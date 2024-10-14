Updated Timeline 17.8.2024 for the evolution of Covid-19 virus from 1966 and its ultimate extermination process of humanity, down to around 250 million from 8.5 billion by 2025/26?

Including the MILITARY SECRET WEAPON installed - and my free salt water cure for all viruses - at the end - Currently you can refuse a vaccine by just saying NO!!, no matter what pressure is placed on you to comply. The US Supreme Court Law of 2013 says that once vaccinated with the "patented ModRNA DNA" (not mRNA DNA that is a lie) your Human Genome and DNA is changed, according to a Swedish Study, in 5 hours from injection and you become a "Trans Human", a new alien spieces which has Zero Rights at all - as yet legally unconfirmed.

The Biden administration has given billions of dollars to a group that seeks to censor conservatives on social media and shape what Americans read and hear in the news, according to a damning new report released by the Foundation for Freedom Online.

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) was established as an initiative of the World Federation of Advertisers, who are responsible for 90 percent of global ad spending, and American taxpayer dollars are making their way to the group though four top ad agencies. The first, Omnicom, boasts $5 billion worth of contracts with the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Air Force and Army, while IPG has more than $1.5 billion worth of contracts with the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services. WPP has made $455 million through work done for the Navy, while Publicis Groupe has more than $394 million in contracts with the Department of Health and Human Services.

GARM represents dozens of major corporations, including Walmart, Toyota, Coca-Cola and Disney, with its members spending nearly $1 trillion a year on ads. Its extensive censorship system was once described by a federal court as “Orwellian,” and attorney and legal professor Jonathan Turley noted: “The sophistication of this system makes authoritarian regimes like China’s and Iran’s look like mere amateurs in censorship and blacklisting.”

NewsTarget

AUKUS Covid-19 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States Military Operation - Not A Civil One. AUKUS supplying Nuclear Submarines to Australia too.

Senator Roberts points to the International Medical Countermeasures Consortium and states that covid was a [US DOD-lead] military operation (probably linked to The World Health Organisation through some unseen back door):

: Senator Malcolm Roberts’s speech August 9, 2023

As a servant to the many different people who make up our one Queensland community, tonight I speak to an aspect of COVID-19 I haven’t raised before. Information now in the public domain indicates the COVID response was not initiated through commercial interests but, rather, through an organisation called the Medical Countermeasures Consortium that Australia joined in 2012. According to Australia’s defence.gov.au website, the Medical Countermeasures Consortium is a four-nation partnership involving the defence and health departments of Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and the United States. ‘The consortium seeks to develop medical countermeasures to assist with … chemical and radiological threats affecting civilian and military populations and on emerging infectious diseases and pandemics.’ It includes drugs and diagnostics. Who knew we had a military pharmaceutical apparatus linking the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, in place since the Gillard Labor government—an AUKUS for pandemics?

The consortium maintains a compensation scheme for people injured as a result of taking a countermeasure. Compensation claims were accepted for the 2009 H1N1 vaccine, the anthrax vaccine and flu vaccines. The medical countermeasures unit within the United States Department of Defense has been in the vaccine business for many years and has been injuring people for many years through GOF —and getting away with it. So it should come as no surprise that the American Department of Defense signed the first contract between the United States government and Pfizer for the purchase of $11 billion worth of vaccines. President Trump gave the order to the Department of Defense to commence vaccine development and even gave it a cool name: Operation Warp Speed.

Many viruses are highly lethal in nature but cannot infect humans. Fear arises when these viruses break the species barrier.

This can happen naturally or through risky research practices, particularly gain-of-function (GOF) research.

What Is GOF?

Just as all substances have functions, specific genes enable viruses to spread rapidly or cause severe diseases. GOF research involves introducing new functioning genes into a virus, enhancing its ability to infect hosts or increasing its virulence.

There are at least three main types of new functions a virus can gain:

Gain-of-function research on viruses often results in the viruses gaining new functions such as the ability to infect humans, enhanced transmissibility, or increased virulence

Expanded Host Range

GOF research can enable viruses to infect new species that they previously could not. This includes crossing the species barrier to infect humans, which poses significant risks for zoonotic outbreaks and potential pandemics. A 2015 Nature Medicine article provides a pertinent example. A bat-derived SARS-like coronavirus, initially noninfectious to humans, became capable of human infection after GOF studies at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

Enhanced Transmission

GOF research can result in viruses gaining the ability to spread more efficiently between hosts. This includes changes that allow a virus to be transmitted through new routes or, more effectively, through existing ones. In 2012, GOF research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison significantly transformed the H5N1 bird flu virus. Initially non-airborne, the virus acquired the ability to transmit through the air, demonstrating the profound impact of GOF studies on viral capabilities.

