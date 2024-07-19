To Replicate, Viruses Balance Biophysical and Biochemical Signals to Initiate Lysis

July 18, 2024

New research from scientists at Rice University helps explain how viruses time cell lysis and the release of new viruses from their bacterial hosts to ensure survival. Details are provided in a paper published in the Biophysical Journal in a paper titled, “Molecular mechanisms of precise timing in cell lysis.”

According to the paper, the precise timing of viral replication relies on the interplay between two processes: the buildup of holin proteins, or small phage-encoded membrane proteins that permeabilize the host membrane at a programmed time, and the breaking of the cell membrane. The scientists hypothesized that randomly-determined coupling of these two processes was responsible for the precise timing of the viral release.

To test their hypothesis, the scientists created a mathematical model to investigate how holin proteins produced by bacteriophages break the inner membranes of gram-negative bacteria. They compared their calculations with experimental data from normal and mutated viruses to assess how these proteins accumulate and trigger cell bursting.

Their mathematical analysis revealed that precise timing is achieved by maximizing the number of holin proteins in the membrane while maintaining a narrow distribution. These predictions aligned with their experimental observations for both wild-type and mutated viruses. Wild-type viruses achieved precise timing by balancing the entry and exit of holin proteins in the membrane, while mutated viruses failed to maintain this balance.

“Previous studies had not explored this specific interaction between protein buildup and cell bursting, making the team’s findings particularly significant,” Anatoly Kolomeisky, PhD, professor of chemistry, chemical and biomolecular engineering and co-author of the study, said in a statement.

Anupam Mondal, PhD, co-author of the paper and a postdoctoral fellow at Rice University’s Center for Theoretical Biological Physics, added that the details about cell lysis mechanisms from this study reveal “that nature’s precision often emerges from the interplay of randomness and regulation.”

More broadly, the findings highlight how biological systems can achieve precise outcomes through seemingly chaotic processes, and offer insights into how other biological processes might be controlled. By understanding these timing mechanisms, scientists can learn more about fundamental life processes and, hopefully, come up with new ways to combat bacterial infections.

Gen&Biotechnology News

Me: Bugger, I've caught a Cold off someone.

"If" viruses don't exist, how do we get an infection which passes from an infected person to a person who previously was not infected?

My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

McCulloch is now offering a similar treatment to mine which I have successfully used and passed on these past 31 years for free, if you want to pay for it.