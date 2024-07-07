GGI Suspicions Confirmed: Top Parkinson’s Expert Secretly Visits Biden

July 7, 2024

A Parkinson’s disease specialist from Walter Reed Medical Center has made at least nine visits to the White House in the past year, meeting with President Biden’s personal physician and other medical staff. These visits, suggest a focus on President Biden’s health, particularly given the involvement of a neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s and a cardiologist during one visit. Despite an official clean bill of health for Biden, former White House doctor Ronny Jackson claims these frequent consultations point to a cover-up of the President’s declining cognitive health orchestrated by his physician and family. The intrigue deepens with Jackson’s assertion that Biden’s physician is closely trusted by the First Family, hinting at a deeper, concealed health issue.

Last month, GreatGameIndia reported that US President Joe Biden’s freezing episodes might be related to Parkinson’s disease. Further adding that this decline in Biden’s mental health may also be due to vaccine injury. With new information coming to light, it seems GGI’s suspicions were right.

Over the past year, a specialist in Parkinson’s disease from Walter Reed Medical Center visited the White House at least nine times, according to journalist Alex Berenson. The NY Post also reported that a cardiologist attended one of these visits.

Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, the Parkinson’s specialist, traveled to the White House medical clinic for these visits, meeting with either President Joe Biden’s personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, or a naval nurse who helps coordinate the President’s care. Despite these visits, O’Connor declared Biden healthy after his annual physical in February.

a Parkinson's disease specialist, met with President Biden's personal physician at the White House in January.

sees President Biden regularly in his capacity as personal physician.

Cannard’s visits ranged from July 28, 2023, to March 28 of this year, though the latest visitor logs are only updated to April 1, leaving open the possibility of more recent visits. Cannard is a neurologist at Walter Reed who focuses on early-stage Parkinson’s disease and has been supporting the White House Medical Unit since 2012. His latest research, published in August 2023, deals with early-stage Parkinson’s.

Representative Ronny Jackson, a former White House doctor, suggests these meetings likely concern Biden’s health, hinting that Biden’s cognitive abilities might be in decline. Jackson suspects O’Connor and Biden’s family are covering up the President’s health issues. He argues that O’Connor, trusted deeply by the Biden family, has been involved since the start of Biden’s presidency to manage and possibly conceal any health concerns.

Adding to the intrigue, Walter Reed cardiologist Dr. John E. Atwood was present at a meeting on January 17. Jackson believes the visits indicate serious discussions about Biden’s health, fueling speculation and concern over the President’s cognitive state.

