There seems to be a push to dismiss viruses as not being real, so let me refresh your memories that viruses are real and let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate (and a Moderna Covid-19 virus, backdated to 2013) at least nineteen days before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China.

The confidential agreement states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.

The World Health Organisation declared COVID‑19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020

On February 23 the Daily Mail ran an article showing that Moderna has patented the 19 base letter (nucleotide) sequence which codes for the Furin Cleavage site in Covid-19 viruses.

However, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their "Covid-19 virus".

The final codon completed inserted gene sequence, ‘CTCCTCGGCGGGCA’, patented by Moderna, does not exist in natural viruses and neither does the CGG-coded Furin Cleavage site CCTCGGCGGGCACGT.

Moderna wins Covid-19 shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe May 18, 2024, 07:01 PM Pfizer-BioNTech who used Moderna Virus 2013: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG to make their vaccine from. That "virus" you got "a vaccine" for: Thank Bill Gates.

Why has Moderna not been held accountable for the release of its patented Covid-19 virus which resulted in so many deaths world wide, I estimate over one billion so far, with more from the vaccines as time passes - since when does a mass murderer get away scott free, because Trump and WHO don't care, but we should.

Trump's Secret Contract signed for the US Army Pfizer Contract

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

Operation Warp Speed 3rd Paragraph down - the US Army distributed the Covid vaccines everywhere, for them to be administered into all of you - it was a US Army "experiment".

It is the US Army which is managing the Genetic Modified Super Soldier program, as a follow on from after the Gene Therapy Injections (GMO's) for those suitable, who survive the vaccines, presumably.

It would probably have been the US Army who would have the Ground Based Energy Weapon used in Hawaii recently, to remove and modify the area, for new building construction, etc.

The vaccinated are countermeasure prototypes, for the US Army, to see the objective of a Covid-19 (vaccines) countermeasure, in the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus" (vaccine) based on the measurable effects of their (the vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccine) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons" and the vaccinated are part of the US Army experiment to see the effectiveness of their Covid-19 vaccines weapon, as explained below:

The injection of these "countermeasure prototype vaccines" which satisfy the US military definition of a biological agent into people has killed some recipients and permanently disabled increasingly large numbers of others, "resulting in their (vaccines) operational effectiveness based on the measurable effects of their (vaccines) deployment", by the US military's own definitions of (vaccines) terms used in Operation Warp Speed contracts, the (vaccines) products it commissioned "amount to bioweapons".

The US military defines a biological agent as a micro-organism (or toxin derived from it) that causes disease.

Vaccines are regulated by the US Food and Drug Administration as biological products, therefore they can be described as biological agents.

The mRNA (ModRNA) products instruct recipients cells to make a form of its spike protein, the most antigenic and, some researchers argue, toxic part of a coronavirus.

By the US military's own definition, The US Army Covid-19 vaccines bioweapon provides "the objective of a countermeasure which is the impairment of the operational effectiveness of enemy activity" by spike protein,the most antigenic and toxic part of a coronavirus,as a weapon,is proven,but for the vaccinated, they are the vaccine experiment then.

“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

Each vaccinated person created a virus which they passed on to whoever came within their "reach" which is why there was the 6 feet gap required between everyone and you remember the refrigerated waggons at main roads for those who succumbed to the virus which they caught and those face masks - what were they for, if not for an airborne virus?

You remember how every 5 weeks, a new virus evolved from the one previously and all of these viruses and the new viruses which evolved, were all down to Moderna and their Covid-19 virus, which they released, after Bill Gates Event 201 in 2019 from Fort Detrick, probably, but weeks before the Chinese one, as above - so the last Covid-19 virus was down to Moderna and Yes, viruses do exist and you would be foolish to think otherwise, because those people who say they don't, are trying to nudge you away from the facts, which you know first hand to be true, because you lived them, just like I did.

Not everyone who posts on this substack is "on our side" they are paid by Big Pharma to nudge and discredit and disprove the facts which you know to be true and which you have experienced first hand yourself and hence my free salt water cure for just that next virus you get in the nasal passages of your head - not the one injected into your body as part of a vaccine injection, after all, injecting fruit juice is not going to cut it with an injected virus, which deliberately, is passed by your natural immunity, is it?

My FREE Salt Water Cure for Bird Flu and Covid and any other virus.

Refuse all vaccines, except those who don't believe in viruses, so you can't get sick can you?

Join me in NEVER being ill with my free salt water cure.

It is that simple.

3 minutes from preparation to job done: Mix one heaped teaspoon of table (or Iodine) salt in a mug of warm clean water, cup a hand and sniff or snort the entire mugful up your nose, in small lots, spitting out anything which comes down into your mouth. If burning sensation, then you have a virus, so continue morning noon and night, or more often if you want, until the burning sensation goes away (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose with toilet paper and flush away, washing your hands afterwards, until when you do my simple cure, you don't have any burning sensation at all, when you flush - job done. Also swallow a couple of mouthfuls of salt water and if you have burning in your lungs, salt killing virus and pneumonia, there too.It washes behind the eyes, the brain bulb, brain stem (Long Covid), The Escutcheon Tubes to the inner ears and the top of the throat which is at a point roughly level with half way up your ears and not where your mouth is and it goes down the back of your throat, when infected there too.

I have been doing this simple cure for over 31 years and I am and others, never sick from viruses and there is no reason why any of you should be.

Simply put, if the inside of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, if your nose is runny, you really need to do a salt water sniffle as quickly as possible AND THERE IS STILL CLEAN SEA WATER, TO USE INSTEAD.

Nobody has been injured or killed by my above salt water cure

McCulloch is now offering a similar treatment to mine which I have successfully used and passed on these past 31 years for free, if you want to pay for it.

To MacDuff, I'll be posting much more about viruses on my substack, just for you - fuck you. Come back - much laughter?