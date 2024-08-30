U.S. Navy sailors CRIPPLED by COVID jabs – 17 support ships to be SIDELINED due to “post-COVID manpower issues”

08/28/2024 // Ethan Huff

There are not enough warm bodies available to staff the United States Navy's support and replacement ships, U.S. Naval Institute News says. And one of the reasons is the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) "vaccine" mandates that killed or drove away many servicemen during the "pandemic."

The plan is to sideline 17 support and replenishment ships for the Navy by putting them into "extended maintenance" mode while reassigning their crews to other ships. This will free up between 600 and 700 sailors for use in combat to fight the wars of the military-industrial complex.

A persistent lack of qualified mariners to operate the vessels has put the Navy into something of a bind as the U.S. sends troops to the Middle East to provide backup to Israel as surrounding Arab countries seem to be readying for war.

Military Sealift Command's "force generation reset" identified two Lewis and Clark replenishment ships, one fleet oiler, a dozen Spearhead-class Expeditionary Fast Transports (EPF), and two forward-deployed Navy expeditionary sea bases that will enter "extended maintenance" to free up more sailors.

U.S. Navy calling plan "the great reset"

The plan, which has yet to be formally adopted by the Navy, is still awaiting approval from the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti. Ominously, they are calling the plan "the great reset."

Franchetti received her Bachelor's degree in journalism at Northwestern University and a Master's Degree in Organizational Management from The University of Phoenix.

Retired MSC commander Rear Adm. Michael Wettlaufer is the one responsible for imposing the severe "gangway up" COVID prevention measures that USNI News says greatly contributed to the Navy's retention problems.

"[During] COVID, nobody was getting off the ship, mariners were being treated poorly, and so they started to quit," a retired MSC mariner told the media outlet.

Since then, "mariners have been quitting at a greater rate than MSC can hire new ones ... People say 'I had to quit because it's a terrible work-life balance. I can't go to sea and also have a family, so I've got to leave.'"

Another former MSC mariner said that while he enjoyed sailing with MSC, he realized it was a bad bet to continue after witnessing his older peers dealing with divorce and estrangement from their children.

"I can't say much bad about MSC, but when I left, I left because of my family," he said.

Sal Mercogliano, a former MSC mariner and associate professor of history at Campbell University, commented that the Navy's ongoing problems with retention are "basically the result of many years of neglect and mismanagement of their force."

"They are just burning through people," he said.

Simply put, MSC has been mismanaged for so long that once the extreme COVID measures were introduced, the straw finally broke the camel's back. For every billet on an MSC ship, there are about 1.27 mariners there to fill the positions, which is simply not sustainable.

"If you're required to have 100 people on a vessel," a former MSC mariner said. "There are only 27 more people on shore at any given time to rotate those crew members."

Such a ratio allows a mariner to only be home for one month at a time while having to remain at sea for four months in a row.

"That math just doesn't work," he added.

"No one is able to have a healthy work-life balance and be able to get off the ship and get adequate time to go home, have time at home with their family, take leave, take care of medical requirements [in that timeframe]. There is so much training required of every billet at MSC to stay proficient with Navy requirements and training and merchant marine credentialing."

