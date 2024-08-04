"tranq" or "tranq dope"'Emerging Threat' Xylazine Use Continues to Spread Across the United States

Illicit use of the veterinary tranquilizer xylazine continues to spread across the United States. The drug, which is increasingly mixed with fentanyl, often fails to respond to the opioid overdose reversal medication naloxone and can cause severe necrotic lesions.

A report released by Millennium Health, a specialty lab that provides medication monitoring for pain management, drug treatment, and behavioral and substance use disorder treatment centers across the country, showed the number of urine specimens collected and tested at the US drug treatment centers were positive for xylazine in the most recent 6 months.

As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, in late 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a communication alerting clinicians about the special management required for opioid overdoses tainted with xylazine, which is also known as "tranq" or "tranq dope."

Subsequently, in early 2023, The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy designated xylazine combined with fentanyl as an emerging threat to the United States.

Both the FDA and the Drug Enforcement Administration have taken steps to try to stop trafficking of the combination. However, despite these efforts, xylazine use has continued to spread.

The Millennium Health Signals report showed that the greatest increase in xylazine use was largely in the western United States. In the first 6 months of 2023, 3% of urine drug tests (UDTs) in Washington, Oregon, and California were positive for xylazine. From November 2023 to April 2024, this rose to 8%, a 147% increase. In the Mountain West, xylazine-positive UDTs increased from 2% in 2023 to 4% in 2024, an increase of 94%. In addition to growth in the West, the report showed that xylazine use increased by more than 100% in New England — from 14% in 2023 to 28% in 2024.

Nationally, 16% of all urine specimens were positive for xylazine from late 2023 to April 2024, up slightly from 14% from April to October 2023.

Xylazine use was highest in the East and in the mid-Atlantic United States. Still, positivity rates in the mid-Atlantic dropped from 44% to 33%. The states included in that group were New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey. East North Central states (Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois) also experienced a decline in positive tests from 32% to 30%.

The South Atlantic states, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, had a 17% increase in positivity — from 22% to 26%.

From April 2023 to April 2024 state-level UDT positivity rates were 40% in Pennsylvania, 37% in New York, and 35% in Ohio. But rates vary by locality. In Clermont and Hamilton counties in Ohio — both in the Cincinnati area — about 70% of specimens were positive for xylazine.

About one third of specimens in Maryland and South Carolina contained xylazine.

"Because xylazine exposure remains a significant challenge in the East and is a growing concern in the West, clinicians across the US need to be prepared to recognize and address the consequences of xylazine use — like diminished responses to naloxone and severe skin wounds that may lead to amputation — among people who use fentanyl," said Millennium Health Chief Clinical Officer Angela Huskey, PharmD, in a press release.

The Health Signals Alert analyzed more than 50,000 fentanyl-positive UDT specimens collected between April 12, 2023, and April 11, 2024. Millennium Health researchers analyzed xylazine positivity rates in fentanyl-positive UDT specimens by the US Census Division and state.

