Video shows how a $80,000 Tesla was stolen with a $20 device

Tesla owners, beware?

A team of YouTubers from Donut Media, a Los Angeles-based company that runs an eponymous channel, managed to break into a Tesla vehicle with a $20 device. Yes, you read that right.

In the video, Donut Media’s Jeremiah Burton demonstrates how he was able to “steal” a Tesla using a relay attack. Sultan Qasim Khan, the main security consultant and researcher of NCC Group, is also with him throughout the video. Khan appears to have discovered a type of relay attack that works on Tesla vehicles. Khan states that he built a relaying device for as little as $10 using “free software” and “off-the-shelf hardware.” Because two of these devices are required, the total cost came to $20.

In the video, they successfully obtained entry into the $80,000 Tesla vehicle, starting it and driving it away with a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk stating “Fix it, Elon!” If you’re curious to see the demonstration, make sure you watch the video embedded above, and as always, enjoy.

https://interestingengineering.com/a-tesla-model-3-has-been-stolen-using-just-a-smartphone

Interesting Engineering

Me: With 3 petrol (gas) engine cars, I'm not sure I want an "electric car" that much!!