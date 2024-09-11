They’re keeping the hopes of a bird flu pandemic alive so here’s some basic vaccine information

By Rhoda Wilson on September 11, 2024

Corporate media are not letting up on the bird flu campaign. Needless to say, if you plan to get pricked, be informed, Aaron Siri says as he notes a little bit but important information about the three bird flu vaccines licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration.

In the last week, the BBC reports that the “US confirms first case of bird flu with no known animal exposure” and Forbes headlined, “Bird Flu (H5N1) explained: CDC reports first case with no known animal exposure.” A couple of days before, the BBC seemed surprised, and perhaps disappointed, that “puffins increase on Farne Islands despite bird flu.”

Reuters has been more creative and published a story on “fake cows ready for milking at state fairs as bird flu looms.” While The Guardian goes for the bog standard nudging, “Forgotten epidemic: with over 280 million birds dead how is the avian flu outbreak evolving?” claiming that “the H5N1’s risk to biodiversity, farming and human health is little explored.”

Bird flu is all the rage, Arron Siri says. “As this issue heats up, here is a bit of information about each of the three bird flu (H5N1) vaccines.”

The Bird Flu Vaccine Clinical Trials

By Aaron Siri

First is Sanofi (National Stockpile),which was licensed for adults based on a clinical trial in which only 103 adults were vaccinated and 48 received the placebo. Worse, there were four serious adverse events in the vaccine group.

Sanofi Pasteur – Influenza Virus Vaccine, H5N1, Food and Drug Administration

Next up is ID Biomedical,which was licenced for adults in a clinical trial in which the vaccine group had four times the rate of new immune-mediated diseases. The trial for ages 6 months to 17 years had only 838 children, making it underpowered and unable to adequately measure safety.

Influenza A (H5N1) Virus Monovalent Vaccine, Food and Drug Administration

And last but not least is Seqirus, which was licensed for adults in a clinical trial in which 0.5% of the vaccinated group died but only 0.1% of the placebo group died. The trial for ages 6 months to 17 years had only 329 children, making it significantly underpowered and unable to adequately measure safety.

Package Insert – AUDENZ, Food and Drug Administration

And that is a wrap. Needless to say, if you plan to get pricked, be informed!

About the Author

Aaron Siri is an American lawyer and managing partner of Siri & Glimstad.

The Expose

UPDATED: 2 September 2024 My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and MPox and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines.

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure