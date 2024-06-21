Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been caught telling his inner circle that a devastating “global famine” is the next step in the elite’s indomitable march towards total global domination.

The 500 million souls left on Earth following the great depopulation (my source says 250 million, but they can't just stop the depopulation by vaccines injection, like turning off a tap, can they) will not only be easily controlled, according to Gates, they will also yearn for the level of control that the elites can currently only dream about.

With total control of the food supply, farm land, seed banks, and genetically modified soil microbes, Gates has positioned himself to carry out a false flag worse than 9/11.

The New York Times apparently published a few days ago (10th June 2024) that the Covid-19 virus escaped from an American BioLab (from 2013 when it was created and when it was patented by Moderna) and not from China at all - well I've known and published that on my substack for years - read on.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will host Event 201: a high-level simulation exercise for pandemic preparedness and response, in New York, USA, on Friday 18 October, 08.45 – 12.30 EDT 2019

Moderna's Patented virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG patented 2013, was released a few weeks after Bill Gates Event 201 (about November 1st 2019) and the BioLab at Fort Detrick was dismantled and taken away in a fleet of Army trucks at night, according to residents who were living there at the time.

Let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate "at least nineteen days" before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China - 1st January 2020.

The confidential agreement states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

NIAID, via Eco Health Alliance, clearly funded the creation of SARS-CoV-2-WIV. They are at least partially responsible for the millions of deaths that this genetically modified virus caused. NIAID has been involved in gain-of-function work with influenza that was so dangerous that it triggered the Obama administration to put a hold on gain-of-function research to 2017, in other words:

"Obama shut the NIAID down".

Barack Obama's tenure as the 44th president of the United States began with his first inauguration on January 20, 2009, and ended on January 20, 2017. Wikipedia

"which was lifted under Trump's administration 2017-2021", in other words:

"Trump let the NIAID out"

Fort Detrick is the army base that hosts USAMRIID, which is located in Frederick, Maryland - just outside of Washington DC. From 1943 to 1969, it was home of the US Biological Weapons Program. Once that was disbanded, it became the US DoD “biological defense” program. Under that program, some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens, such as Ebola, Anthrax and Smallpox, have been experimented with at that location. It also stored some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens. In the early 2000s, it was at the center of the weaponized anthrax attacks. The government concluded early on that Fort Detrick was where those anthrax spores were derived from, although there is contradictory evidence suggesting an alternative source involving a large non-profit contractor company which does a lot of business on behalf of the NIH/DoD/”Biodefense” industrial complex.

Dr. Redfield served as the director of the CDC from March 2018 to January 2021.

This led WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 30 January 2020

The WHO characterized the outbreak as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

AND WHO ordered "Disinformation Laws" to be put in place from "about" February 2020 to June 2023 with the help of your Government and the Politicians you voted into Politics, to force everyone to get their Covid vaccines.

Disinformation Laws take at least 18 months to pass into Law and be put in place, which means this pandemic was planned in 2017/18 for 2019/20 by WHO - you should ask the people you voted into Politics, what that timeline was, since they seem to be confused about whom they were supposed to serve, you, the Billionaires, or Big Pharma, who probably paid them big dividends, to betray you?

BionTech for Pfizer pirated Moderna's formula ”#CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG and produced their own vaccines from it 2019/20, Moderna said on May 17 2024 that the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company’s key patents, a win in an "ongoing Covid-19 vaccine dispute" with Pfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer paid the CDC (which Bill Gates funded) US$3.5 Million to release their vaccines ahead of Moderna's one and Moderna's vaccine candidate might not have been approved for injection by July 2020.

Bill Gates bought US$50 million Pfizer shares 9 weeks before his CDC approved the Pfizer vaccines, which Bill sold last year for US$450 Million - I wonder if Gates paid Tax on his profit of US$400 Million - if that's not "Insider Trading" I don't know what is.

Biden paid Bill Gates US$7.5 Billion about the same time, reason unspecified, worthy of explanation - but it was about the same time that Gates bought the large farmland parcel?

The US Army purchased Pfizers vaccines on 21st July 2020

DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002- 21 July2020 (7.86mb)

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

The Department Of The Army US Army Contracting Command – New Jersey Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey 07806-5000 for a Large Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Demonstration (Pfizer, Inc) for the total approved cost to the Government for $1,950,097,500.00

“JUST IN – Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA injections are Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction

Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175 and Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Covid mRNA Shots Are NOT Vaccines, Appeals Court Rules

Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment.

June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”

When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”

But here is a problem - future vaccines are now as per ”June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled are "forced medical treatment" and the CDC’s claim that the vaccines are ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?” which makes all "vaccines" illegal, by definition and purpose.

Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment.

A Legal Precedent is a Legal Instrument which is supremely powerful because it is a ruling by a Judge, which changes the "Legal Nature" of an issue by Law and it is the mechanism by which a Judge, anywhere, can issue a Judgement, on any legal proceeding, which predetermines a vaccine, as actually being a "forced medical procedure" and nothing else.

“forced medical treatment” , “safe and effective for what?”

https://slaynews.com/news/covid-mrna-shots-not-vaccines-appeals-court-rules/

Like going to your Sales Representative for Big Pharma Doctor, to get an ingrown toenail removed - another forced medical treatment perhaps?