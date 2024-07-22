Trouble always comes in three's.

If Trump had been assassinated by Cooks

Biden would have been a front runner, to be President again.

Black Rock would have made a lot of money, from Trump's extermination.

Microsoft's Computer programming crash, would have hidden all of the underhanded dealings

But Crooks missed Trump

Biden resigned from his race for the Presidency.

Black Rock gets shown up, for insider trading, on an expectation, which did not occur

Microsoft's Computer programming crash, exposed all of the underhanded dealings, revealing all.