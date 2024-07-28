This Volcano in Antarctica Spews Gold Pieces Every Day—But Why? (And How Can We Get Some?)

By Epoch Inspired Staff

7/25/2024

If treasures were ranked based on being the most impossible to reap, the golden bounty inside Mount Erebus near the icy South Pole would surely rank priceless.

A cataclysmic explosion in Antarctica some 7,000 to 18,000 years ago opened up a caldera, or crater, in what today is the longest-lasting active volcano. It towers prominently on Ross Island, 2,500 miles south of New Zealand. We speak of Mount Erebus. Named after the son of the Greek god of chaos, Erebus was god of the darkest reaches of the Earth—a fitting reference. His match is found in caves across this icy mount, through which escape from icy chimneys deadly, heated volcanic gasses.

Yet it is said molten gold spews from Mount Erebus. It is factual that gold condensation is produced by the superheated lava lake that gurgles here non-stop and has since at least the early 1970s. That is, gold steam. While gold’s evaporation point is around 1,400 degrees Celsius, it liquifies in this lake of an estimated 1,000 degrees. Once spewed into the air, it becomes very fine particles that settle on cooled lava, amassing a volume of about 80 grams (2.82 ounces) of gold per day—a sum worth $6,800 based on today’s highest-ever gold prices.

Mount Erebus. (Colin Harnish/Shuttersrock)

(Left) A thermal satellite image of the continent of Antarctica; (Right) An overhead view of Mount Erebus. (Left: Stock Lpa/Shutterstock; Right: Public Domain)

Rumors grow like weeds. And rumors growing of molten gold from volcanos isn’t novel. Such inspired conquistador Friar Blas del Castillo’s secret venture in 1522, seeing him lowered into the bell-shaped caldera of Masaya Volcano, dubbed the “gateway to hell,” in Nicaragua to collect lava. His foray eventually was found out by Governor Rodrigo Contreras and stirred quite a fuss. Alas, it was all for naught and proved just a rumor. Gold it wasn’t.

But how would a foray to Mount Erebus fare?

Getting to Erebus may prove harder than to the hellish gateway in Nicaragua and hardly more hospitable. At time of writing, it is a spatial -71 degrees Fahrenheit on Mount Erebus. One who is not killed by the heat in the volcano’s caldera might just as well freeze to death on the Antarctic surface. Scientists have noted that Mount Erebus, although not currently erupting violently, is also known to build up gas and project massive chunks of molten rock called “lava bombs” into the air occasionally to explode on landing. Such hazards still plague researchers. So, we see, a gold panning excursion to Mount Erebus might not be as easy as it first sounds.

A view of Mount Erebus's caldera. (Public Domain)

It is possible to travel to Mount Erebus. McMurdo Station—Antarctica’s largest town, of 1 square mile and about 100 buildings—sits at the volcano’s feet. Flights are limited, though, and most travelers actually sail there from either New Zealand or South America. McMurdo Station was built by the U.S. Navy but serves as a supply hub for researchers. It’s not self-sustaining but rather depends on a massive yearly shipment of canned and dried goods. Remote indeed. An excursion to Mount Erebus is looking a lot less likely for most people who aren’t already Antarctic scientists or members of the U.S. Navy.

Mount Erebus; (Inset) Debris from Air New Zealand Flight 901, which crashed on Mount Erebus in November 1979, claiming the lives of all 237 passengers and 20 crewmen. (ENVIROSENSE/Shutterstock; Inset: Public Domain)

But say you persist anyway. Undeterred, you forge into the caldera; it might prove just a pipe dream after all. Gold is indeed present. Inside molten material within magma chambers deep underground, gold concentrations of one part per million are brought up by boiling subterranean waters to form deposits in the vents. It’s sparse to say the least. Microscopic gold bits crystalize on cooler crusts. Gas pumps the tiny particles, only 0.1 to 80 micrometers wide, into the air. You might breathe it in. The gold “plumes” then land a few feet away on the shore of the lava lake.

Good luck collecting it.

It’s starting to look like just another tale of money growing on trees. Collecting gold from Mount Erebus may prove just as plausible as the Greek myth it’s named after, but it’s still fascinating to consider.

There are, perhaps, more important inquests on Antarctica besides gold. The disastrous crash of Air New Zealand Flight 901 on Mount Erebus in November 1979 claimed the lives of all 237 passengers who were sightseeing and 20 crewmen. An investigation found that the airline had changed the flight coordinates without telling the crew, causing the plane to fly too low over the mountain. The airline then tried to pin the blame on the deceased pilots. You might not find gold on Mount Erebus, but it is said that one can still find scattered pieces of airliner.

So much for Mount Erebus: golden rumors abound, but hardly worth their weight in gold.

