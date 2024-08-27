Vaccine incentives plan used in Walz’s Minnesota plandemic may be NATIONWIDE SCAM to vax to death children for “Bird Flu” in 2025

By S.D. Wells // Aug 23, 2024

Who wants a government-funded “incentive” to poison themselves? Step right up and get your $200 visa gift cards and college scholarships for all kids ages 5 – 11 who get the next scamdemic mRNA nanoparticle jabs that cause heart attacks, strokes, infertility, turbo cancer, deranged thinking, loss of appetite and 3-foot-long vascular clots. That’s exactly what Commie Minnesota Governor Walz, the current VP candidate for the Dems, did during the Covid scamdemic.

Should the communists in DC maintain control in November (steal the election again), the other choice will most likely involve heavy fines and prison time (in “re-education camps by FEMA/DHS) for those who do not comply with the next round of “novel” mRNA clot shots for the lab-made-whatever-disease that’s supposedly spreading everywhere like wildfire.

White Clot Syndrome: 40 trillion mRNA spike prions clog the entire vascular system, limiting oxygen, blood flow, and nutrients to vital organs, including the liver, lungs and brain

Now it’s being revealed that Covid boosters may help generate up to 100 trillion spike proteins in your blood, clogging up the liver, the lungs and the brain. This is modified RNA. Your DNA has been hijacked to produce deadly prions, and you can’t even sue the manufacturers because they have their own “immunity,” and it’s 100% resistant to your lawyers and your limited wallet of funds.

Prions are misfolded proteins, like the spike proteins that mRNA instructs human cells to produce, that can cause severe neurodegenerative diseases. They can spread throughout the entire vascular system and end up lodging in the brain, ovaries, liver, pancreas and lungs. The clots from mRNA “vaccines” should be viewed as a radical new form of prion disease, also known as White Clot Syndrome.

Because Covid-19 was not a danger to teens, children or babies, the Vaccine Industrial Complex had to conjure up ways to coerce parents into having the deadly, experimental prion injections given to their young. Do you remember any other “medicine” or “vaccination” that the government literally PAID you to take? Major red flags should go up here for every American, whether you believe in vaccination or not.

Shocking research reveals 90% of the U.S. population suffers from vaccine-induced spike prion clogging of the vascular system, a combination of CKM and WCS syndromes

New data reveals nearly every person who got an mRNA jab or two (or three) is now suffering from some level of heart strain from the trillions of prions ModRNA creates in the bloodstream, also known as White Clot Syndrome. Medical doctors are befuddled. They all got the wool pulled over their eyes with this Covid jab frenzy, just like Democrats who thought Biden wasn’t senile. Who knew? Independent truth media advocates and natural health advocates knew, that’s who.

Less than one year ago, the American Heart Association published a report about the frightening skyrocketing numbers of people suffering from cardiovascular disease, that overlaps type 2 diabetes, obesity and kidney disease. The AMA called the overlap CKM syndrome (cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic syndrome).

CKM and WCS (White Clot Syndrome) are now a combination serial killer, with the worst damage occurring in blood vessels, the heart muscle and the cardiovascular system. That is why Covid-vaxxed athletes, military members and pilots are dropping dead or having massive heart attacks out of the blue. Medical doctors are realizing this too, but cannot point the finger at the mRNA WCS jabs or they will lose their medical license instantly, and forever.

Beware of the next round of mRNA death jabs, most likely under a new plandemic name, like Bird Flu or Monkey Pox. Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on Long-Vax-Syndrome that's about to get a million times worse when the next round of ModRNA jabs infect the masses. #WhiteClotSyndrome

