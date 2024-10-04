Advanced Human Chipping Well Underway

Makia Freeman August 28, 2024

BioTeq Pfizer Human Chipping

UK firm BioTeq partnered with Pfizer to develop microchip tags which have been tested in people, spread to all organs, can be spread to other people and which are activated with 5G. These leaked BioTeq slides are shocking! See for yourself.

Shownotes:

https://odysee.com/@brambleweed:5/Bioteq-injectable-chip:6

https://www.bioteq.co.uk/

https://www.everythingrf.com/community/5g-fr2-frequency-bands

https://thefreedomarticles.com/coronavirus-5g-connection-coverup-vaccines-transhumanism/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/5g-induces-coronaviruses-study-shows-millimeter-wave-dna-influence/

Makia Freeman The Freedom Articles.