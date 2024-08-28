Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts: The time of blind trust in WHO’s narrative is over; it’s now the age of “prove it”

By Rhoda Wilson on August 27, 2024

Malcolm Roberts, Senator for Queensland, has delivered a speech in the Australian about the World Health Organisation declaring monkeypox (now mpox) a global public health emergency.

WHO is influenced by big pharmaceutical companies, he told the Chamber, it lacks transparency in its dealings and there is conflict of interest with vaccine sales. WHO is a corrupt organisation and its director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has unchecked power.

In the recent past, both WHO and the Therapeutic Goods Administration have failed in their regulatory duties, serving political agendas rather than the public interest. The time of blind trust in the WHO’s narrative is over; it’s now the age of “prove it,” he said.

In a speech in the Australian Senate on 20 August Senator Malcolm Roberts addressed the recently declared public health emergency of international concern (“PHEIC”) for mpox. The following is a synopsis followed by a recording of his speech.

The World Health Organisation (“WHO”) has declared monkeypox a global public health emergency, triggering emergency powers to drive vaccine sales that benefit big pharmaceutical companies with ties to the organisation. This decision serves corporate interests rather than public health.

Regulatory agencies that are meant to protect the public fall under undue influence from the industries they regulate. The WHO is a corrupt organisation that is designed to funnel taxpayer money to its billionaire donors. Australian taxpayers gave $30 million to the WHO last year, likely as a show of loyalty.

Transparency is lacking. Major donors include GAVI, a vaccine alliance funded by corporations tied to predatory giants like BlackRock and Vanguard, who also own large shares in pharmaceutical companies.

The WHO’s monkeypox emergency, declared solely by its director-general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, highlights the unchecked power of the position. This decision created a market for four already-approved vaccines linked to companies backed by BlackRock and Vanguard, ensuring massive profits for their shareholders. A new monkeypox vaccine is expected soon, likely fast-tracked by compromised regulators like Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”).

The WHO previously tried to raise alarm over monkeypox but found little public concern, so they rebranded it as “mpox” to push vaccine sales. This benefits the predatory billionaires who control vaccine companies, funnel money to GAVI and the WHO, and fund political parties, including Australia’s Liberal and Labor parties.

Recent revelations show Anthony Fauci concealed plans to engineer a more deadly and highly transmissible mpox virus. This “gain-of-function” research has pandemic potential and should be stopped immediately. It’s troubling that Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (“CSIRO”) was involved in gain-of-function research for covid-19, yet faces no consequences.

The WHO and the TGA have failed in their regulatory duties, serving political agendas rather than public interest. During covid, the TGA prioritised government control over public health, and there are concerns the same will happen again with mpox.

Every Monkeypox case should be verified through public lab tests, especially as redacted data was used to justify covid measures that harmed public health.

The time of blind trust in the WHO’s narrative is over; it’s now the age of ‘prove it’. You can watch to Mr. Roberts’ speech below and read a transcript on One Nation’s website HERE.

https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/global-health-emergency-or-corporate-payday/

The Expose