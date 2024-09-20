UK life expectancy data is from Statista. In the table below we add the extra 7% mortality per jab per year to the 2020 UK levels shown in Column2. So in a 5 year period, the average increase in expected mortality would be –

(0% + 35%)/2 = 17.5% from one jab

(0% + 70%)/2 = 35% from two jabs

(0% + 105%)/2 = 52.5% from three jabs

(0% + 140%)/2 = 70% from four jabs

(0% + 175%)/2 = 87.5% from five jabs

Life Expectancy for unvaxxed and 1-5 dosed UK males

1 jab robs 30 year old men of 13 years

2 jabs robs 30 year old men of 18 years

3 jabs robs 30 year old men of 20 years

4 jabs robs 30 year old men of 23 years

5 jabs robs 30 year old men of 24 years

That is the price you pay for trusting the government and trusting and the Main Stream Media.