Increased Virulence

Viruses can gain mutations that make them more virulent, meaning they can cause more severe diseases in infected hosts. This can involve an enhanced ability to evade the host’s immune system or increased replication rates within the host. A 2022 preprint paper shows researchers at Boston University created a lethal version of the Omicron variant.

GOF can also be used to generate positive traits in germs. For example, by adding a human insulin gene, a germ gains the new function of producing insulin.

GOF Research of Concern

Because viral genes are relatively easy to edit, GOF studies frequently involve viruses. However, some of these studies carry significant risks and can lead to dire consequences.

The U.S. National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB) defines GOF research of concern as “research that can be reasonably anticipated to generate a pathogen with pandemic potential,” characterized by two attributes:

Highly transmissible, with the potential to spread widely and uncontrollably among human populations

Highly virulent and likely to cause significant morbidity and/or loss of human life

If accidentally released from a lab into the general population, such pathogens could cause uncontrollable hazards. Additionally, the military application of GOF falls within the scope of bioweapon threats.

Methods of GOF research generally include genetic editing, which involves directly modifying a virus’ genes, and reassortment, which involves combining genetic material from different viral strains to create new variants.

In reality, the scope of GOF research can be much broader. Due to viral genes’ highly variable and adaptable nature, even routine culturing of viruses in cells or animals can lead to unexpected genetic alterations.

Double-Edged Sword

Scientists often conduct GOF research to understand the viruses and develop drugs or vaccines.

By Yuhong Dong M.D., Ph.D.

Coronavirus has been in play as a biological weapon agent since 1966. Most people first heard about coronavirus in 2019 but “the fact of the matter is it has been around since 1966 as a biological weapon,” Dr. Martin said.

“Since 2002, there has not been a coronavirus; there has been an engineered pathogen. Engineered by Ralph Baric at the University of Carolina Chapel Hill where, in 2002, he patented the’ infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus’,” Dr. David Martin said.

“The ‘coronavirus’ that has been branded to be part of covid-19, does not exist. What does exist is a pathogen modelled off of properties of what was once upon a time isolated as coronavirus,” he explained. “Properties that increased its pathogenicity [and] increased its toxicity but … decreased its transmissibility … In 2002 it was patented to be non-transmissable.”

In other words, since 2002 coronavirus has been man-made and has not been a pathogen of nature. Why would they do this?

DARPA has openly bragged on Twitter that Moderna’s mRNA vaccine technology, and by extension Moderna’s Covid vaccine, was a product of their ADEPT program, however, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their “Covid-19 virus” patent #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG

ADEPT is a Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) program that began in 2012. The acronym stands for Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics. PROTECT is a sub-program of ADEPT, and it stands for Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats

“We have a commercially interested group of sociopaths who want to make money while killing people,” Dr. Martin said, “that’s the bottom line.”

On Wednesday, Dr. David E. Martin joined Alex Jones to explain where the biological weapon called SARS-CoV-2 originated, who are the criminals behind it, the criminal counts against the perpetrators and much more.

In 1990, Pfizer filed the first patent for a vaccine for coronavirus.

In 1999, Ralph Baric’s modification and manipulation programme took what used to be a respiratory and gastrointestinal bug and turned it into something that would cause cardiomyopathy in rabbits. This gave rise to a patent that was filed in 2002 for an infectious, replication defective, clone of coronavirus.

In 2014, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill was authorised to waive the gain-of-function moratorium. The pathogen they were working on at the time was the Wuhan Institute of Virology virus 1 (“WIV-1”) spike protein, Dr. Martin said. In 2016 they said WIV-1 was poised for human emergence.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

“In 2018/2019,” he said, “The United States government reclaimed the patent from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. The Department of Health and Human Services at the National Institutes of Health took the UNC Chapel Hill patent on an infectious, replication defective coronavirus and reclaimed title and interest to it. (Those who pull puppet Trump's strings: 2017-2021)

On 18 September 2019, they said that by 20 September 2020, the world would accept a universal vaccine. And, as Dr. Martin said, “they said, ‘they would do so in response … to an accidental or deliberate release of a lethal respiratory pathogen’.” They had been planning these mandatory injections since 2015.

“The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said.

“To advance the social and commercial interests of sociopaths that wanted to kill human beings for the sake of their agenda, they decided to unleash a lethal respiratory pathogen on the population so the population would be bamboozled into taking an mRNA shot which would permanently, permanently alter their human condition,” Dr. Martin said.

In November 2019, Ralph Baric sent a genetic sequence to the Vaccine Research Centre at the US National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). “[The sequence] was not for ‘the coronavirus’ and it was not for ‘the coronavirus vaccine’, it was for the mRNA that was used to instruct the human body to make a scheduled pathogen,” Dr. Martin said.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

“The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple. In the case of mRNA, there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic. Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin … Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will host Event 201: a high-level simulation exercise for pandemic preparedness and response, in New York, USA, on Friday 18 October, 08.45 – 12.30 EDT 2019

Moderna's Patented virus #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG patented 2013, was released a few weeks after Bill Gates Event 201 (about November 1st 2019) and the BioLab at Fort Detrick was dismantled and taken away in a fleet of Army trucks at night, according to residents who were living there at the time.

Let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate "at least nineteen days" before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China - 1st January 2020.

The confidential agreement states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

NIAID, via Eco Health Alliance, clearly funded the creation of SARS-CoV-2-WIV. They are at least partially responsible for the millions of deaths that this genetically modified virus caused. NIAID has been involved in gain-of-function work with influenza that was so dangerous that it triggered the Obama administration to put a hold on gain-of-function research, which was lifted under Trump.

"Obama shut the NIAID down".

Barack Obama's tenure as the 44th president of the United States began with his first inauguration on January 20, 2009, and ended on January 20, 2017. Wikipedia

"which was lifted under Trump's administration 2017-2021", in other words:

"Trump let the NIAID out"

Fort Detrick is the army base that hosts USAMRIID, which is located in Frederick, Maryland - just outside of Washington DC. From 1943 to 1969, it was home of the US Biological Weapons Program. Once that was disbanded, it became the US DoD “biological defense” program. Under that program, some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens, such as Ebola, Anthrax and Smallpox, have been experimented with at that location. It also stored some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens. In the early 2000s, it was at the center of the weaponized anthrax attacks. The government concluded early on that Fort Detrick was where those anthrax spores were derived from, although there is contradictory evidence suggesting an alternative source involving a large non-profit contractor company which does a lot of business on behalf of the NIH/DoD/”Biodefense” industrial complex.

NIAID also funded H5N1 (avian influenza) gain of function research, which led to the moratorium on GOF research under the Obama administration.

This led WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 30 January 2020

The WHO characterized the outbreak as a pandemic on 11 March 2020.

AND WHO ordered "Disinformation Laws" to be put in place from "about" February 2020 to June 2023 with the help of your Government and the Politicians you voted into Politics, to force everyone to get their Covid vaccines.

BionTech for Pfizer pirated Moderna's formula ”#CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG and produced their own vaccines from it 2019/20, Moderna said on May 17 2024 that the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company’s key patents, a win in an "ongoing Covid-19 vaccine dispute" with Pfizer and BioNTech.

Pfizer paid the CDC (which Bill Gates funded) US$3.5 Million to release their vaccines ahead of Moderna's one and Moderna's vaccine candidate might not have been approved for injection by July 2020.

Bill Gates bought US$50 million Pfizer shares 9 weeks before his CDC approved the Pfizer vaccines, which Bill sold last year for US$450 Million - I wonder if Gates paid Tax on his profit of US$400 Million - if that's not "Insider Trading" I don't know what is.

Biden paid Bill Gates US$7.5 Billion about the same time, reason unspecified, worthy of explanation - but it was about the same time that Gates bought the large farmland parcel?

President Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, making the pandemic eligible for government action under the Defense Production Act.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

President Trump for the US Army, purchased Pfizer's vaccines on 21st July 2020. Trump was the only person with the authority he gave himself, to be able to do that with his "Operation Warp Speed".

DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002- 21 July2020 (7.86mb)

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

The Department Of The Army US Army Contracting Command – New Jersey Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey 07806-5000 for a Large Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Demonstration (Pfizer, Inc) for the total approved cost to the Government for $1,950,097,500.00

You will find Operation Warp Speed mentioned in that contract, in the 3rd paragraph down.

Updated 1.10.2024

If you think that electing Trump will finally address vaccines as possibly #1 reason for the epidemic of chronic illness, think again. The Trump campaign is not thinking about this issue AT ALL. Not even for 1 second like it was shown in the political ad posted by Nicole Shanahan.

Trump did answer the question why he is still pushing covid vaccines. His answer dispels the myth that he isn’t aware of the damage they cause. This is the link to his answer in an interview by Sharyl Atkinson. Interestingly, he said he was “mandated” to deliver the mRNA shots. Meaning he openly admits he is following orders, presumably from the group of lizards presiding over the global “shadow government”. I am quite certain this entity is real and it controls the elected government actors (Trump is a member of the Screen Actors Guild), although I am not insisting they are actually lizards. He also said that he needs to woo Democrats who love covid vaccines (presumably that means lying about injectable poison is ok), and that “they are doing studies on safety” which will be available AFTER the elections, in 2025. Now, this part is a blatant lie. Nobody is doing any long term safety clinical trials. The original vaccine trials were supposed to run until 2025, but were unblinded in the first 2 months, thus eliminating the control group. The FDA subsequently revoked the EUAs for the “Wuhan variant” versions of the mRNA injections. Health Canada and other health authorities are destroying the evidence, ahem, the vials remaining on the shelves! In any case, “studying” the long-term safety of something that has THIS kill rate in the short term is just figuring out how long the poisoning effects will last. And maybe that’s what Trump means when he says “they are studying”… who are “they” by the way?

The Midwestern Doctor

“The masterplan [to vaccinate the world] was done by none other than the Wellcome Trust, NIAID Anthony Fauci, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (specifically Dr. Chris Elias), Dr. Gao from the CDC of the People’s Republic of China and a whole host of others who sit on what is called the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board,” Dr. Martin said.

It was the US Army who packed up and removed the Fort Dettrick Level 4 BioLab after Gates Event 201 - Moderna's Covid-19 virus was released a few weeks later - and the US Army took the BioLab away at night in a fleet of US Army trucks, according to locals.

It would probably have been the US Army who would have the Ground Based Energy Weapon used in Hawaii recently, to remove and modify the area, for new building construction, etc.

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the US Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the US Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the US military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

By the US military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented" has nothing to do with the "injected trillions of LNP viral vectors (or Carbon Oxide particles), does it"?

1) Biological Weapons: “The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple.

Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented: there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic.

A) We are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …

B) The response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?

Dr. Masanori Fukushima, pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Dr. Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.

2) Weapons of Mass Destruction: Secondly there is the US Army Weapon which they are not telling anyone about, because it is a MILITARY SECRET. You don't want your enemy to know you can kill them with a 5G transmission, do you?

Dr Noack: They show that it is not graphene oxide, but rather graphene hydroxide. I would like to explain what this graphene hydroxide is. It is mono-layer activated carbon. There are C6 rings. He found it in all samples. Every corner is a carbon atom. This is on a nanoscale.

I’ll cut this up a bit here. If it is 50nm long, there are 500 rings in a row. These are hydroxy groups (OH). In graphene oxide you have double bonded oxygen, and in graphene hydroxide you have an OH group. The electrons are delocalised (fully mobile). The piece is 50nm long but only 0.1 nm thick. These C6 structures are extremely stable. You can make brake pads out of this. It is not biologically decomposable.

These nanoscale structures can best be described as razor blades. These razor blades are injected into the body. Nano-scale, tiny razor blades. Only one atom layer thick. Relatively wide and high. They are razors, biologically not decomposable. The OH (hydroxy) groups can split off a proton. When the proton is split off, they gain a negative charge spread out over the whole system.

It is basically an acid. It suspends well in water because of the negative charge. So these are razor blades spread homogenously in the liquid. This is basically Russian roulette. You can see it very clearly in this woman. It cuts the blood vessels. The blood vessels have epithel cells as their inner lining. The epithel is extremely smooth. like a mirror. And it is cut up by these razor blades. That is what’s so dangerous.

If you inject the vaccine into a vein, the razors will circulate in the blood and cut up the epithel. The mean thing is that toxicological tests are done in Petri dishes. And there you will not find anything. These are the sharpest imaginable structures because they are only one atom layer thick.

This is a huge molecule which is extremely sharp. I am a specilist in activated carbon. In my doctoral thesis, I have converted graphen oxide to graphene hydroxide. I joined the world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer. After a year I was in charge of new activated carbon products. We bought a small company in Durham, near Newcastle, England. I was in charge of “new carbon products”, Europe-wide. I was in application scouting.

