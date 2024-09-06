Leaked BioTeq Slides: Scarily Advanced Human Chipping Well Underway – Video #136

Published 1 week ago on August 28, 2024

By Makia Freeman

UK firm BioTeq partnered with Pfizer to develop microchip tags which have been tested in people, spread to all organs, can be spread to other people and which are activated with 5G. These leaked BioTeq slides are shocking! See for yourself.

Shownotes:

https://odysee.com/@brambleweed:5/Bioteq-injectable-chip:6

https://www.bioteq.co.uk/

https://www.everythingrf.com/community/5g-fr2-frequency-bands

https://thefreedomarticles.com/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup-vaccines-transhumanism/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/5g-induces-coronaviruses-study-shows-millimeter-wave-dna-influence/

We often hear lately about nefarious plans involving injectable tracking devices... But is such a thing even possible? Given the current state of technology, would such a thing even work? Better yet, HOW would it work? After all, it's a long way from contactless payment cards to tracking chips floating inside inside millions of people who are constantly on the move. The answers to these questions surprised me - and they may surprise you, too!

Stuff mentioned in the vid:

https://www.bichip.com/

https://onlineweb.dkpto.dk/pvsonline/Patent?action=102&sagID=PA%202017%2000432

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/17284751/ns/technology_and_science-innovation/t/hitachi-shows-worlds-smallest-rfid-chip/

https://www.engadget.com/2006/02/06/hitachi-shows-off-7-5-micron-thick-mu-chip-rfid-tag/

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/smart-dust/

https://rf-controls.com/passive-rtls-smart-antennas/

https://www.rfidjournal.com/e-thread-provides-discrete-anti-counterfeiting-or-tracking-solutions

More techie tips: https://scottiestech.info

...

*****

Makia Freeman

Me: We know they injected something - now we know what that is, it is more or less along the lines of what I've been suggesting on my substack these last 4 years - its purpose however is exactly what, apart from being able to track you, this Covid-19 vaccines being a Military incentive - what do the Military get out of it?