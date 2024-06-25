“What they did is, they said, ‘We’re going to inject into the arms of billions of people the instructions to turn each individual into a bioweapons factory’ … Every single person that took the shot became the manufacturer of a synthetic spike protein associated with the coronavirus model.

There are TWO elements to this Bio Weapon because the "Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented" has nothing to do with the "injected trillions of LNP viral vectors (or Carbon Oxide particles), does it"?

1) Biological Weapons: “The difference between this and everything that’s been done before is really simple.

Not natural mRNA - but ModRNA DNA synthetic, created in a laboratory and patented: there are two distinctions that are absolutely unique to the covid pandemic.

Number 1, we are actually creating the mechanism to instruct the body to manufacture a toxin …

Number 2, the response is actually a ‘hopeful’ response that failed to consider two very critical things: the lipid nanoparticle in which the shot is delivered actually is also a toxin … and then the worst part about it is that we introduced a thing called pseudouridine.”

Pseudouridine was published in 2018 to be a pro-cancer agent. What this means is that “it shuts down the body’s response to how we recognise tumours and suppress tumours,” Dr. Martin explained. Pseudouridine has been included in mRNA injections to stabilise the mRNA so it stays in the human body longer to achieve its effect, he said = MS40?

Dr. Masanori Fukushima, pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Dr. Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.

2) Weapons of Mass Destruction: Secondly there is the US Army Weapon which they are not telling anyone about, because it is a MILITARY SECRET. You don't want your enemy to know you can kill them with a 5G transmission, do you?

From Marc Giradots Substack post, those equate to:

50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca

40 billion LNPs for Moderna

and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer

Due to a lack of good manufacturing process checks, there maybe a variable amount of intact messenger RNA in each LNP , “… but even if we agree to only 1 (modRNA strand), and that each one produces 1000 spike protein (due to the persistence of N1-methyl pseudouridine), we are talking your body having to deal with a minimum 30 trillion pathogenic spike proteins2 in a few months time”

When you say: 50 billion viral vectors for AstraZeneca 40 billion LNPs for Moderna and likely 10 to 12 billion for Pfizer I think there is a mistake by a factor of 1,000.

The Moderna contains 40*10^12 LNPs, to the best of my knowledge (Pfizer 12*10^12). This equates to 40/12 trillion in short scale. At first I thought you were using long scale (10^12=1 billion); however, that would not fit with the AZ numbers. AZ has 50*10^9, which would be 1 milliard in long scale. I believe these numbers to be correct (https://evolutionaryhealthplan.info/#_Ref83404023 )

"It is my thought" that the carbon particles are inert and that only by 5G transmission can they be activated, when the Trillions of inert Carbon Particles are changed into Carbon Hydroxide, which are minature razors, too small to see without an Electron Microscope, which in turn chop up your insides and inside your Organs shutting them down and killing you, possibly over 4 days and the reason for your new MAC address:

Find your MAC address with Apple: BT Explorer. Android: Inpersona - or both with Bluetooth.

SO - those behind these vaccines can implement them whenever they like and there is nothing we can do to stop them, except publish these bio weapons, their intention and hold those behind them to ransom - if you do this, we will do that to you, because we know who you are and where you live.

Thus the Great Reset was a huge success, because once in, the vaccine contents can't be taken out again can they?

President Trump declared a national emergency in March 2020, making the pandemic eligible for government action under the Defense Production Act.

President Trump said he invoked the Defense Production Act more than 100 times to facilitate Operation Warp Speed.

President Trump for the US Army, purchased Pfizer's vaccines on 21st July 2020. Trump was the only person with the authority he gave himself, to be able to do that with his "Operation Warp Speed".

DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002- 21 July2020 (7.86mb)

https://www.keionline.org/misc-docs/DOD-ATI-Pfizer-Technical-Direction-Letter-OTA-W15QKN-16-9-1002-21July2020.pdf

The Department Of The Army US Army Contracting Command – New Jersey Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey 07806-5000 for a Large Scale Vaccine Manufacturing Demonstration (Pfizer, Inc) for the total approved cost to the Government for $1,950,097,500.00

You will find Operation Warp Speed mentioned in that contract, in the 3rd paragraph down.

Remember that once the vaccines and their contents have been injected, they are in your body for life and The Elite can do whatever those Elite in control decide, to your body and there is nothing which can be done to stop that from happening, except make the above Public and use The Elite’s weapons against them, who put it there - because they, The Elite, depend on your secrecy.

When someone says The Great Reset is over - they are wrong, because everyone vaccinated is still vaccinated and always will be and since, let’s guess, 80% of all populations are vaccinated, or will be, they have been set up for extermination and only the 20% not vaccinated, are still safe and not affected - and still Human with all Human Rights intact.

I don’t buy into shedding and stuff like that - The Elite don’t want to catch their own disease by shedding - so I don’t see shedding as anything else than scare tactics, to get more vaccinated - I’m going to catch the disease by shedding, so I might as well have the vaccines anyway - sort of thinking - like Duh!!

There are two layers in our society now - the upper layer to disinform and misdirect your attention away from the vaccines, their purpose and the murder of billions, as that continues to evolve - Bird Flu, Global Warming, etc - don’t fall for it.

The bottom layer is that of these vaccines and their purpose, as explained above by Scientists in the know - you know how it is - having successfully, potentially, exterminated all but 20% or less of the animals, including humans on this planet, they have to tell everyone how clever they have been, otherwise where is their glory in their being so clever?

If you have not been vaccinated, don’t ever be in the future - if you have been - don’t have any more vaccines and hope to live your full life out, because our bodies are complex organisms and “many a slip between cup and lip”, or if a thing can go wrong it generally does - so fingers crossed - and The Elite don’t have their vaccines, so it won’t be a crime to inject them either, with their vaccines, will it?

So to sum up, there are us and them. We are The Human Garbage - them are The Elite - and where before they were happy with what their extreme wealth bought for them, now they want what we have got as well - and what better way to get it, than taking it, - like taking sweets from a baby after they have killed it - so are we going to let them - Not Bloody Likely!!

Remember my free salt water cure and use it whenever you think you might have caught something. As long as the insides of your nose is dry and crusty, you are OK, when it’s not, do my free salt water cure which is 100% effective and safe, even if it is a bit horrid to do - like all things - practice makes perfect - don’t let being squeamish end you life, or its future potential, or go for a dip in the sea and use sea water instead.