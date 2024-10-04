Monday, October 7 will mark 365 days since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, unleashing terror on Israelis and a number of foreign nationals.

Thousands of Hamas terrorists poured into the Middle Eastern state from the land, air and sea, murdering 1,195 people—most of whom were civilians.

The Nova music festival was targeted by Hamas, resulting in the assault and murder of numerous young people.

Around 100 hostages remain in Gaza, with others rescued, some handed over in swaps for Palestinian prisoners and others killed.

The Bibas family, including Kfir, who turned one in Hamas captivity, remains unaccounted for.

Oct. 7 represents the single biggest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

The aftermath polarised the world.

Some of the world reacted with horror.

Others reacted with jubilation and took to the streets.

Just days after the attacks, mobs outside the Sydney Opera House chanted what many claimed was "gas the Jews"—despite police saying the words uttered were "where's the Jews."

Regardless, a new turmoil was born on Australian soil.

Angry, violent protests have persisted on Australia's streets since with the grassroots Muslim Votes Matter group taking advantage of the discord to try siphon votes from western Sydney.

While Israeli marches and vigils have focused on solidarity, pro-Palestinian protests have often been accompanied by flag burning, chants for an "intifada," and calls for the destruction of Israel.

Vandalism has plagued Australia since, including victims such as Jewish MP Josh Burns whose Macnamara office was smashed as activists lit fires.

It's unsurprising that New South Wales (NSW) Police applied to block pro-Palestinian protests in Sydney which were aimed to coincide with Hamas's lethal and brutal attack on Israel.

The call was backed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns and comes after demonstrators were seen holding, terrorist group Hezbollah, flags on Sydney's streets and chanting jihadist slogans.

Ultimately, it was agreed a rally would be held on Sunday, and a vigil on Monday. The vigil being held is for Gazans, not the murdered or kidnapped Israelis.

Rallies are also planned for Melbourne and have been opposed by the prime minister and Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

Rather than recognising the trauma brought to Israel, the rally, according to organisers, would seek to be a "vigil for Gaza," where war persists.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has been a vocal opponent of violent protests and hateful speeches on Australia's streets and has called for the riot act in Victoria to be used to shut them down.

Recently, Israel has also suffered a barrage of rocket attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon and directly from Iran.

The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) says more action is needed by the governments of the democratic world.

"The global terrorist actions of the Islamic Republic are a problem for the world and the west should carry out military strikes," AJA CEO Robert Gregory said.

"Sadly, we have no faith in current leaders like the Biden, Albanese and Starmer administrations."

Epoch Times

Me: Hamas wanted a war with Israel and this is how it got one and The Gaza Strip is just one of the results of what Hamas did on 7th October. Hamas is NOT the friend of the Arabs, the Arab people who want to live in peace with everybody else.