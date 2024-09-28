This is no puff piece on Trump, a man his naysayers say is a narcissist and flawed character. It would be naïve to excuse him of blame for the Covid-19 tyranny, which destroyed businesses and forced people out of jobs for refusing the experimental injections. Having been comprehensively mocked and stigmatised for advocating hydroxychloroquine, Trump made the lasting error in April 2021 of declaring himself ‘father of the vaccine’ and the next month taking credit for the covid vaccine rollout.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

The Defense Production Act has played a role in the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19 (from about November 1st 2019 US virus release date ) pandemic.

President Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, making the pandemic eligible for government action under the Defense Production Act.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

Trump’s MAHA Policy Ideas:

If you think that electing Trump will finally address vaccines as possibly #1 reason for the epidemic of chronic illness, think again. The Trump campaign is not thinking about this issue AT ALL. Not even for 1 second like it was shown in the political ad posted by Nicole Shanahan.

Trump did answer the question why he is still pushing covid vaccines. His answer dispels the myth that he isn’t aware of the damage they cause. This is the link to his answer in an interview by Sharyl Atkinson. Interestingly, he said he was “mandated” to deliver the mRNA shots. Meaning he openly admits he is following orders, presumably from the group of lizards presiding over the global “shadow government”. I am quite certain this entity is real and it controls the elected government actors (Trump is a member of the Screen Actors Guild), although I am not insisting they are actually lizards. He also said that he needs to woo Democrats who love covid vaccines (presumably that means lying about injectable poison is ok), and that “they are doing studies on safety” which will be available AFTER the elections, in 2025. Now, this part is a blatant lie. Nobody is doing any long term safety clinical trials. The original vaccine trials were supposed to run until 2025, but were unblinded in the first 2 months, thus eliminating the control group. The FDA subsequently revoked the EUAs for the “Wuhan variant” versions of the mRNA injections. Health Canada and other health authorities are destroying the evidence, ahem, the vials remaining on the shelves! In any case, “studying” the long-term safety of something that has THIS kill rate in the short term is just figuring out how long the poisoning effects will last. And maybe that’s what Trump means when he says “they are studying”… who are “they” by the way?

This is the US Army contract with Pfizer for the supply of the vaccines which Trump signed after giving himself sole responsibility to do that under the Defense Production Act and which the US Army then supplied to all - for Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which you will see referenced third paragraph down.

