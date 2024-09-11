Ukraine Ordered by US Neocons to Provoke WWIII Before Election

Posted Sep 10, 2024 by Martin Armstrong |

We have a MAJOR problem with Ukraine. This is NOT about defending their territory or fake democracy when Zelensky has suspended any election to maintain his dictatorship as long as there is a raging war. Ukraine has invaded Russia, and last night, Zelensky launched scores of attack drones, even targeting Moscow. If China invaded the US and landed in California and was 500 miles into the state and was launching missiles then at Washington, DC, would we do nothing?

Putin is the ONLY adult among world leaders who fully understands the ramifications of what NATO and the American Neocons are doing – trying to provoke a response where Putin attacks anything in NATO so they can pretend he is the aggressor to launch World War III. This was staged to influence the debate tonight on ABC, a Neocon mouthpiece. Trump and RFK are anti-war, and we may see Kamala or ABC use questions to resurrect that Trump is a Putin Puppet because he is against World War III, as is RFK. If they use this attack tonight, you know this was a set-up. The Democrats are flooding the emails with requests for endless donations.

Can you imagine China invading California and Washington doing nothing? There would be a call to impeach the president immediately. This is my concern. Despite all the propaganda by the Western press that is choreographed by the Neocons, with many quoting as their source, the ISW (Institute for the Study of War), which the Neocon Victoria Nuland’s sister-in-law runs, Putin is NOT a warmonger. If he is overthrown, trust me, it will be by someone far less restrained.

Today, the Neocons follow the same playbook used by FDR. Congress would not issue a Declaration of War to enter WWII in Europe. FDR did whatever he could to force the Japanese to attack, which was the justification for entering World War II. We are following the same playbook. Because it came out that the US had already broken the Japanese code, they knew about the coming attack. There was a Senate Investigation into this manipulation of Congress. There was even a leak to the press that the Japanese might attack Pearl Harbor on November 30th, before the attack of December 7th, 1941.

I fear that unless Putin uses a tactical nuclear weapon inside Russia to eradicate the invading Ukrainian force, we may see a coup where he is overthrown. The ONLY way to wake up the West is to demonstrate that he will use a nuke for NATO, and the American Neocons say he is bluffing. That is the only way to get the West to question our leaders.

These Neocons and NATO say that Russia is weak to support the idea that Ukraine has invaded Russia, and they are weak so that NATO can take Russia in just three days. This is why Adam Kinzinger and Cheney’s daughter are pushing Republicans for Kamala because she is the stooge of the Neocons, just like Biden. These people cannot sleep at night if there is world peace. They are the warmongers, and it is like I punch you in the face and call it self-defense because I know you want to hit me first.

Russia’s version of Neocons would respond if they overthrow Putin, for they also want World War III. Every country has its LEFT and RIGHT. The same is true in China. If these Neocons seize power worldwide in all three superpowers, we are in for a very bad time. Then, the nukes will be flying.

Zelensky is an actor. He has destroyed Ukraine and boasts that he will get trillions to rebuild Ukraine and line his pockets. Of course, our computer warns that Ukraine will not exist as a nation after 2027. He hates Russians and wants to destroy the country completely. The mister in Estonia has come out and had the audacity to say that Russia is too big and should be carved up, and the West will rape the assets of Russia, which was the goal of Napoleon and Hitler.

JFK on War

There has never been a war that has EVER ended as expected. I believe it has been declassified that the plan to invade Iraq was assumed they would conclude in a few weeks and then move to invade Iran. They never were able to subdue Iraq as quickly as they predicted. This nonsense that Russia is weak will be the downfall of the West. They took JFK out because he, too, was anti-war.

Our computer has been targeting the week of September 9th for months. It was the strongest target for the month in Russia. When you look at Ukraine, we enter a Panic Cycle next week, and a two-week trend unfolds. Europe and the US appear to get more serious at the end of the month. Don’t forget: It was the assassination of the heir to the throne there in Sareavo that launched World War I.