Trump has dismissed the Judge who is to pass sentence on him on the 11th of July as insignificant and of no further concern, yet at his interview for custory proceedings, Trump admitted that he has a gun in his home, which he might carry, even though he is protected by the Secret Service, which is in total violation of his parole in the lead up to his sentencing for the total number of charges he was found Guilty of, the greatest offending possible, on which his sentence must be based, by that Judge, to set an example that others might follow.

The Judge also knows that Trump has more charges awaiting him, including putting in tax deductions twice for his Trump Towers, which amount to significant taxation loss by fraud, something Trump is very good at doing, since Trump never pays income tax on anything, by increasing the value of his properties for bank loans and decreasing them for taxation purposes, so that his properties potfolio is always running at a taxation incentive loss.

Apart from Trump now being a Convicted Sex Offender and a Felon, Trump also authorized and pushed his Operation Warp Speed and the vaccines into the arms of billions of people, many of whom have since died, from the Covid injections they were forced to have - as safe, which they have since proved not to be and the Judge must be well aware that while Trump forced everyone else to have his vaccines, Trump himself, has never had one of them.

Added to which, if Trump is made the next President, he will use his new powers to overthrow and dismiss all further outstanding charges against him, while going after his enemies, which might also include that Judge and his family, but as Trump sees them, to punish them all, with the powers bestowed on Trump as the next US President - who wants someone like that in control - another Saddam Hussein in effect?

Overall, if Trump is made US President again, America will be the laughing stock of the World, and a representation of how we, the rest of the world, view every American - potentially, Convicted Sex Offender, Convicted Felon, Mass Murderer and Compulsive Liar and Saddam Hussein look alike - so who would want to do business with anyone like that and now that Biden has lost the PetroDollar?

Trump for President - you have got to be joking!!

Biden?