If you perform an autopsy on the victims, you will not find anything. Toxicologists do their tests in Petri dishes. They can’t imagine that there are structures that can cut up blood vessels. There are pictures of coagulated blood coming out of the nose. People bleed to death on the inside. Especially the top athletes who are dropping dead have fast flowing blood. The faster the blood flows, the more damage the razors will do.

As a chemist, if you inject this into the blood, you know you are a murderer. It’s a new material, toxocologists are not aware of it yet. Suddenly it makes sense that victims look like this. And that top athletes with high blood circulation, completely healthy, suddenly drop dead. You see people collapse immediately after vaccination and have a seizure. These people had bad luck in the Russian roulette. Very likely, a vein was hit by the syringe.

The question you have to ask politicians and the question doctors should ask Pfizer, is: Why are these razor blades in the vaccine?

Now they want to force vaccinate children from the age of 6 months.

Due to a lack of good manufacturing process checks, there maybe a variable amount of intact messenger RNA in each LNP , “… but even if we agree to only 1 (modRNA strand), and that each one produces 1000 spike protein (due to the persistence of N1-methyl pseudouridine), we are talking your body having to deal with a minimum 30 trillion pathogenic spike proteins2 in a few months time”

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )

A nanoparticle is a small particle that ranges between one to 100 nanometres in size, which is undetectable by the human eye and even smaller than the wavelengths of visible light which are between 400 and 700 nanometres. A special electron microscope or microscope with lasers is needed to observe them. Studies involving nanoparticles are branches of nanotechnology that is famously relied upon by the fictional Marvel character Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. NewsTarget

For a long time asbestos was used for filtration of vaccines. Today, I believe graphene oxide might be used for the same purpose, as “legal” asbestos. All cancers went up by 20%, but specifically soft tissue cancers, skyrocketed: breast (+200K cases/year), prostate (+200K cases/year), skin and lung cancers (+500K cases/year).

With mRNA injections we have seen an enormous rise in cancers, among numerous other deadly conditions, some immediate, some more long term.

Truly, when the government investigates itself and finds itself guilty, it rewards itself with greater budgets to commit same crimes under different labels.

Sasha Latypova

The International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR) published a scientific analysis of 54 COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ vials (45 Pfizer, 7 Moderna, 1 AstraZeneca, 1 Novavax) confirming the presence of “3-4 million self-assembling entities per milliliter” per milliliter of the COVID-19 injections. Specifically, Pfizer mRNA injections contained 900,000 - 1.2 million self-assembling nanotech entities per dose, and Moderna contained 1.5 - 2.0 million nanotech entities per dose. Novavax used the same formula for the Spanish Flu vaccine - H1N1

The scientific peer-reviewed analysis was conducted by Dr. Young Mi Lee and Daniel Broudy (PhD) and was aided by the Korea Veritas Doctors (KoVeDoc).

Self-Assembling and Self-Spreading Nanotechnology

The scientific researchers confirmed that both the replication and self-assembly of the pre-programmed nanoparticles is activated by internal and external conditions (including external electromagnetic fields from cell phones and laptops).

These external electromagnetic fields create activation periods that are part of the unpredictable shedding phenomenon that occurs during “nanoparticle overproduction” causing transmission through sweat, saliva, semen, and other excretions.

These new peer-reviewed findings are consistent with the US patents confirming that the lipid nanoparticles are programmable, self-assembling, self-replicating and self-spreading particles.

Magnetic Hydrogel is an Intelligent Self-Replicating “Ai Nano-species”

Per the Moderna patents, hydrogel (including magnetic hydrogel) is a key component of many of the self-assembling, self-replicating nanobiotechnologies found in the COVID-19 injections.

“Smart (Ai) hydrogel is a kind of material that can perceive small physical/chemical stimuli (such as temp, light, magnesium, pH) and make significant response behaviors.”

“Because of this intelligence, hydrogel has a fascinating application prospect in tissue engineering…and soft actuators….(hydrogels) as stimulus responsive materials, magnetic field has the advantage of instant action, contactless control, and easy integration into electronic devices.”

Smart hydrogel is the key nanobiotechnology that creates the deadly clots featured in Died Suddenly.

The scientific researchers observed that, “As time progressed…simple one- and two-dimensional structures over two or three weeks became more complex in shape and size developing into…visible entities in three-dimensions. They resembled carbon nanotube filaments, ribbons, and tapes, some appearing as transparent, thin, flat membranes, and others as three-dimensional spirals…Some of these seemed to appear and then disappear over time.’’

