. The Democrats gave up on democracy long ago. Most people just don't see it.

The Democrats are going to throw everything they have at this election: no voter ID, illegal voting, printing fake ballots, hacking the voting machines (Hammer & Scorecard), and of course, assassination.

Should I suspend any attempt at what is obvious or common sense?

I didn't find it odd that Obama waited to join the crowd of Kamala well-wishers. Obama is not a Harris fan, but he'll put on the Ritz for her...politics. I believe we may see a fight between the Obamas and the Clintons as to who controls Harris. If Harris does not have a good showing in the polls by convention time, they may replace her. Anyway, Kamala is basking in some kind of artificial euphoria. She has no idea what she is up against. The latest Rasmussen poll (Friday) puts Trump 7 points ahead of Harris nationally. If they do decide to replace her, a war will break out at the convention. Hillary will go full battle array. She still wants to be on top of the mountain, even if she has to burn the country down to do it. She knows this is her last chance. The Democrat Convention promises to be action-packed.

Americas Free Press

Me: Funny how RFK is not even mentioned - he has the financial backing from the same guy who is funding Trump, yet nothing politically from him at all.