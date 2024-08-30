Trump's Truth Social spree QAnon, sexism and threats of vengeance

Dave Lawler,

David Lindsey

During the past 48 hours, former President Trump has boosted a barrage of social media posts that included threats to jail critics and opponents, repeated QAnon slogans and a suggestion that Vice President Kamala Harris slept her way to the top.

Why it matters: Trump's Truth Social musings and re-posts have grown more frequent and more vitriolic as new polls suggest he's losing ground to Harris — though they're unlikely to win him new supporters.

Few undecided voters hang out on Truth Social, and Trump's posts there don't draw nearly the level of media coverage his tweets did in previous campaigns.

But the posts provide a taste of the stew of rage and conspiracy theories Trump and some of his most ardent supporters are consuming.

Between the lines: In addition to the implied threats of vengeance against his critics and the sexist attack on Harris, the posts also signal how Trump is laying the groundwork to cry fraud if he loses the Nov. 5 election.

He's also embracing conspiratorial language implying that violence could result if he doesn't win.

Zoom in: Just in the past two days, Trump has reposted a series of Truth Social messages that quote frequent QAnon sayings. Among them:

"The world will soon understand ... nothing can stop what's coming," a popular saying by QAnon conspiracists.

"WWG1WGA," short for another QAnon saying: "Where we go one, we go all."

"Hold the line ... Justice is coming."

Other reposts by the 78-year-old former president include fake images showing prominent Democrats in prison garb and a call for former President Obama to be subject to "military tribunals."

Trump also reposted an image of Harris and Hillary Clinton that included a comment about "how blowjobs impacted both of their careers."

What they're saying: Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Axios: "The American people don't care about social media posts and memes — they care about the problems plaguing our country because of Kamala Harris' failed policies."

The Harris campaign declined to comment.

Worth noting: While much of Trump's most outlandish statements come on Truth Social, he's also veering off-message in other forums.

In an interview with Dr. Phil this week, he suggested Harris may have wanted him to get shot.

He also claimed he actually won in California in 2020 — a state he lost by five million votes.

Axios

10 burning questions for Kamala Harris

Justin Green,

Hans Nichols

Americans will get to see on Thursday whether Kamala Harris — with Gov. Tim Walz by her side — is ready to handle the media scrutiny as a presidential nominee that has at times haunted her as vice president.

Why it matters: Harris became the nominee without facing an in-depth interview or winning a single primary vote, while at the top of the ticket.

This will be the first time a reporter — in this case, CNN's Dana Bash — has the chance to interview Harris since President Biden dropped out of the race.

The central question for Harris in the coming days: Can you explain the areas in which you differ from Biden on policy and what you've done as VP to press your case for those views?

Below are 10 follow-up questions — five on domestic politics and five on foreign policy — from our conversations within the Axios politics team.

Domestic policy:

Price gouging: Could you define "price gouging" for the American public? What are the thresholds for your administration to take action?

Taxes: When you say only the wealthy will see their taxes increase, how high should they go? And is your $400,000 annual income cutoff for households or individuals?

Immigration: What changed for you to shift from calling a border wall "un-American" in 2018 to now saying you'd sign a bill that ensures more of the wall is built?

Inflation: What was the inflation rate when you took office? And does your administration bear any responsibility for the massive increase in prices?

Supreme Court reform: Will you ask any Supreme Court justices appointed by Democrats to resign after 18 years? (Justice Sonia Sotomayor hits the 18-year mark in 2027.)

Foreign policy:

Defending Taiwan from China: Do you agree with Biden that the United States is prepared to defend Taiwan if China invades?

North Korea: What's your long-term solution to North Korea's ballistic missile proliferation and its nuclear capability?

Defense spending: Are NATO countries spending enough on their defense budgets? (Even Canada?)

Meeting with foreign strongmen: At your first G20 as president, will you meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin? How about Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?

Russia/Ukraine: Do you support Ukraine's incursion into Russia? If so, why does the administration still have restrictions on Ukraine using long-term ballistic missiles to strike inside Russia?

Axios

