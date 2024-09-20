UK life expectancy data is from Statista. In the table below we add the extra 7% mortality per jab per year to the 2020 UK levels shown in Column2.
Medscape's new old age criteria, 50 plus minus, now met after Covid vaccines
UK life expectancy data is from Statista. In the table below we add the extra 7% mortality per jab per year to the 2020 UK levels shown in Column2. So in a 5 year period, the average increase in expected mortality would be –
(0% + 35%)/2 = 17.5% from one jab
(0% + 70%)/2 = 35% from two jabs
(0% + 105%)/2 = 52.5% from three jabs
(0% + 140%)/2 = 70% from four jabs
(0% + 175%)/2 = 87.5% from five jabs
Life Expectancy for unvaxxed and 1-5 dosed UK males
1 jab robs 30 year old men of 13 years
2 jabs robs 30 year old men of 18 years
3 jabs robs 30 year old men of 20 years
4 jabs robs 30 year old men of 23 years
5 jabs robs 30 year old men of 24 years
That is the price you pay for trusting the government and trusting and the Main Stream Media.