There are approximately 395 trillion lipid nanoparticles in each dose of COMIRNATY, although this is a rough estimate and actual numbers may vary based on formulation specifics and conditions during production.

How does this compare to the number of cells in the human body?

Again, I asked perplexity (here):

The number of cells in the human body has been a subject of extensive research, and recent studies provide more precise estimates. According to a comprehensive analysis of over 1,500 scientific papers, the average adult male human has approximately 36 trillion cells, while adult females have around 28 trillion cells. For children, the estimate is about 17 trillion cells

Hence, it seems true that there are more nanoparticles in a single dose of Comirnaty than there are cells in the human body.

Many more, in fact, possibly ten times or even more.

That’s a lot of transfection all around the body, since we now know that the LNPs travel to most or possibly every organ system.