The appearance and disappearance of the nanotechnology is consistent with patents confirming that activation of self-assembly is based on quantum mechanics and the Bohr particle (the observer effect), as well as external electromagnetic frequencies.

The researchers assert that as the Pfizer samples incubated over 2 days, “they seemed to become more active as if responding to a command to change into various other forms - additional worm-like mating structures appeared, and hovering discs, spheres, and elongated tube-like objects.”

The existence of self-assembling nanotech (including self-aware worm-like structures and hovering discs) has also been confirmed by the research of Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Zandra Botha, Dr. Ana Mihalcea, David Nixon, Shimon Yanowitz, Matt Taylor, and other scientists, doctors and researchers.

The Kingston Report

The researchers also observed the extremely toxic effects that the contents of the COVID-19 vials have on human red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and sperm. Combined with real-world evidence of the escalating rates of disease and death (as well as FDA clinical trial data) Dr. Lee and Broudy affirm that the COVID-19 injections are “neither safe nor effective” and that it is time for medical experts “to reconsider (or abandon) the maxim that ‘correlation does not equal causation’.”

Dr. Lee and Brody

Find your MAC address with Apple: BT Explorer. Android: Inpersona - or both with Bluetooth.

Dr. Francis Boyle, the Harvard educated law professor that drafted the Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act of 1989, Provides Affidavit that COVID 19 mRNA injections are "Biological Weapons and Weapons of Mass Destruction" = the Bio in the Weapon?

Dr. Boyle stated that the COVID-19 injections violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175 and Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

The end result expected, to achieve a world population, down from 8.5 billion down to 250 million within the next few years and on target to achieve that, according to Deagles, better known as "The Great Reset" which you have volunteered to be part of by agreeing to be vaccinated (it only applies to the vaccinated)

“The master plan is simple.” Dr. Martin said, Three-quarters of the world’s population are unnecessary and need to be shoved off the planet … This is World War III, that’s not hyperbole, it just comes in a different form.

Globalist billionaire Bill Gates has been caught telling his inner circle that a devastating “global famine” is the next step in the elite’s indomitable march towards total global domination.

The 500 million souls left on Earth following the great depopulation (my source says 250 million, but they can't just stop the depopulation by vaccines injection, like turning off a tap, can they) will not only be easily controlled, according to Gates, they will also yearn for the level of control that the elites can currently only dream about.

With total control of the food supply, farm land, seed banks, and genetically modified soil microbes, Gates has positioned himself to carry out a false flag worse than 9/11.

Covid US hospitals deliberately targeted the unvaxxed to be murdered for profit.

They literally took unvaxxed people, drugged them, destroyed their kidneys, murdered them with "protocols" and collected up to half a million in "incentives" for each COVID death they generated.

This was all designed to hike up the COVID death numbers among the unvaxxed

https://www.brighteon.com/a421febd-0662-494f-87a8-6f0b5712b711

https://www.brighteon.com/a5b31f9e-b523-4171-b875-1d795cbfbcbb

Covid mRNA Shots Are NOT Vaccines, Appeals Court Rules

Legal Precedent June 7, 2024 for U.S. Citizens to Deny Medical Treatment.

June 7, 2024: The 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals just ruled held that “[t]his misapplies Jacobson,” which “did not involve a claim in which the compelled vaccine was ‘designed to reduce symptoms in the infected vaccine recipient rather than to prevent transmission and infection.”’ Jacobson does not, the majority concluded, extend to “forced medical treatment” for the benefit of the recipient.”

When HFDF asked the court to opine as to whether or not the CDC’s claim that the COVID-19 vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, the court responded with the rhetorical question, “safe and effective for what?”

Like going to your Sales Representative for Big Pharma Doctor, to get an ingrown toenail removed - another forced medical treatment perhaps?

I understand that "Voluntary Euthanasia" programs are available in most Countries. We only have this life and once we die, it is over and done with. Make the most of your life and always refuse vaccines and Euthanasia.

This overview in co-ordination with my posts which you must also read:

https://christine257.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/147487799?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

https://christine257.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/147487998?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts

As the military purchased the vaccines and had them injected into you, making you their GMO Product, does that mean the the Military is taking over our " Civilizations" and using them as part of their Military complex in future - weaponizing all - for their eventual, Military use?

But here is the joke: It does what no vaccine can do, it cures you of any virus: My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus:

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure