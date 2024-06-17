Trump and Biden equals deliberate Genocide by Vaccines Injection - RFK Junior should be your only Presidential choice

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to the White House. The Kennedy Beacon is a production of American Values 2024, a SuperPAC supporting RFK Jr.’s run for the presidency. We are in the process of building the team of writers and editors who will put together The Kennedy Beacon. We are just getting going and will ramp up the rate of production of articles over the coming weeks and months.

With so many publications spilling so much ink on the presidential race, one might reasonably ask what is the value of another publication focused on the election? The Kennedy Beacon does not seek to redo the work of so many other publications. In fact, the first regular feature of The Kennedy Beacon will be a daily news round-up of what is being said by the rest of the media. This news round up will save time and effort for people interested in following what is being said about RFK Jr.

The Kennedy Beacon is dedicated to providing actionable information for the activists and advocates who are supporting RFK Jr. In parallel with The Kennedy Beacon, American Values 2024 is building a team of organizers to support and coordinate the huge number of passionate RFK Jr. boosters around the country. In addition to traditional efforts to get the word out and build support for RFK Jr. among the electorate, American Values 2024 will be running campaigns that focus on the forces of structural corruption which resist the reforms that RFK Jr. offers.

The first main topic area that The Kennedy Beacon will cover is the censorship of the campaign. The mainstream media almost completely ignores the giant censorship machine that has infected all of the major technology platforms. Censorship and corruption thrive in darkness, so the light that The Kennedy Beacon shines on these areas can empower the fight against censorship. Our coverage of big tech censorship will be targeted and sustained and aimed at guiding and supporting the civic efforts of patriotic Americans who are willing to work to uproot this insidious censorship.

As we continue to build out our staff, we will also cover the corruption of the mainstream media which has already attempted to cancel RFK Jr. Some of these deranged, lie-filled attacks may represent the actual opinions of the writers, but most are dictated by senior management seeking to please the powerful, wealthy interests threatened by RFK Jr. The Kennedy Beacon will work to expose the network of special interests that has so thoroughly corrupted the American mainstream media. Our detailed reporting will inform a mass of citizen advocates who will engage in campaigns to reduce the corruption of the mass media.

The Kennedy Beacon will also cover the grassroots movement that supports RFK Jr and the action in key battleground states. We have a lot of work in front of us. We have been heartened by the large number of people eager to join our effort, but our team is still only a fraction of its full size. If you or someone you know are interested in joining our team, please email us at jobs@kennedybeacon.com.

We are also looking for tips on story ideas and examples of political censorship in this election cycle. Please email us at tips@kennedybeacon.com and reportcensorship@kennedybeacon.com.

We are excited to be part of the fight of the American electorate to restore the integrity of the Democratic Party and the American government. Please subscribe and follow our efforts.

Mark Gorton, July 5, 2023.

Donald Trump's tenure as the 45th president of the United States began with his inauguration on January 20, 2017, and ended on January 20, 2021. Wikipedia - note "2017-2021"

The Defense Production Act has played a role in the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19 (from about November 1st 2019 US virus release date ) pandemic.

President Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, making the pandemic eligible for government action under the Defense Production Act.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

Trump has made the vaccinated all part of a "US Army experiment" and when you re-elect him, he will finish the job on behalf of his masters, whoever they are, but let us presuppose they are those I have identified in the final paragraph and others.

Trump’s campaign speech in Las Vegas in which the presumptive GOP presidential nominee rambled about sharks and electrocution, claimed insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, are “warriors” and more - not this "old man" for President of anything, or Biden either.

RFK Junior is young with a young man's flair for the future and maybe, just maybe, able to stop this ongoing deliberate genocide.

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the US Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the US Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the US military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

Since December 2020, 5.5 billion people, 72 per cent of the global population, have been injected with Covid-19 vaccines commissioned under Operation Warp Speed by the US Army "as countermeasure prototypes", by 2024 at least 8 billion people out of 8.5 billion people have been vaccinated with these bioweapons.

By the US military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

Trump followed on by Biden. Excuse me for saying so, but after the world populations have been decimated down to 250 million, more or less by 2025/26, by this US Army bioweapon, who will be left to use it on?

Refer back to the beginning of my above article and read it again, if you missed something, from my "Update 2".

I can't help wondering if the Elite, comprising Putin, Trump, Biden, Xi and other world leaders and the unseen billionaires, the WHO, WEF, etc, are in this together, but playing their parts to make we, the "Human Rubbish" of their societies, think there are warlike political divisions between us, when those divisions are for "your" show, just to fool you, while your extermination continues unregulated.

It is what I've been saying in my substack these past 4 years, I just never had the facts to prove my theories, now I do.

Whoever you are, wherever you work, vaccinate the Elite in your sphere of influence and make your vaccinated problems theirs too but leave their Human Rubbish, who we are, alone.

The full version is in my post before this one on my free substack - read it through and confirm if my assumptions are correct, to your satisfaction

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf