‘Extraordinary devastation’: Hunter bus driver to spend decades in prison

By Perry Duffin

Updated September 11, 2024 — 3.12pmfirst published at 11.57am

Bus driver Brett Button has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for the fatal crash that claimed 10 lives and injured 25 people following an idyllic wedding in the NSW Hunter Valley last year.

Hours earlier he wept in court, telling the families of his dead and injured passengers that he committed “the ultimate sin” when he killed and injured their loved-ones while under the influence of prescription painkillers.

Brett Button has broken his silence in court after listening to two days of gut-wrenching testimony from his victims.

Button, 59, spent two full days in court hearing the gruesome and heartbreaking statements from victims – some of whom want him imprisoned forever or dream of his death in prison.

On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Roy Ellis said Button would serve 32 years in prison, 24 years of those without parole, for the “case of such extraordinary devastation”.

“(Button) had the obligation to protect the safety of all 35 people on that bus… He failed to meet his responsibility,” Ellis said earlier on Wednesday.

Judge Ellis said Button had “high moral culpability” because he had abandoned his responsibility to keep people safe – but he was clearly remorseful.

“I think he has expressed genuine remorse and contrition,” the judge said.

“I think he has had moments when he has not accepted full responsibility but what he’s said today… shows he has accepted he is the person who is responsible for what we have heard over the past two days.”

Survivors of the harrowing crash spoke about the sight of their dead loved ones in the wreckage, of permanent injuries, and lifetimes that will be hollowed out by loss.

Button on Wednesday morning was removed from his glass cage in the Newcastle court and marched up to the witness box by two sheriffs.

Button’s defence team arrive at Newcastle District Court on Monday. His barrister, Paul Rosser KC, front left.

His barrister, Paul Rosser KC, asked Button if he had anything to say after two days of gut-wrenching testimony.

“I’ve tried to figure out the words to say I’m sorry, but how do you say you’re sorry for such a horrible tragic event that has ruined the lives of hundreds of people?” Button replied in a small, gravelly voice.

“I can’t forgive myself. I can’t believe I caused this. I never meant to cause it.

“And every single person who died and was injured, and everyone involved in this, I truly wish it never happened, and I could apologise where people actually believed me.”

Family members of victims of the Hunter Valley bus crash arrive at court on Wednesday.

It was the first time the world had heard Button’s voice since the crash on June 11, 2023.

Button told the court he lives with the tragedy every day and hates himself.

“I never meant to hurt anyone in my entire life, and now I’ve committed the ultimate sin,” he said, in tears.

“I’ve caused parents to have to bury their children which has been my biggest nightmare all my life, and I’ve done it to so many families.”

Button, earlier on Wednesday, admitted he had an opioid dependency and took a large amount of the painkiller Tramadol through the day of the accident.

He was prescribed a 50mg quick-release tablet each morning plus a 150mg slow-release tablet if needed.

Button took both pills as prescribed plus an additional 150mg slow-release tablets just hours before the crash.

He admitted he was impaired as a result of the drugs, though he did not believe that when he got behind the wheel.

Ten bus passengers were killed in the Hunter Valley crash.

“I am sorry to everyone involved including the police and everyone, my family, I’ve shamed everyone,” Button said.

Button’s dependency to painkillers had alarmed his employers and doctors in the years leading up to the crash. They worried he was at risk of addiction.

At one stage he was stood down and entered discussions with an employer to return to work, the court heard on Wednesday.

He then started at Linq bus lines, which has no record of him divulging his Tramadol problems, and later crashed their bus on the way home from the wedding.

Under cross-examination by prosecutors, Button said he “never felt impaired” by Tramadol, though others said he was showing signs.

“I wouldn’t have taken it if I thought it was a risk to my driving ability,” he told Judge Roy Ellis.

Button told the court the roundabout on Wine Country Drive, where the bus rolled, was far from “perfect”.

But, he added, he was not trying to pass the blame.

“I blame me,” he said, shrugging his shoulders. “I don’t stop thinking about it.”

